Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches E-Scooters in Richmond, VA

A total of 500 e-scooters will be deployed

Follows successful launches of fleets in Miami, Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington and over 30 cities around the world

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#helbiz—Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, has launched a fleet of safe and innovative e-scooters in Richmond, Virginia, after having been awarded a one-year permit by the Richmond Department of Transportation. Scooters will be available on the ground today, with a total fleet of 500 devices rolled out in the coming months. The company already operates fleets of e-scooters and e-bicycles in the Virginia cities of Alexandria and Arlington in addition to Washington, D.C.

“We’re excited to officially launch in Richmond to support the community’s last mile transportation needs in a sustainable and cost effective way,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “Safety is our number one priority, and micro-mobility solutions offer a safe way for residents to travel while practicing social distancing measures. We look forward to partnering closely with the Department of Transportation and the local community to promote safe and equitable access to our devices.”

The company plans to launch community initiatives to engage with locals including the Helbiz Apprenticeship Program, which provides career pathway opportunities in the high-demand mobility industry, and the Helbiz Access Program, which offers discounts on rides for low-income residents. Through various community engagement events, Helbiz will help drive the awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions around the area.

As part of the company’s Covid-19 safety guidelines, each device will come equipped with hand sanitizer for riders to easily access before and after rides. This is in addition to establishing increased hygiene and safety standards for staff when they work around the city and within the Richmond-based warehouse where the devices are housed. All vehicles will also be cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

Users can download the Helbiz app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters directly from their phones with a tap. For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Miami, Milan and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

Contacts

Media Contact

Sandy Choi



E: Sandy (at) agentofchange.com