    Telenav Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

    SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telenav®, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, today released its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020. In light of the previously announced proposed acquisition of Telenav by V99, Inc., Telenav will not host a conference call to discuss these financial results or provide outlook regarding future operating performance or conditions.

    Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2020

    • Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $65.9 million, compared with $73.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
    • Services revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $12.4 million, compared with $12.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
    • GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $27.7 million, compared with $40.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
    • Billings, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $60.3 million, compared with $72.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
    • GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $(0.1) million, compared with GAAP net income of $13.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
    • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $5.0 million, compared with $14.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
    • Ending cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, excluding restricted cash, were $113.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. This represented cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.35 per share, based on 48 million shares of common stock outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2020. Telenav had no debt as of Dec. 31, 2020.

    Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Telenav prepares its financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for the United States, or GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures, such as billings, change in deferred revenue, change in deferred costs, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow included in this press release are different from those otherwise presented under GAAP. Telenav has provided these measures in addition to GAAP financial results because management believes these non-GAAP measures help provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods that are not influenced by certain items and, therefore, may be helpful in understanding Telenav’s underlying operating results. These non-GAAP measures are some of the primary measures Telenav’s management uses for planning and forecasting. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to information provided by other companies.

    To reconcile the historical GAAP results to non-GAAP financial metrics, please refer to the reconciliations in the financial statements included in this earnings release.

    Billings equals GAAP revenue recognized plus the change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of the applicable period. In connection with its presentation of the change in deferred revenue, Telenav has provided a similar presentation of the change in the related deferred costs. Such deferred costs primarily include costs associated with third party content and certain development costs associated with its customized software solutions whereby customized engineering fees are earned. As the company enters into more hybrid and brought-in navigation programs, deferred revenue and deferred costs become larger components of its operating results, so Telenav believes these metrics are useful in evaluating cash flows.

    Telenav considers billings to be a useful metric for management and investors because billings drive revenue and deferred revenue, which is an important indicator of its business. There are a number of limitations related to the use of billings versus revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP. First, billings include amounts that have not yet been recognized as revenue and may require additional services to be provided over contracted service periods. For example, billings related to certain brought-in solutions cannot be fully recognized as revenue in a given period due to requirements for ongoing map updates and provisioning of services such as hosting, monitoring, customer support and, for certain customers, additional period content and associated technology costs. Second, we may calculate billings in a manner that is different from peer companies that report similar financial measures, making comparisons between companies more difficult. Accordingly, when Telenav uses this measure, it attempts to compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding billings and how they relate to revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

    Adjusted EBITDA measures GAAP net loss adjusted for discontinued operations and excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, other income (expense) net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and other applicable items such as merger and acquisition expense and legal settlements and contingencies. Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity incentive awards granted to its employees, directors, and consultants. Merger and acquisition expense represents costs associated with the V99 Merger Agreement. Legal settlements and contingencies represent settlements, offers made to settle, or loss accruals relating to litigation or other disputes in which Telenav is a party or the indemnitor of a party.

    Adjusted EBITDA, while generally a measure of profitability, can also represent a loss. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by Telenav’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate Telenav’s core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve its annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, Telenav believes that the exclusion of the expenses eliminated in calculating adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of Telenav’s core business. Accordingly, Telenav believes that adjusted EBITDA generally provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as Telenav’s management and board of directors.

    Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure Telenav defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment. Telenav considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash (used in) generated by its business after purchases of property and equipment.

