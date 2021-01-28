    • News

    MicroStrategy Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 (the fourth quarter of its 2020 fiscal year).

    “2020 was a transformational year for MicroStrategy. In our enterprise intelligence business, we continue to embrace the virtual wave. We are successfully shifting our prospects and customers to our enterprise cloud platform, and also launched our new SaaS offering, Hyper.now. We also dramatically improved the efficiency and profitability of our business,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.

    “Regarding our bitcoin strategy, our pioneering decision to make bitcoin our primary treasury reserve asset has made MicroStrategy a thought leader in the cryptocurrency market and generated great interest in MicroStrategy as a corporation. Going forward, we continue to plan to hold our bitcoin and invest additional excess cash flows in bitcoin. Additionally, we will explore various approaches to acquire additional bitcoin as part of our overall corporate strategy.”

    Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

    • Revenues: Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $131.3 million, a 1.7% decrease, or a 3.4% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Product licenses and subscription services revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $38.6 million, a 3.3% increase, or a 2.1% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Product support revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $71.9 million, a 3.8% decrease, or a 5.6% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Other services revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $20.9 million, a 2.8% decrease, or an 5.3% decrease on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
    • Gross Profit: Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $110.5 million, representing an 84.2% gross margin, compared to a gross margin of 81.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
    • Operating Expenses: Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $110.1 million, an 11.0% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, operating expenses included impairment losses on our digital assets, which were $26.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.
    • Income from Operations: Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.4 million versus income from operations of $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expense and impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include digital assets, was $30.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 versus $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
    • Net Income: Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.7 million, or $0.27 per share on a diluted basis, as compared to net income of $12.2 million, or $1.18 per share on a diluted basis, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include digital assets, and interest expense arising from the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs was $20.4 million, or $2.07 per share on a non-GAAP diluted basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $14.3 million, or $1.39 per share on a non-GAAP diluted basis, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
    • Cash and Short-term Investments: As of December 31, 2020, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $59.7 million, as compared to $565.6 million as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of $506.0 million.
    • Digital Assets: As of December 31, 2020, the carrying value of MicroStrategy’s digital assets (comprised solely of bitcoin) was $1.054 billion, which reflects cumulative impairment charges of $70.7 million since acquisition. MicroStrategy accounts for its digital assets as indefinite-lived intangible assets, which are initially recorded at cost. Subsequently, they are measured at cost, net of any impairment losses incurred since acquisition. MicroStrategy determines the fair value of its bitcoin based on quoted (unadjusted) prices on the active exchange that MicroStrategy has determined is its principal market for bitcoin. MicroStrategy considers the lowest price of one bitcoin quoted on the active exchange at any time since acquiring the specific bitcoin. If the carrying value of a bitcoin exceeds that lowest price, an impairment loss has occurred with respect to that bitcoin in the amount equal to the difference between its carrying value and such lowest price. Impairment losses are recognized as “Digital asset impairment losses” in MicroStrategy’s Consolidated Statements of Operations. As of December 31, 2020, the average cost and average carrying value of MicroStrategy’s bitcoin were approximately $15,964 and $14,961, respectively. As of January 27, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. EST, MicroStrategy had 70,784 bitcoins and the market price of one bitcoin in the principal market was approximately $31,784.
    • Convertible Senior Notes: In December 2020, MicroStrategy issued $650 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes are convertible into shares of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock at an initial conversion price of $397.99 per share. As of December 31, 2020, the carrying value of the Notes classified as a long-term liability in the “Convertible senior notes, net” line item was $486.4 million, net of unamortized debt discount and issuance costs. As of December 31, 2020, the carrying value of the Notes classified as equity in the “Additional paid-in capital” line item was $107.8 million, which reflects the debt discount, less issuance costs allocated to the equity component and related net deferred tax liabilities. The initial carrying amount of the liability component was determined by measuring the fair value of a similar debt instrument without any associated conversion features. The carrying amount of the equity component (representing the conversion option) was determined by deducting the fair value of the liability component from the principal value of the notes. The excess of the principal amount of the liability component over its carrying amount (i.e., the debt discount), along with any issuance costs allocated to the liability component, are amortized to interest expense over the term of the notes.

