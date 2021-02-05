eQHealth Solutions Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

BATON ROUGE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eQHealth Solutions, a leader in population health management technology and services, today announced the appointment of Michael M. “Mac” Fuselier as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role Fuselier is responsible for financial strategies supporting eQHealth’s operations and goals for organizational growth in conjunction with board members and senior officers.





Fuselier is a Certified Public Accountant, a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a seasoned entrepreneurial executive bringing over 25 years of business experience in executive management, finance and accounting to eQHealth. Before joining eQHealth, he served as Chief Financial Officer at David Raines Community Health Centers, Inc., a family medicine group practice based in Shreveport, LA. Throughout Fuselier’s 25-year career, he has held positions as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Finance Officer and Principal Clinical Advisor for various healthcare based entities. Fuselier is a graduate of McNeese State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Marketing and Nursing. He also earned his Master of Science in Healthcare Management from the University of Phoenix.

“As a financial, clinical and information technology professional, Mac brings a wealth of diverse perspectives to our organization. He has proven success managing hospitals, outpatient surgical clinics, group medical practices, pharmacies, and other healthcare entities,” said Glen Golemi, Chief Executive Officer at eQHealth Solutions. “We welcome Mac to our team and look forward to his contributions.”

“I am excited to be working with eQHealth Solutions’ leadership team, heading its finance department and contributing to eQHealth’s future success as the company continues to grow,” states Fuselier.

About eQHealth Solutions

eQHealth Solutions is a leading-edge 360-degree population health management technology and services provider serving government and commercial healthcare payers, third-party administrators, and self-insured employer groups. eQHealth’s high-tech and human-interaction approach includes innovative technology and utilization and care management services focused on optimal member health outcomes while reducing costs and touching millions of lives annually throughout the nation. eQHealth’s HITRUST certified technology supports comprehensive utilization and care management requirements, extensive access to business intelligence and healthcare analytics encompassing a complete population health management solution. www.eqhs.com

