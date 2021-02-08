RSL10 Smart Shot Camera from ON Semiconductor Enables Event Triggered Imaging with AI

Ultra-low-power platform based on RSL10 SIP and ARX3A0 brings automatic image recognition to the IoT

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq:ON), driving energy efficient innovations, is pleased to introduce the RSL10 Smart Shot Camera, combining cloud-based AI with ultra-low-power image capture and recognition, to enable a new generation of IoT endpoints.

The RSL10 Smart Shot Camera adds the power of AI-based image recognition to ultra-low-power IoT endpoints, such as surveillance cameras, restricted areas, factory automation, smart agriculture and smart homes. A companion smartphone application provides a user interface for the platform and acts as the gateway to cloud-based, AI-enabled object recognition services.

The platform brings together a number of ON Semiconductor innovations, including the RSL10 SIP, which provides ultra-low-power Bluetooth® Low Energy technology, and the ARX3A0 Mono 65° DFOV IAS Module. The module is a compact prototype used for developing compact cameras with 360 fps mono imaging based on the ARX3A0 CMOS image sensor. Complemented by advanced motion and environment sensors and power and battery management, these technologies provide a complete solution that can be used to autonomously capture images and identify objects within them.

Using the RSL10 Smart Shot Camera, developers can create an endpoint that automatically sends an image to the cloud for analysis when triggered by various elements including time or an environmental change, such as light or temperature. Equally, the camera platform can operate in low power mode while monitoring a specific part of its field of view, automatically taking an image when the scene’s contents change. The image is then sent to the cloud for processing, using AI to determine the contents of the image and then taking the appropriate action.

The image data is transferred to the cloud through a gateway, connected over Bluetooth Low Energy, using the RSL10 SIP. The low power credentials of the components used in the platform mean it can operate for extended periods of time from a single primary or secondary cell. The triggers are configured using the companion app, also over Bluetooth Low Energy.

“Hyper automation is the next evolutionary step in the IoT,” said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. “The RSL10 Smart Shot Camera embraces that concept, by bringing the power of vision based AI closer to the edge to enable capabilities such as automatic object recognition and scene changes. We have been consistently delivering on a variety of device-to-cloud wireless sensor solutions. Enabling the seamless addition of vision takes this to another tier.”

Typical applications may include adding smart cameras to wearable safety equipment, such as hard hats. In a commercial environment, a smart camera could be used to monitor the contents of a shopping cart, to support automated checkout. In vehicles, smart cameras will be used to monitor the occupants, such as small children in rear seats, to provide early warning of any safety issues. Around the home, smart cameras can scan the contents of cupboards to build shopping lists.

The RSL10 Smart Shot Camera (SECO-RSL10-CAM-GEVB) is available now through ON Semiconductor sales representatives and authorized distributors.

Additional resources & documents:



RSL10 Smart Shot Camera Landing Page

Where to Start with Event-Triggered Imaging? (Video)



What is Ultra Low Power Event-Triggered Imaging? (Blog)



RSL10 Smart Shot Camera (SECO-RSL10-CAM-GEVB) Product Page

RSL10 Smart Shot App (iOS®, GooglePlay™)

About ON Semiconductor



ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Follow @onsemi on Twitter.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts

Amy Heimpel

Public Relations



ON Semiconductor



+1 (519) 949 2406



Amy.heimpel@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development



ON Semiconductor



+1 (602) 244-3437



parag.agarwal@onsemi.com