    Forward Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Telenav management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to its management. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in these documents or communications due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the proposed transaction with V99, Inc. may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Telenav’s business and the price of the common stock of Telenav; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the adoption of the merger agreement by the stockholders of Telenav and the receipt of required regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on Telenav’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; the risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction; the risks related to diverting management’s attention from Telenav’s ongoing business operations; the outcome of any legal proceedings against Telenav or the special committee of its independent directors related to the merger agreement or the proposed transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business activity, including but not limited to reduced consumer demand for new vehicles; whether Ford, GM and other automobile manufacturer partners will be required to suspend production in response to spikes in COVID-19 cases and if so, when and to what extent they will be able to resume full production and the impact the continued period of reduced volume of new vehicles being produced will have on our revenue and operating results; the ensuing economic recession; the Company’s ability to achieve future revenue currently estimated under customer engagements, including the Company’s ability to determine, achieve and accurately recognize revenue under customer engagements; the Company’s ability to develop and implement products for Ford, GM and Toyota and to support Ford, GM and Toyota and their customers; the impact of Ford’s announcement regarding the elimination of various sedans in North America over the near term; the impact of tariffs on sales of automobiles in the United States and other markets; the Company’s success in extending its contracts for current and new generation of products with its existing automobile manufacturers and tier ones, particularly Ford; the impact of Ford’s announcement regarding its partnerships with Garmin and Google Automotive Services; the impact of GM’s announcement regarding Google Automotive Services; the Company’s ability to achieve additional design wins and the delivery dates of automobiles including the Company’s products; adoption by vehicle purchasers of Scout GPS Link; the Company’s dependence on a limited number of automobile manufacturers and tier ones for a substantial portion of its revenue, such as Ford and GM; reductions in demand for automobiles in general and specifically for Ford and GM vehicles; potential impacts of automobile manufacturers and tier ones, in particular Ford and GM, including competitive capabilities in their vehicles such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; the Company’s continued reporting of losses and operating expenses in excess of expectations; the timing of new product releases and vehicle production by the Company’s automotive customers, including inventory procurement and fulfillment; possible warranty claims, and the impact on consumer perception of its brand; the Company’s ability to perform under its initiatives with Amazon and Microsoft, and benefit from those initiatives; and the potential that the Company may not be able to realize its deferred tax assets and may have to take a reserve against them. Telenav discusses these risks in greater detail in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Also, forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made. You should review the company’s SEC filings carefully and with the understanding that actual future results may be materially different from what Telenav expects. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

    ABOUT TELENAV, INC.

    Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people – before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.

    Copyright 2021 Telenav, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Telenav and the “Telenav” logo are registered trademarks and “VIVID” is a trademark of Telenav, Inc. All rights reserved. Unless otherwise noted, all other trademarks, service marks, and logos used in this press release are the trademarks, service marks or logos of their respective owners.

    Telenav, Inc.
    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
    (in thousands, except par value)
    (unaudited)

    December 31,

    June 30,

    2020

    2020

     
    Assets
    Current assets:
    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    37,252

     

    $

    20,518

     

    Short-term investments

     

    75,739

     

     

    90,315

     

    Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $34 and $5 at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively

     

    44,026

     

     

    34,542

     

    Restricted cash

     

    1,539

     

     

    1,494

     

    Deferred costs

     

    20,697

     

     

    26,121

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    4,893

     

     

    4,505

     

    Total current assets

     

    184,146

     

     

    177,495

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

    3,154

     

     

    4,319

     

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

     

    8,435

     

     

    7,067

     

    Deferred income taxes, non-current

     

    1,463

     

     

    1,515

     

    Goodwill and intangible assets, net

     

    14,255

     

     

    14,255

     

    Deferred costs, non-current

     

    50,825

     

     

    54,548

     

    Other assets

     

    43,641

     

     

    34,552

     

    Total assets

    $

    305,919

     

    $

    293,751

     

    Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
    Current liabilities:
    Trade accounts payable

    $

    32,172

     

    $

    12,291

     

    Accrued expenses

     

    30,776

     

     

    36,210

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

    3,539

     

     

    2,786

     

    Deferred revenue

     

    32,816

     

     

    37,973

     

    Income taxes payable

     

    473

     

     

    715

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    99,776

     

     

    89,975

     

    Operating lease liabilities, non-current

     

    5,857

     

     

    5,191

     

    Deferred revenue, non-current

     

    95,182

     

     

    100,970

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

    688

     

     

    645

     

    Commitments and contingencies

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity:
    Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

     

     

     

     

