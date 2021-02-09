New SampleVision™ portal by LIMS Wizards – Get Sample Results Anywhere, Anytime, on Any Device

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#samplevision–The first product from the visionary team at LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, is now available. SampleVision™ is a customer portal that automates sample analysis and results retrieval through a mobile-friendly, cloud-based solution that can be accessed anywhere, anytime, on any device.

SampleVision was created to improve the sample testing process for the central lab and remote sites. Confusing, incomplete, manually processed forms can lead to human error, causing precious time spent fixing things when resources are scarce. Because funds and training for LIMS licenses are not feasible, LIMS Wizards developed SampleVision to be a more cost effective, alternative solution that is quick to set up and easy to learn. SampleVision streamlines the results retrieval process with an intuitive design that works for all parties.

The purpose-built system gives remote sites that require outside testing a better way to send samples to the central lab. The central lab enters sample and testing request data into SampleVision™, which pushes it across the SampleVision interface to LIMS. On completion of analysis in LIMS, the results are pulled back to SampleVision on demand, and reported to the requestor. Dashboards provide a visual display of the sample status and details in real time, with drill down to results reporting. This allows the remote sites to obtain timely results to improve business decisions and increase customer satisfaction. SampleVision interfaces with major LIMS products including SampleManager LIMS™, LabWare LIMS™, and LabVantage. SampleVision™ runs on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC.

SampleVision is currently available with English, Spanish, and French language capabilities and is supported on Chrome and Firefox for Windows, Chrome and Firefox on Android, as well as on Safari for Apple OS.

Learn more about SampleVision by watching the demo video.

About LIMS Wizards, LLC

LIMS Wizards, LLC, a global scientific software solutions provider, develops intuitive products that fulfill unmet needs at the interface of the lab and the rest of the organization. Our products encourage organizational digital transformation and improve scientific data integrity, visualization, and analytics. Our solutions are designed for simple implementation, so those who use scientific data can be guided to wise business decisions. LIMS Wizards is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSols, Inc.

Contacts

Megan Cavanaugh



info@limswizards.com

LIMS Wizards, LLC



302-731-5290