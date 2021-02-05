    • News

    Snap Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

    Daily Active Users increased 22% year-over-year to 265 million

    Fourth quarter revenue increased 62% year-over-year to $911 million

    Fourth quarter operating cash flow improved 21% year-over-year to $(53) million

    SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

    Financial Highlights

    • Operating cash flow improved by $14 million to $(53) million in Q4 2020, compared to the prior year.
    • Free Cash Flow improved by $7 million to $(69) million in Q4 2020, compared to the prior year.
    • Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 1,630 million at December 31, 2020, compared to 1,576 million one year ago.
    • Revenue increased 62% to $911 million in Q4 2020, compared to the prior year.
    • Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA were $(113) million and $166 million in Q4 2020, respectively, compared to $(241) million and $42 million in the prior year, respectively.
    • Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA were $(945) million and $45 million in 2020, respectively, compared to $(1.0) billion and $(202) million in the prior year, respectively.

    We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and partners through this challenging period of time,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO. “Our team has worked tirelessly to help people stay close with their friends and family even while they are physically apart, and we’re proud of the strong results we delivered for our advertising partners this quarter and over the full year. We delivered our first full year of Adjusted EBITDA profitability and, as we look towards the future, we’re excited to build on our investments in augmented reality, mapping, and content to drive our ongoing growth.”

     

    Three Months Ended December 31,

     

     

    Percent

     

     

    Twelve Months Ended December 31,

     

     

    Percent

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    Change

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    Change

     

    (Unaudited)

    (in thousands, except per share amounts)

     

    Cash used in operating activities(1)

    $

    (52,545

    )

     

    $

    (66,842

    )

     

     

    (21

    )%

     

    $

    (167,644

    )

     

    $

    (304,958

    )

     

     

    (45

    )%

    Free Cash Flow(1)

    $

    (68,992

    )

     

    $

    (75,935

    )

     

     

    9

    %

     

    $

    (225,476

    )

     

    $

    (341,436

    )

     

     

    34

    %

    Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards

     

    1,629,620

     

     

     

    1,576,035

     

     

     

    3

    %

     

     

    1,629,620

     

     

     

    1,576,035

     

     

     

    3

    %

    Operating loss

    $

    (97,236

    )

     

    $

    (253,596

    )

     

     

    (62

    )%

     

    $

    (862,072

    )

     

    $

    (1,103,328

    )

     

     

    (22

    )%

    Revenue

    $

    911,322

     

     

    $

    560,888

     

     

     

    62

    %

     

    $

    2,506,626

     

     

    $

    1,715,534

     

     

     

    46

    %

    Net loss(2)

    $

    (113,099

    )

     

    $

    (240,704

    )

     

     

    (53

    )%

     

    $

    (944,839

    )

     

    $

    (1,033,660

    )

     

     

    (9

    )%

    Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    165,609

     

     

    $

    42,307

     

     

     

    291

    %

     

    $

    45,163

     

     

    $

    (202,230

    )

     

     

    122

    %

    Diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

    $

    (0.08

    )

     

    $

    (0.17

    )

     

     

    (53

    )%

     

    $

    (0.65

    )

     

    $

    (0.75

    )

     

     

    (13

    )%

    Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

    $

    0.09

     

     

    $

    0.03

     

     

     

    200

    %

     

    $

    (0.06

    )

     

    $

    (0.16

    )

     

     

    63

    %

    (1)

    Cash used in operating activities and free cash flow for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 includes a $98 million payment from non-recurring legal charges related to the securities class action in 2019. See page 10 for reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

    (2)

    Net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes $100 million of non-recurring legal charges. See page 10 for reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

    Q4 2020 Summary & Key Highlights

    We saw increased engagement across key metrics:

    • DAUs were 265 million in Q4 2020, an increase of 47 million, or 22%, year-over-year.
    • DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year in each of North America, Europe, and Rest of World.
    • DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year on both iOS and Android platforms.
    • On average, Snapchatters opened Snapchat 30 times every day in Q4 2020.