    Common stock, $0.001 par value: 600,000 shares authorized; 48,000 and 47,342 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively

     

    48

     

     

    47

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

    196,796

     

     

    192,170

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

     

    (330

    )

     

    (477

    )

    Accumulated deficit

     

    (92,098

    )

     

    (94,770

    )

    Total stockholders’ equity

     

    104,416

     

     

    96,970

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

    $

    305,919

     

    $

    293,751

     

    Telenav, Inc.
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
    (in thousands, except per share amounts)
    (unaudited)
     

    Three Months Ended

     

    Six Months Ended

    December 31,

     

    December 31,

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

     
    Revenue:
    Product

    $

    53,449

     

    $

    61,543

     

    $

    110,258

     

    $

    117,533

     

    Services

     

    12,405

     

     

    12,332

     

     

    25,192

     

     

    22,971

     

    Total revenue

     

    65,854

     

     

    73,875

     

     

    135,450

     

     

    140,504

     

    Cost of revenue:
    Product

     

    31,098

     

     

    26,434

     

     

    63,628

     

     

    58,423

     

    Services

     

    7,030

     

     

    7,288

     

     

    14,583

     

     

    12,150

     

    Total cost of revenue

     

    38,128

     

     

    33,722

     

     

    78,211

     

     

    70,573

     

    Gross profit

     

    27,726

     

     

    40,153

     

     

    57,239

     

     

    69,931

     

    Operating expenses:
    Research and development

     

    18,528

     

     

    19,717

     

     

    37,514

     

     

    40,380

     

    Sales and marketing

     

    1,677

     

     

    2,134

     

     

    3,673

     

     

    4,080

     

    General and administrative

     

    9,448

     

     

    6,428

     

     

    15,960

     

     

    13,715

     

    Total operating expenses

     

    29,653

     

     

    28,279

     

     

    57,147

     

     

    58,175

     

    Income (loss) from operations

     

    (1,927

    )

     

    11,874

     

     

    92

     

     

    11,756

     

    Other income, net

     

    521

     

     

    596

     

     

    1,235

     

     

    1,157

     

    Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes

     

    (1,406

    )

     

    12,470

     

     

    1,327

     

     

    12,913

     

    Provision (benefit) for income taxes

     

    (67

    )

     

    205

     

     

    (53

    )

     

    616

     

    Equity in net (income) of equity method investees

     

    (1,279

    )

     

    (797

    )

     

    (1,895

    )

     

    (797

    )

    Income (loss) from continuing operations

     

    (60

    )

     

    13,062

     

     

    3,275

     

     

    13,094

     

    Loss on discontinued operations

     

     

     

    (56

    )

     

     

     

    (4,042

    )

    Net income (loss)

    $

    (60

    )

    $

    13,006

     

    $

    3,275

     

    $

    9,052

     

     
    Basic income (loss) per share:
    Income (loss) from continuing operations

    $

    (0.00

    )

    $

    0.27

     

    $

    0.07

     

    $

    0.27

     

    Loss on discontinued operations

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (0.08

    )

    Net income (loss)

    $

    (0.00

    )

    $

    0.27

     

    $

    0.07

     

    $

    0.19

     

    Diluted income (loss) per share:
    Income (loss) from continuing operations

    $

    (0.00

    )

    $

    0.27

     

    $

    0.07

     

    $

    0.27

     

    Loss on discontinued operations

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (0.08

    )

    Net income (loss)

    $

    (0.00

    )

    $

    0.27

     

    $

    0.07

     

    $

    0.18

     

    Weighted average shares used in computing income (loss) per share
    Basic

     

    47,825

     

     

    48,475

     

     

    47,526

     

     

    48,127

     

    Diluted

     

    47,825

     

     

    48,821

     

     

    48,151

     

     

    49,257

     

    Telenav, Inc.
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
    (in thousands)
    (unaudited)
     
    Six Months Ended
    December 31,

    2020

    2019

    Operating activities
    Net income

    $

    3,275

     

    $

    9,052

     

