Alchemy Software Releases Catalyst 2021 Software Localization Management Platform

New Version of TransPerfect’s Visual Localization Software Adds Key Features

DUBLIN and NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alchemy Software Development, the world leader in visual software localization solutions and a division of TransPerfect, marks its 20th anniversary with the release of Alchemy Catalyst 2021, the latest iteration of its enterprise translation platform. Already recognized for its support of leading software formats in the industry, Alchemy Catalyst 2021 adds several key features and capabilities for translators to streamline the localization process.

Alchemy Software Development’s Catalyst platform offers software localization solutions for top multinational organizations looking to expand applications into new markets. Visual reporting tools help accelerate the localization process, while advanced translation memory technology increases overall translation accuracy and further reduces implementation costs and timelines.

With faster performance as a core design goal for this release, Alchemy Catalyst 2021 includes the following benefits:

A new Project Manager feature, which allows the user to see statistics for multiple translation tool kits without opening them

The ability to sort and filter validation errors with the Validation Expert tool

Support for native RoboHelp and EPUB formats, adding to Catalyst’s existing native support for MadCap project files

“Catalyst 2021 offers users the opportunity to automate risk mitigation by catering to the known pitfalls specific to the localization of software formats,” said Mark Hagerty, Chief Technology Officer of TransPerfect. “As a pioneering technology in the software localization industry, Catalyst benefits from years of real-world experience to solve the challenges faced by engineers and developers tasked with simultaneous shipment of software to world markets.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Catalyst offers software localization teams increased efficiency and reduced turnaround times, which will be beneficial as many of our clients look to lay the groundwork for successful global releases in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information, visit the Alchemy Catalyst website: https://www.alchemysoftware.com/products/alchemy_catalyst.html

About Alchemy Software Development

Alchemy Software Development’s flagship product, Alchemy Catalyst, is the market leader in visual localization technology. Eighty percent of the world’s largest software companies use Alchemy Catalyst to accelerate entry to international markets, improving revenue growth opportunities and reducing their costs.

With over 20,000 licenses worldwide, Alchemy Catalyst is the dominant choice among professional development companies, localization service providers, and global technology leaders such as Siemens, Apple, Philips, and HP.

Alchemy Software Development is a division of TransPerfect. For more information on the company and its products, please refer to www.alchemysoftware.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

