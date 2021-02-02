Merkle Launches Two New Podcast Series “Inside Job: Making CX Work” and “Digital Marketing Musings”

Podcasts dive into industry trends in customer transformation and digital media

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has launched two new podcast series titled “Inside Job: Making CX Work” and “Digital Marketing Musings.” Both shows will feature interviews with thought leaders throughout the marketing industry to provide valuable insights into the growing trends of customer transformation and digital media.

“Inside Job: Making CX Work” is hosted by SVP of marketing strategy at Merkle, Jose Cebrian. As the pandemic continues to solidify the importance of creating hyper-personalized experiences, this program will deliver the insights marketers need to make these transformations successful. In each episode, Cebrian will interview guests from some of the best brands in the world to give listeners tips, best practices, and examples of how transformation becomes a reality, from technology to CRM to digital experience and more.

Alongside the CX-centric show is Merkle’s new digital media podcast titled “Digital Marketing Musings.” This show, hosted by Merkle’s Andreah McCartney, senior manager, performance media, and Gaia Reid, manager, SEO, will capture the pulse of industry developments and strategies that help digital media players stay relevant in a rapidly changing landscape. By discussing real-life issues faced by marketers and reactions to platform changes, the show allows listeners to gain insights to help a brand thrive in the digital era.

“Last year, the marketing industry was shaken up by COVID-19 and is continuing to feel its impacts as we begin to navigate 2021,” said Erin Hutchinson, global CMO, Merkle. “These two new podcasts will help marketers develop strategies to meet their goals amid continued change, by providing expert views into areas that are top of mind for many: customer transformation and digital transformation. Through candid conversations with thought leaders across the industry, listeners can expect to gain valuable, actionable guidance from some of the best in the business.”

New episodes of “Inside Job: Making CX Work” will be released twice a month, and “Digital Marketing Musings” monthly. Listeners can also subscribe to the podcasts on Spotify and Apple.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,600+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