    We continue to invest in our Discover platform as a destination for content that entertains and informs:

    • Over 90% of the U.S. Gen Z population watched Shows and publisher content in Q4 2020.
    • Total daily time spent by Snapchatters over the age of 35 engaging with Shows and publisher content increased by more than 30% year-over-year.
    • Digital native creator of sports and lifestyle content Wave.tv reached an average monthly audience of 64 million Snapchatters.
    • “Will From Home”, our popular Snap Original featuring Will Smith, returned to Snapchat for its highly anticipated second season.
    • We launched a record 97 new international Discover channels in Q4 2020.

    We continue to invest in our camera and augmented reality platforms:

    • Over 200 million daily active users engage with augmented reality every day on average.
    • In December, we held our third annual augmented reality Lens Fest event celebrating our Lens Creator community and their AR creations, which attracted over 5,000 attendees joining virtually.
    • Our ‘Cartoon’ Lens powered by real time machine learning generated 1 billion impressions in its first three days after launch.
    • We added the ability for Snapchatters using Scan to search food and wine labels, surfacing nutritional information and tasting notes in partnership with nutrition app Yuka and wine app Vivino.
    • We released updates to Lens Studio, introducing new tools and workflows to better manage, create, and load Lenses, while adding capabilities for developers to build LiDAR-powered Lenses.
    • We launched our first-ever 5G-enabled Landmarker Lens in partnership with Verizon. The Lens uses our augmented reality technology and Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband capabilities to bring the soul band Black Pumas at the New York Public Library to life.

    We strengthened our ad platform to drive improved outcomes for advertisers:

    • We partnered with NYX Professional Makeup, Ralph Lauren, Sweat, and The New York Times to launch augmented reality-powered advertising experiences.
    • We implemented a partnership with Perfect Corp to enable more than 200 beauty brands to upload their catalogs to the Snap Camera for augmented reality try-on.
    • We added app install as a goal-based bidding objective for sponsored AR Lenses.
    • We launched Snap Connect, an extension of our online learning portal Snap Focus that focuses specifically on direct response advertising.
    • OnePlus (India) created Lenses for Diwali as a means to bring people together safely during a pandemic. Their Lenses garnered over 80 million impressions and reached over 14 million Snapchatters in India.

    We continue to innovate to better serve our large and engaged community:

    • We launched Spotlight, our newest platform surfacing the most entertaining Snaps from our community, and our early investments have helped Spotlight grow to over 100 million monthly active users in January.
    • We launched our first Snap Kit integration with Twitter, enabling Snapchatters to easily share what’s happening on Twitter over the Snapchat camera on iOS, with Android soon to come.
    • We partnered with Unity to extend the reach of Unity’s ads to Snapchat advertisers through the Snap Audience Network, as well as bring Snap technology to game developers through Snap Kit.
    • We released Bitmoji Paint, our internally developed Snap game allowing Snapchatters to paint different pixelated canvases using their Bitmoji avatar along with other users around the world.

       

    Financial Guidance

    The following forward-looking statements reflect our expectations for the first quarter of 2021 as of February 4, 2021, and are subject to substantial uncertainty. This guidance assumes constant foreign currency rates, and among other things, that no business acquisitions, investments, restructurings, or legal settlements are concluded in the quarter. Our results are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, but may be materially affected by many factors, as discussed below in “Forward-Looking Statements.”

    Q1 2021 Outlook

    • Revenue is estimated to be between $720 million and $740 million, compared to $462 million in Q1 2020.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $(70) and $(50) million, compared to $(81) million in Q1 2020.

    Conference Call Information

    Snap Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern today. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at investor.snap.com. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

    Snap Inc. uses the investor.snap.com and snap.com/news websites as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligation under Regulation FD.

    Definitions

    Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment.

    Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards includes common shares outstanding, restricted stock units, restricted stock awards, and outstanding stock options.

    Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense) net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time.

