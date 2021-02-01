JMI Equity Promotes Peter Arrowsmith to Managing General Partner and Paul Barber to Chairman

Arrowsmith to lead JMI alongside Founder and co-Managing General Partner Harry Gruner; Barber to remain actively involved with JMI

JMI also promotes two professionals to Principal and two to Vice President

BALTIMORE & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies, today announced the promotion of Peter Arrowsmith to Managing General Partner. In his new role, Arrowsmith will lead the firm alongside Harry Gruner, JMI’s Founder and Managing General Partner. Additionally, Paul Barber, who most recently was Managing General Partner, will become Chairman of JMI. Barber will continue to serve as a board director of JMI portfolio companies and be actively involved in the firm’s investment committee. JMI also today announced the promotions of Chase Thomet and Mac Williams to Principal, as well as the promotions of Christian Kurth to Vice President and Katie Carter to Vice President and Controller.

“ We recognize that our high-quality talent and collaborative culture are key drivers of JMI’s long-standing success,” said Paul Barber, Chairman of JMI. “ Peter has been a trusted partner to me and the rest of the leadership team for 24 years and is the natural next leader for JMI.”

“ As we near the completion of our third decade in operation, all of us at JMI can take great pride in what we have accomplished, and in the opportunities ahead,” said Peter Arrowsmith, Managing General Partner of JMI Equity. “ I’m energized by the opportunity to co-lead the firm as we continue to invest in and help leading software companies execute their growth strategies.”

Arrowsmith, who is based in San Diego, has more than two decades of experience with JMI, helping to identify promising growth equity investments and build leading software companies. He is currently a director of CampusLogic, Seismic, Vena Solutions, and Yello, and led several prior investments, including Adaptive Insights (acquired by Workday), Workfront (acquired by Adobe | NASDAQ: ADBE), and Lytx (acquired by GTCR). Prior to joining JMI in 1996, Peter was an associate at AEA Investors and a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. He holds an AB in History and Literature from Harvard University.

“ JMI’s success is built on the hard work and dedication of all of our professionals, and Paul and Peter are two leaders who exemplify this behavior at JMI,” said Harry Gruner, Founder and Managing General Partner at JMI. “ I look forward to collaborating with Peter and to Paul’s continued contributions as Chairman.

“ I also would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Chase, Mac, Christian, and Katie on their well-deserved promotions. They have gone above and beyond in their respective roles and we’re looking forward to their continued growth and success.”

About Chase Thomet

Thomet joined JMI in 2014 and is responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities. Thomet is currently a director of Swiftly. His investment experience also includes current investments in Applied Systems, Code42, HackerRank, Lytics, SOCi, and Vena Solutions, as well as prior investments in Arena (acquired by PTC, Inc. | NASDAQ: PTC), Avecto (acquired by Bomgar), and Workfront (acquired by Adobe | NASDAQ: ADBE). Prior to joining JMI, Thomet was an investment banking analyst in the mergers & acquisitions group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He received a BS in Commerce from Santa Clara University.

About Mac Williams

Williams joined JMI in 2016 and is responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities. His investment experience includes current investments in AlertMedia, Benevity, Businessolver, Higher Logic, and UKG. Prior to joining JMI, Williams was an analyst at Tiger Veda Management. Previously, he was an associate at New Mountain Capital and a mergers and acquisitions analyst at Lazard. He holds an AB in Public and International Affairs from Princeton University.

About Christian Kurth

Kurth joined JMI in 2015 and is responsible for sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities. His investment experience includes current investments in CipherHealth, Clio, Jvion, PointClickCare, and TimelyMD, as well as prior investments in Arena (acquired by PTC, Inc. | NASDAQ: PTC) and Healthx (acquired by Zipari). Prior to joining JMI, Kurth was an investment banking analyst in the technology group at Wells Fargo Securities. He received a BS in Accounting and Business from the University of Southern California.

About Katie Carter

Carter joined JMI in 2012. Prior to joining JMI, she worked in the assurance practice of PwC. She is a certified public accountant. Carter received a BS in Accounting from Elon University.

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 150 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 100 exits and raised more than $4 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information visit jmi.com.

