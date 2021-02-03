Booka Named One of the Most Promising eBook Startups of 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Booka–According to The Startup Pill media, Booka is one of the most innovative eBook startups of 2020. Booka has been selected for its innovative approach and exceptional performance in categories like growth, management, and societal impact.

Booka has been rapidly developing over the last couple of years, gaining recognition in the startup scene. Today, Booka is partners with some of the best children’s books publishers, including Red Chair Press, Blackstone Publishing, August House, Robins, Nastya I Nikita.

More than two hundred books have been added to the collection only over the last year, while Booka’s readership has doubled. Booka is delighted to share more exciting news about the future improvements, partnerships, and other additions with their partners and readers.

Booka is a modern eBook subscription service for children. Available in both iOS and Android, Booka offers hundreds of children’s stories and early learning books in different languages. Its primary target markets are English speaking countries, Spain, Russia, and Germany.

You can find more information about Booka at https://appbooka.com.