    A Daily Active User (DAU) is defined as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during a defined 24-hour period. We calculate average DAUs for a particular quarter by adding the number of DAUs on each day of that quarter and dividing that sum by the number of days in that quarter.

    Average revenue per user (ARPU) is defined as quarterly revenue divided by the average DAUs.

    A Monthly Active User (MAU) is defined as a registered Snapchat user who opens the Snapchat application at least once during the 30-day period ending on the calendar month-end. We calculate average Monthly Active Users for a particular quarter by calculating the average of the MAUs as of each calendar month-end in that quarter.

    Note: For adjustments and additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures and other items discussed, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and “Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics.”

    About Snap Inc.

    Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding guidance, our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans, user growth and engagement, product initiatives, and objectives of management for future operations, and the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economy as a whole, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

    You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that we believe may continue to affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: our financial performance; our lack of profitability to date; our ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; our ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing our international expansion and our growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; our ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; our ability to repay outstanding debt; and future acquisitions or investments, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in Snap Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, including future developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, except as required by law.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

    We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow, which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business and is a key financial indicator used by management. Additionally, we believe that Free Cash Flow is an important measure since we use third-party infrastructure partners to host our services and therefore we do not incur significant capital expenditures to support revenue generating activities. Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

    We use the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income (loss); excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in Adjusted EBITDA.

    We use the non-GAAP financial measure of non-GAAP net loss, which is defined as net income (loss); excluding amortization of intangible assets; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax expense; certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time; and related income tax adjustments. Non-GAAP net loss and weighted average diluted shares are then used to calculate non-GAAP diluted net loss per share. Similar to Adjusted EBITDA, we believe these measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses we exclude in the measure.

    We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

    For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

    Snap Inc., “Snapchat,” and our other registered and common law trade names, trademarks, and service marks are the property of Snap Inc. or our subsidiaries.

    SNAP INC.

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    (in thousands, unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended December 31,

     

    Twelve Months Ended December 31,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Cash flows from operating activities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net loss

    $

    (113,099

    )

     

    $

    (240,704

    )

     

    $

    (944,839

    )

     

    $

    (1,033,660

    )

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

    22,811

     

     

     

    20,620

     

     

     

    86,744

     

     

     

    87,245

     

    Stock-based compensation

     

    219,882

     

     

     

    166,655

     

     

     

    770,182

     

     

     

    686,013

     

    Deferred income taxes

     

    (2,628

    )

     

     

    (686

    )

     

     

    (6,326

    )

     

     

    (491

    )

    Gain on divestiture

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (39,883

    )

    Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

     

    24,923

     

     

     

    11,385

     

     

     

    81,401

     

     

     

    17,797

     

    Other

     

    (16,330

    )

     

     

    (24,014

    )

     

     

    (961

    )

     

     

    (28,575

    )

    Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable, net of allowance

     

    (212,508

    )

     

     

    (117,126

    )

     

     

    (255,818

    )

     

     

    (147,862

    )

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    4,765

     

     

     

    (4,869

    )

     

     

    (14,587

    )

     

     

    (9,849

    )

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

     

    10,633

     

     

     

    945

     

     

     

    38,940

     

     

     

    58,199

     

    Other assets

     

    (13,785

    )

     

     

    (3,371

    )

     

     

    (11,442

    )

     

     

    1,169

     

    Accounts payable

     

    8,926

     

     

     

    (7,645

    )

     

     

    20,374

     

     

     

    20,674

     

    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

     

    14,233

     

     

     

    129,408

     

     

     

    108,601

     

     

     

    146,063

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

    (8,991

    )

     

     

    2,415

     

     

     

    (49,730

    )

     

     

    (60,844

    )

    Other liabilities

     

    8,623

     

     

     

    145

     

     

     

    9,817

     

     

     

    (954

    )

    Net cash used in operating activities

     

    (52,545

    )

     

     

    (66,842

    )

     

     

    (167,644

    )

     

     

    (304,958

    )

    Cash flows from investing activities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Purchases of property and equipment

     

