Elevate Your Big Game Menu with an Authentic Stadium Food Experience

Aramark’s Arrowhead Stadium Chef Shares Her Favorite Game Day Tips and Recipes

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ARMK–When it comes to preparing a menu for the biggest football game of the year, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), which partners with the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and nine other NFL teams for food and beverage services, knows what it takes to energize fans and keep them well-fed.





While at-home watch parties will be smaller than usual this year, Aramark’s culinary teams from Arrowhead Stadium and around the league are sharing their favorite game day recipes, tips and cooking demos, at aramark.com/gameday and fyp365.com, to help fans prepare for the big game this Sunday, February 7.

“What better way to enjoy the big game than with a menu featuring original tastes and flavors from your favorite football stadium?” said Aramark Senior Executive Chef Erin Wishon, who is based out of Arrowhead Stadium. “Regardless of who you are cheering for, it always helps to have food options that include some home(field) cooking. As a Chiefs fan, I’ll be serving Kansas City barbecue!”

RECREATE THE TASTES OF ARROWHEAD STADIUM

Chef Wishon shares two fan favorites from Arrowhead Stadium and notes homemade or prepared barbecue can work for either recipe.

Arrowhead BBQ Stak: Waffle fries topped with pepper jack cheese sauce, slow-smoked beef brisket, charred corn & sweet potato poblano relish, and roasted apple crunch.

Arrowhead Short Rib Melt: Braised short rib with caramelized onions and three types of cheese, sandwiched between Texas Toast.

COOK ALONG WITH A CHEF

Aramark Regional Executive Chef Glenn Richmond shares his game plan for recreating stadium recipes at home, with the help of easy to follow videos.

PUT A TWIST ON GAME DAY CLASSICS

Take the game day spread in a new and unique direction with twists on classic stadium recipes. The following recipes are packed with flavor and are a great compliment to a traditional menu.

PLAY IT SAFE AND AVOID THE YELLOW FLAG

Safety is an important ingredient on any game day menu. Follow these tips to stay safe in the kitchen:

Wash your hands – Always wash your hands BEFORE starting to prepare food and in between tasks.

Plan ahead – Thaw frozen food in the refrigerator for the recommended amount of time (for every 5 pounds (2kg 270g) of large frozen food, allow 24 hours of refrigerator thawing time).

Cook to temperature – Cook raw meat products to the minimum internal temperatures as stated on the product packaging, by inserting a thermometer at several spots.

Store and reheat safely – Leftovers must be cooled to below 70°F (21°C) within 2 hours, and then to 41°F (5°C) or below within 4 hours.

For more game day tips and recipes, visit www.aramark.com/gameday and www.fyp365.com.

Aramark provides 13 teams of the National Football League with food and beverage, retail and/or facilities services – Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. We deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Erin Noss



(215) 409-7403



noss-erin@aramark.com