    Loss on discontinued operations

     

     

     

    4,042

     

    Income from continuing operations

     

    3,275

     

     

    13,094

     

    Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:
    Stock-based compensation expense

     

    5,497

     

     

    3,230

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    1,426

     

     

    1,856

     

    Operating lease amortization, net of accretion

     

    1,727

     

     

    1,321

     

    Accretion of net premium on short-term investments

     

    170

     

     

    75

     

    Unrealized gain on non-marketable equity investments

     

     

     

    (62

    )

    Equity in net (income) of equity method investees

     

    (1,895

    )

     

    (797

    )

    Other

     

    (346

    )

     

    (1

    )

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
    Accounts receivable

     

    (9,160

    )

     

    25,835

     

    Deferred income taxes

     

    154

     

     

    (409

    )

    Deferred costs

     

    9,280

     

     

    (1,961

    )

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    (514

    )

     

    (3,992

    )

    Other assets

     

    (406

    )

     

    21

     

    Trade accounts payable

     

    19,874

     

     

    (15,054

    )

    Accrued expenses and other liabilities

     

    (5,755

    )

     

    3,945

     

    Income taxes payable

     

    (258

    )

     

    130

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

    (1,673

    )

     

    (1,754

    )

    Deferred revenue

     

    (11,449

    )

     

    9,036

     

    Net cash provided by operating activities

     

    9,947

     

     

    34,513

     

    Investing activities
    Purchases of property and equipment

     

    (155

    )

     

    (1,078

    )

    Purchases of short-term investments

     

    (10,703

    )

     

    (54,439

    )

    Purchases of long-term investments

     

    (6,733

    )

     

    (3,500

    )

    Proceeds from sale of long-term investments

     

    447

     

     

     

    Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments

     

    24,550

     

     

    24,067

     

    Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

     

    7,406

     

     

    (34,950

    )

    Financing activities
    Proceeds from exercise of stock options

     

    67

     

     

    8,306

     

    Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units

     

    (1,114

    )

     

    (1,148

    )

    Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

     

    1,204

     

     

     

    Repurchase of common stock

     

    (1,630

    )

     

    (4,019

    )

    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

     

    (1,473

    )

     

    3,139

     

    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

     

    899

     

     

    (85

    )

    Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, continuing operations

     

    16,779

     

     

    2,617

     

    Net cash used in discontinued operations

     

     

     

    (3,975

    )

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

     

    22,012

     

     

    29,225

     

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

    $

    38,791

     

    $

    27,867

     

    Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
    Income taxes paid, net

    $

    503

     

    $

    1,279

     

    Non-cash investing: Investment in inMarket Media, LLC acquired in exchange for sale of Advertising business

    $

     

    $

    15,600

     

    Cash flow from discontinued operations:
    Net cash used in operating activities

    $

     

    $

    (3,569

    )

    Net cash used in financing activities

     

     

     

    (406

    )

    Net cash transferred from continuing operations

     

     

     

    3,975

     

    Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, end of period

    $

     

    $

     

    Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets
    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    37,252

     

    $

    26,347

     

    Restricted cash

     

    1,539

     

     

    1,520

     

    Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    $

    38,791

     

    $

    27,867

     

    Telenav, Inc.
    Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
    (in thousands)
    Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings
     
     
    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
    December 31, December 31,

    2020

    2019

    2020

    2019

     
    Revenue

    $

    65,854

     

    $

    73,875

     

    $

    135,450

     

    $

    140,504

    Adjustments:
    Change in deferred revenue

     

    (5,532

    )

     

    (1,210

    )

     

    (10,945

    )

     

    9,036

    Billings

    $

    60,322

     

    $

    72,665

     

    $

    124,505

     

    $

    149,540

    Telenav, Inc.
    Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
    (in thousands)
    Reconciliation of Deferred Revenue to Change in Deferred Revenue
    Reconciliation of Deferred Costs to Change in Deferred Costs
     
     
    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
    December 31, December 31,

    2020

    2019

    2020

    2019

    Deferred revenue, end of period

    $

    127,998

     