    (16,447

    )

     

     

    (9,093

    )

     

     

    (57,832

    )

     

     

    (36,478

    )

    Proceeds from divestiture, net

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    73,796

     

    Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

     

    (115,138

    )

     

     

    (77,119

    )

     

     

    (168,850

    )

     

     

    (77,119

    )

    Non-marketable investments

     

    (16,245

    )

     

     

    (1,731

    )

     

     

    (111,586

    )

     

     

    (5,481

    )

    Purchases of marketable securities

     

    (947,707

    )

     

     

    (552,990

    )

     

     

    (3,524,599

    )

     

     

    (2,477,388

    )

    Sales of marketable securities

     

    16,117

     

     

     

    81,742

     

     

     

    389,974

     

     

     

    184,179

     

    Maturities of marketable securities

     

    839,347

     

     

     

    415,115

     

     

     

    2,737,523

     

     

     

    1,608,854

     

    Other

     

    6,006

     

     

     

     

     

     

    5,506

     

     

     

    1,029

     

    Net cash used in investing activities

     

    (234,067

    )

     

     

    (144,076

    )

     

     

    (729,864

    )

     

     

    (728,608

    )

    Cash flows from financing activities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs

     

     

     

     

    (437

    )

     

     

    988,582

     

     

     

    1,251,411

     

    Purchase of capped calls

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (100,000

    )

     

     

    (102,086

    )

    Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

     

    8,168

     

     

     

    1,801

     

     

     

    34,209

     

     

     

    16,527

     

    Net cash provided by financing activities

     

    8,168

     

     

     

    1,364

     

     

     

    922,791

     

     

     

    1,165,852

     

    Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

     

    (278,444

    )

     

     

    (209,554

    )

     

     

    25,283

     

     

     

    132,286

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

     

    824,987

     

     

     

    730,814

     

     

     

    521,260

     

     

     

    388,974

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

     

    546,543

     

     

    $

    521,260

     

     

     

    546,543

     

     

    $

    521,260

     

    Supplemental disclosures

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash paid for income taxes, net

    $

    1,013

     

     

    $

    56

     

     

    $

    3,692

     

     

    $

    156

     

    Cash paid for interest

    $

    1,641

     

     

    $

    370

     

     

    $

    12,019

     

     

    $

    1,546

     

    Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities related to property and equipment additions

    $

    1,584

     

     

    $

    951

     

     

    $

    2,732

     

     

    $

    (6,027

    )

    SNAP INC.

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

     

     

    Three Months Ended December 31,

     

    Twelve Months Ended December 31,

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Revenue

    $

    911,322

     

     

    $

    560,888

     

     

    $

    2,506,626

     

     

    $

    1,715,534

     

    Costs and expenses:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenue

     

    385,546

     

     

     

    253,439

     

     

     

    1,182,505

     

     

     

    895,838

     

    Research and development

     

    318,446

     

     

     

    219,526

     

     

     

    1,101,561

     

     

     

    883,509

     

    Sales and marketing

     

    157,634

     

     

     

    125,972

     

     

     

    555,468

     

     

     

    458,598

     

    General and administrative

     

    146,932

     

     

     

    215,547

     

     

     

    529,164

     

     

     

    580,917

     

    Total costs and expenses

     

    1,008,558

     

     

     

    814,484

     

     

     

    3,368,698

     

     

     

    2,818,862

     

    Operating loss

     

    (97,236

    )

     

     

    (253,596

    )

     

     

    (862,072

    )

     

     

    (1,103,328

    )

    Interest income

     

    1,969

     

     

     

    10,463

     

     

     

    18,127

     

     

     

    36,042

     

    Interest expense

     

    (29,176

    )

     

     

    (14,775

    )

     

     

    (97,228

    )

     

     

    (24,994

    )

    Other income (expense), net

     

    29,471

     

     

     

    17,536

     

     

     

    14,988

     

     

     

    59,013

     

    Loss before income taxes

     

    (94,972

    )

     

     

