Refinery Lab Partners with Mobilosoft to Drive In-Store Traffic with Location-Based Marketing Solutions in the U.S.

Now multi-unit operators can attract customers using searches like “curbside pickup near me”

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#locationbasedmarketing–Orlando-based Refinery Lab brings the Mobilosoft platform to the United States to drive in-store traffic for multi-unit operators with location-based SEO (search engine optimization) strategies for businesses reliant upon customer proximity. This all-in-one SAAS (software as a service) solution makes updating information like operating hours on platforms like Google Maps, Apple Maps and Facebook Local quicker and easier. It also provides users with the tools needed to execute and evaluate complex location-based marketing strategies that typically require additional staff with specialized expertise.

“Retail and restaurant operators with multiple locations have long struggled to keep information like hours of operation current. And with COVID-19, it’s even more important as evidenced by the sharp rise in searches for changing store hours and ‘curbside pickup near me,’” said Ashif Dhanani, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Strategist of Refinery Lab. “We also know that nearly 50% of consumers, especially mobile phone users, research purchases online but prefer to view and buy locally. This holds true for everything from diamond rings and wedding dresses to tires and used cars,” he added.

The Mobilosoft platform strengthens location-based marketing strategies by allowing users to:

Optimize the store’s location so it appears more frequently in search queries

Manage the company’s local reviews on Google Maps and Facebook

Create a location finder that is optimized for Google Maps

Analyze search data to identify target markets

Engage directly with customers

The easy-to-use Mobilosoft platform empowers retailers to manage location information and campaigns on multiple channels by:

Updating store hours and addresses

Adding and changing location photos

Responding to customer reviews on Google and Facebook

Highlighting products and service offered at each location

Creating an online showroom to display products currently available at each location

Posting ads about local specials and offers

Mobilosoft also includes built-in analytics and reporting capabilities that help evaluate the success of location-based campaigns like monitoring the customer experience; evaluating where reviews came from; optimizing the online store location presence and search ranking; measuring and managing reputation on platforms like Google Maps, Apple Maps and Facebook; and more.

“For retailers and restaurant owners whose businesses have been so heavily impacted by COVID-19, Mobilosoft is a game-changer. Not only can they attract far more customers based on their locations, but they can now do it faster, cheaper and better…without the need for additional staff,” said Dhanani. “Best of all, it cost less than traditional digital marketing campaigns.”

Refinery Lab has a strategic partnership with Mobilosoft to offer this platform in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Brussels, Mobilosoft was founded in 2010 and is now available in more than 20 countries around the world.

To learn more about Refinery Lab, visit www.refinerylab.com.

ONLINE PRESS KIT: For additional background information, case studies and an image library, visit Mobilosoft’s online press kit at https://learn.refinerylab.com/mobil-press/.

About Refinery Lab

Founded by digital marketing executives and leading technologists in 2015, Refinery Lab exists to drive revenue for non-technical companies around the world by implementing the latest digital transformation strategies. The team works across industries—from retail and restaurants to healthcare and professional services—to improve the customer experience, drive in-store traffic, boost search rankings and provide specialized marketing consulting services. To learn more, visit www.RefineryLab.com.

Contacts

Karen Phillips



407.474.6488



karenwphillips@mac.com