Rapid Product and Service Adoption, Aggressive International Growth Establishes DISCO as Trusted Innovation Partner

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Legalweek21–As legal organizations pivoted to manage the complexities of remote work, they turned to legal technology leader DISCO as a trusted partner to navigate cloud adoption and embrace advanced legal technology. The company today announced widespread adoption of enhanced ediscovery data management capabilities, industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and a 300% increase in international business — all positioning the company for aggressive growth in 2021 and beyond.

The Data Management Suite within DISCO Ediscovery, which allows users to ingest, process, and remediate documents in a single platform, has been used by more than two thirds of DISCO’s ediscovery customers to upload and transfer their own data. When legal teams transitioned to working from home, DISCO optimized its solution to deliver unprecedented speed and convenience, even in home office setups: the average data upload is 33 Mbps, or 2.75 terabytes per matter per day — the equivalent of 170 million pages of documents that could fill 67,584 Bankers Boxes.

Today, DISCO is hosting more than 10 billion files, and DISCO’s autoscaling infrastructure using AWS Lambda provisioned 13 billion server calls in the fourth quarter alone.

DISCO Products and Services Far Exceed Customer Expectations

DISCO uses Net Promoter Score (NPS) to determine customer satisfaction for its products and services. A company’s NPS is generated by asking customers, “How likely is it that you would recommend [company/product/service] to a friend or colleague?”.

Fifty-four percent of NPS respondents gave DISCO Ediscovery a 10 out of 10, for an overall NPS of 67. DISCO’s professional services organization earned an NPS of 88, with 83% of respondents ranking DISCO a 10 out of 10. By way of comparison, Retently reports that enterprise software companies average an NPS of 44, and SaaS companies come in at 30. According to Customer Guru, DISCO’s NPS is higher than all but three of 100 top brands. For example, the NPS for Apple is 47, Amazon is 25 and Netflix is 13 — all beloved and iconic companies with amazing products.

“DISCO has always focused on building ‘Products Legal Loves.’ Our stellar NPS results, customer growth and expansion, and product and service innovation make it clear that we are achieving this cornerstone goal,” said DISCO CEO Kiwi Camara. “Legal organizations are increasingly turning to DISCO to help them navigate the digital transformation that today’s work environment demands. We remain focused on the development of a multi-product, full-stack solution that empowers the legal function: ‘Technology That Powers Legal.’”

Technology Innovation, Experience With Global Matters Fueled 3x International Expansion

Legal teams around the world are embracing DISCO for ediscovery and edisclosure, case management, and managed review. In 2020, DISCO’s European Union client base doubled and EU revenue tripled, with customers including Clyde & Co, Kennedys and Withersworldwide aggressively expanding their business with DISCO; the company has been hiring extensively to support and accelerate this demand. Global law firms are also increasingly engaging DISCO on international matters, as the company delivers products and services to address the legal needs of organizations across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and South America.

In addition to the speed, ease of use and associated cost savings that come with DISCO products, EU law firms also praise DISCO’s native high-speed uploader, which provides a 14x improvement over traditional file transfer methods and 10% improvement over leading file transfer acceleration technologies. This unique, cutting-edge technology — available exclusively from DISCO at no additional cost — has proven exceptionally beneficial during the pandemic when traditional data collection and transfer methods are not possible.

“Working with DISCO over the past several years, we have found more than an ediscovery provider – DISCO is a true strategic partner that helps us utilize technology to find our key evidence faster so we can better serve our clients,” said Michael Silvain, Ediscovery Manager for Kennedys. “They empower our global teams to work faster, smarter, and to take advantage of advanced solutions and artificial intelligence to ensure even the obstacles of worldwide lockdowns and remote work are overcome. Beyond their exceptional products, DISCO’s professional services team have supported our success across every matter, and that value is extended to our clients to help them win.”