    (240,372

    )

     

     

    (926,185

    )

     

     

    (1,033,267

    )

    Income tax benefit (expense)

     

    (18,127

    )

     

     

    (332

    )

     

     

    (18,654

    )

     

     

    (393

    )

    Net loss

    $

    (113,099

    )

     

    $

    (240,704

    )

     

    $

    (944,839

    )

     

    $

    (1,033,660

    )

    Net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

    $

    (0.08

    )

     

    $

    (0.17

    )

     

    $

    (0.65

    )

     

    $

    (0.75

    )

    Diluted

    $

    (0.08

    )

     

    $

    (0.17

    )

     

    $

    (0.65

    )

     

    $

    (0.75

    )

    Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    1,484,277

     

     

     

    1,409,519

     

     

     

    1,455,693

     

     

     

    1,375,462

     

    Diluted

     

    1,484,277

     

     

     

    1,409,519

     

     

     

    1,455,693

     

     

     

    1,375,462

     

    SNAP INC.

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands, except par value)

     

     

    December 31,

    2020

     

    September 30,

    2020

     

    December 31, 2019

     

    (unaudited)

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    545,618

     

     

    $

    824,070

     

     

    $

    520,317

     

    Marketable securities

     

    1,991,922

     

     

     

    1,900,935

     

     

     

    1,592,488

     

    Accounts receivable, net of allowance

     

    744,288

     

     

     

    529,872

     

     

     

    492,194

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

    56,147

     

     

     

    60,837

     

     

     

    38,987

     

    Total current assets

     

    3,337,975

     

     

     

    3,315,714

     

     

     

    2,643,986

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

    178,709

     

     

     

    175,199

     

     

     

    173,667

     

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

     

    269,728

     

     

     

    269,141

     

     

     

    275,447

     

    Intangible assets, net

     

    105,929

     

     

     

    91,796

     

     

     

    92,121

     

    Goodwill

     

    939,259

     

     

     

    816,113

     

     

     

    761,153

     

    Other assets

     

    192,638

     

     

     

    149,811

     

     

     

    65,550

     

    Total assets

    $

    5,024,238

     

     

    $

    4,817,774

     

     

    $

    4,011,924

     

    Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current liabilities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    71,908

     

     

    $

    61,978

     

     

    $

    46,886

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

    41,077

     

     

     

    40,994

     

     

     

    42,179

     

    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

     

    554,342

     

     

     

    507,134

     

     

     

    410,610

     

    Total current liabilities

     

    667,327

     

     

     

    610,106

     

     

     

    499,675

     

    Convertible senior notes, net

     

    1,675,169

     

     

     

    1,650,246

     

     

     

    891,776

     

    Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

     

    287,292

     

     

     

    287,105

     

     

     

    303,178

     

    Other liabilities

     

    64,474

     

     

     

    71,546

     

     

     

    57,382

     

    Total liabilities

     

    2,694,262

     

     

     

    2,619,003

     

     

     

    1,752,011

     

    Commitments and contingencies

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Class A non-voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 3,000,000 shares authorized, 1,248,010, 1,229,446, and 1,160,127 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

     

    12

     

     

     

    12

     

     

     

    12

     

    Class B voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 700,000 shares authorized, 23,696, 23,643, and 24,522 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Class C voting common stock, $0.00001 par value. 260,888 shares authorized, 231,627, 231,627, and 231,147 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

     

    2

     

     

     

    2

     

     

     

    2

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

    10,200,141

     

     

     

    9,968,707

     

     

     

    9,205,256

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

     

    21,363

     

     

     

    8,499

     

     

     

    573

     

    Accumulated deficit

     

    (7,891,542

    )

     

     

    (7,778,449

    )

     

     

    (6,945,930

    )

    Total stockholders’ equity

     

    2,329,976

     

     

     

    2,198,771

     

     

     

    2,259,913

     

    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

    $

    5,024,238

     

     

    $

    4,817,774

     

     

    $

    4,011,924

     

    Read full story here