    $

    144,171

     

    $

    127,998

     

    $

    144,171

    Deferred revenue, beginning of period

     

    133,530

     

     

    145,381

     

     

    138,943

     

     

    135,135

    Change in deferred revenue

    $

    (5,532

    )

    $

    (1,210

    )

    $

    (10,945

    )

    $

    9,036

     
    Deferred costs, end of period

    $

    71,522

     

    $

    81,763

     

    $

    71,522

     

    $

    81,763

    Deferred costs, beginning of period

    76,041

     

     

    77,795

     

     

    80,669

     

     

    79,802

    Change in deferred costs(1)

    $

    (4,519

    )

    $

    3,968

     

    $

    (9,147

    )

    $

    1,961

     
     
    (1) Deferred costs primarily include costs associated with third-party content and in connection with certain customized software solutions, the costs incurred to develop those solutions. We expect to incur additional costs in the future due to requirements to provide ongoing map updates and provisioning of services such as hosting, monitoring, customer support and, for certain customers, additional period content and associated technology costs.
    Telenav, Inc.
    Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
    (in thousands)
    Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
     
    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
    December 31, December 31,

    2020

    2019

    2020

    2019

     
    Net income (loss)

    $

    (60

    )

    $

    13,006

     

    $

    3,275

     

    $

    9,052

     

    Loss on discontinued operations

     

     

     

    56

     

     

     

     

    4,042

     

    Income (loss) from continuing operations

     

    (60

    )

     

    13,062

     

     

    3,275

     

     

    13,094

     

     
    Adjustments:
    Merger and acquisition expense

     

    3,603

     

     

     

     

    3,603

     

     

     

    Stock-based compensation expense

     

    2,640

     

     

    1,478

     

     

    5,497

     

     

    3,230

     

    Depreciation and amortization expense

     

    666

     

     

    934

     

     

    1,426

     

     

    1,856

     

    Other income, net

     

    (521

    )

     

    (596

    )

     

    (1,235

    )

     

    (1,157

    )

    Provision (benefit) for income taxes

     

    (67

    )

     

    205

     

     

    (53

    )

     

    616

     

    Equity in net (income) of equity method investees

     

    (1,279

    )

     

    (797

    )

     

    (1,895

    )

     

    (797

    )

    Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    4,982

     

    $

    14,286

     

    $

    10,618

     

    $

    16,842

     

    Telenav, Inc.
    Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
    (in thousands)
    Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Free Cash Flow
     
    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
    December 31, December 31,

    2020

    2019

    2020

    2019

     
    Net income (loss)

    $

    (60

    )

    $

    13,006

     

    $

    3,275

     

    $

    9,052

     

    Loss on discontinued operations

     

     

     

    56

     

     

     

     

    4,042

     

    Income (loss) from continuing operations

     

    (60

    )

     

    13,062

     

     

    3,275

     

     

    13,094

     

     
    Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:
    Change in deferred revenue (1)

     

    (5,793

    )

     

    (1,309

    )

     

    (11,449

    )

     

    9,036

     

    Change in deferred costs (2)

     

    4,586

     

     

    (3,940

    )

     

    9,280

     

     

    (1,961

    )

    Changes in other operating assets and liabilities

     

    13,088

     

     

    2,240

     

     

    2,262

     

     

    8,722

     

    Other adjustments (3)

     

    3,134

     

     

    2,291

     

     

    6,579

     

     

    5,622

     

    Net cash provided by operating activities

     

    14,955

     

     

    12,344

     

     

    9,947

     

     

    34,513

     

    Less: Purchases of property and equipment

     

    (88

    )

     

    (617

    )

     

    (155

    )

     

    (1,078

    )

    Free cash flow

    $

    14,867

     

    $

    11,727

     

    $

    9,792

     

    $

    33,435

     

     
     
    (1) Consists of product royalties, customized software development fees, service fees and subscription fees.
    (2) Consist primarily of third party content costs and customized software development expenses.
    (3) Consist primarily of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other non-cash items.

     

