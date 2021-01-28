Uber Eats Announces Prescription Delivery in NYC with Nimble

Uber Eats consumers in NYC can now request prescription delivery directly in the Uber Eats app.

Uber’s prescription delivery is powered by Nimble, a rapidly growing prescription delivery service in the U.S. that connects neighborhood pharmacies with delivery to meet the community’s personal care needs without leaving home.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced its plans to expand on-demand prescription delivery in New York City, powered by Nimble. Today’s expansion into the Big Apple follows a successful prescription delivery pilot in Dallas, Austin and Houston, Texas.

Through this partnership with Nimble, Uber Eats now connects New Yorkers with on-demand prescription delivery, where they can easily transfer existing prescriptions—or fulfill new ones—from neighborhood pharmacies right from their app. Controlled substances are ineligible as are prescriptions paid for—in whole or in part—by any government healthcare program such as Medicare, Medicaid, or TRICARE.

“ At Uber, we’re hard at work making Uber Eats your go-to destination for much more than food from your favorite restaurant, corner store, or grocer. Today I’m excited to announce that we’re one step closer to delivering that reality to our consumers everywhere with the launch of on-demand prescription delivery in the US, powered by our partner Nimble,” said Kiran Vinta, Uber’s US GM for New Verticals. “ Now more than ever, people are looking for ways to safely and conveniently get the things they need, and we’re proud to bring the very best parts of Uber to prescription delivery.”

With this expansion into one of the largest US metros, Nimble continues to serve as a champion for neighborhood pharmacies, providing them opportunities to retain and grow their customer base by working with partners as accessible and committed to consumer needs as Uber.

“ Over the past year, consumers have increasingly craved a faster, easier, and safer way to receive their prescriptions,” Talha Sattar, Founder and CEO of Nimble, said. “ Nimble was built on a simple idea: to allow neighborhood pharmacies to take better care of their customers by providing a high-quality and more convenient experience. This partnership expansion with Uber Eats will allow us to offer millions of New Yorkers on-demand prescription delivery at a time when they and the city’s pharmacies need it most.”

Uber’s continued expansion of prescription delivery services will allow customers to manage prescriptions with the tap of a button, directly from the Uber Eats application—and follow their prescriptions at every step of the journey: from their phone to the pharmacy to their doorstep.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Nimble

Nimble is the nation’s leading prescription delivery service, making delivery simpler, faster and more affordable for patients and pharmacies. Pharmacy customers can schedule their prescription deliveries through a convenient, easy-to-use mobile application or website. Nimble has raised over $50m of venture capital from Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, First Round Capital, DAG Ventures and Khosla Ventures and is based in Redwood City, CA.

