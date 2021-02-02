Patientco® Awarded 2021 Best in KLAS for Patient Financial Engagement Software

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#engagement—Patientco, a next-generation patient payment technology company, has received the 2021 Best in KLAS distinction for patient financial engagement software. As a leading healthcare IT data insights company, KLAS Research reserves its coveted Best in KLAS designation for the software and services that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

Best in KLAS awards are based on feedback from healthcare providers, so vendor partners that earn this distinction have proven themselves to make a positive impact for the organizations they serve. Patientco’s Best in KLAS recognition is yet another testament to Patientco’s efforts to help providers deliver better patient financial care.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry,” said Adam Gale, President of KLAS Research. “The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of ‘Best in KLAS’ should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

“Top of mind for providers are the twin goals of fostering a positive financial interaction with patients and simultaneously increasing revenues. Provider organizations large and small are looking for vendor partners who can be flexible and adapt to changing conditions,” said Mac Boyter, Research Director for KLAS Research.

Patientco’s Best in KLAS designation is the latest of multiple prominent industry accolades the company has received in the last year. Recently, KLAS rated Patientco as one of the top performers for patient financial engagement platforms in its Patient Financial Experience 2020 report (KLAS Patient Financial Experience 2020 report, page 5). Patientco achieved an overall performance score of 95.7 (KLAS Patient Financial Experience 2020 report, pages 4-5), which was higher than all of the other patient financial engagement vendors that KLAS evaluated for the report.

“We have vendors and we have partners. Patientco has proven to be a great partner for our health system,” said Bobbie Maner, Director of Patient Financial Services for Roper St. Francis Hospital. “Their willingness to listen and their ability to execute on our business objectives really sets them apart.”

“In the last 12 months, Patientco has expanded its client base with some of the largest health systems in the U.S., earned several industry accolades and our latest recognition from KLAS further demonstrates Patientco’s position as a market-leading patient financial engagement platform,” said Bird Blitch, CEO and co-founder of Patientco. “However, just because we’ve been named Best in KLAS doesn’t mean our hard work is done. We will continue to listen, learn, innovate and build technology that rises above the status quo in order to provide a positive financial experience for every patient across the country.”