    The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of non-GAAP financial measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Additional non-GAAP financial measures are included in our “Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation”, which will be available under the “Events and Presentation” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. MicroStrategy uses its Intelligent Enterprise platform across the enterprise and has created an interactive dossier with quarterly financial performance data. Anyone can access the MSTR Financials dossier via a web browser, or by downloading the MicroStrategy Library app on an iOS or Android device. To download the native apps, visit MicroStrategy Library for iOS or MicroStrategy Library for Android.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    MicroStrategy is providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP income from operations that excludes the impact of share-based compensation expense and impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include its digital assets, (ii) non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share that exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include its digital assets and the sale of its Voice.com domain name in the second quarter of 2019 (the “Domain Name Sale”), interest expense arising from the amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs on the Company’s convertible senior notes, and related income tax effects, and (iii) non-GAAP constant currency revenues that exclude foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate business performance and to help make operating decisions.

    MicroStrategy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The first supplemental financial measure excludes (i) a significant non-cash expense that MicroStrategy believes is not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment and the resulting share-based compensation expense could vary significantly in comparison to other companies and (ii) significant impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include MicroStrategy’s bitcoin. The second set of supplemental financial measures excludes the impact of (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) impairment losses and gains on sale from intangible assets, which include MicroStrategy’s bitcoin and the Domain Name Sale, which was outside of MicroStrategy’s normal business operations, (iii) non-cash interest expense arising from the amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs related to MicroStrategy’s convertible senior notes, and (iv) related income tax effects. Although the portion of non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of the debt discount will be eliminated upon our planned adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021, excluding the current year non-cash interest expense related to both the amortization of the debt discount and the issuance costs will allow for greater comparability of our results after we adopt the new accounting rules. The third set of supplemental financial measures excludes changes resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates so that results may be compared to the same period in the prior year on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. MicroStrategy believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can also facilitate comparison of MicroStrategy’s operating results to those of its competitors.

    Bitcoin Acquisitions

    As part of MicroStrategy’s previously announced treasury management and capital allocation strategies, MicroStrategy purchased a total of approximately 32,220 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $700.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 for an average purchase price of approximately $21,726 per bitcoin. Further, in the first quarter of 2021 to date, MicroStrategy has purchased approximately 314 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $10.0 million for an average purchase price for such additional bitcoins of approximately $31,808 per bitcoin. In future periods, MicroStrategy may purchase additional bitcoins and increase its overall holdings of bitcoin or sell its bitcoins and decrease its overall holdings of bitcoin.

    Convertible Senior Notes

    In December 2020, the Company issued $650.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Company and bear interest at a fixed rate of 0.75% per annum, payable semiannually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2021. Holders of the Notes may receive additional interest under specified circumstances as outlined in the indenture relating to the issuance of the Notes. The Notes are convertible into shares of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock at an initial conversion price of $397.99 per share. The Notes will mature on December 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The total net proceeds from the offering, after deducting initial purchaser discounts and issuance costs, were approximately $634.7 million.

    Conference Call

    MicroStrategy will be discussing its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on a live Video Webinar today beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. EST. The live Video Webinar and accompanying presentation materials will be available under the “Events and Presentation” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations. Dial-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

    About MicroStrategy Incorporated

    MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence®, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

    MicroStrategy, Intelligent Enterprise, MicroStrategy Library, Intelligence Everywhere, HyperIntelligence, and MicroStrategy 2020 are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

    This press release may include statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements,” including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: the extent and timing of market acceptance of MicroStrategy’s new offerings; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the market price of bitcoin and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price below the value at which the Company’s bitcoins are carried on its balance sheet; gains or losses on sales of bitcoins that the Company would incur upon any sale of any of its bitcoins; changes in the accounting treatment of the Company’s holding of bitcoins; changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations relating to bitcoin which could adversely affect the price of bitcoin or the Company’s ability to own bitcoin; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which bitcoins are traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys or fraud that causes us to lose any of our bitcoin; the Company’s ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; continued acceptance of the Company’s other products in the marketplace; fluctuations in tax benefits or provisions; the timing of significant orders; delays in or the inability of the Company to develop or ship new products; customers shifting from a product license model to a cloud subscription model, which may delay our ability to recognize revenue; competitive factors; general economic conditions; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in MicroStrategy’s registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

    MSTR-F

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except per share data)

     

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

     

    Twelve Months Ended

     

     

     

    December 31,

     

     

    December 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019*

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

    $

    29,770

     

     

    $

    30,087

     

     

    $

    86,743

     

     

    $

    87,471

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    8,788

     

     

     

    7,252

     

     

     

    33,082

     

     

     

    29,394

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    38,558

     

     

     

    37,339

     

     

     

    119,825

     

     

     

    116,865

     

    Product support

     

     

    71,886

     

     

     

    74,722

     

     

     

    284,434

     

     

     

    292,035

     

    Other services

     

     

    20,875

     

     

     

    21,470

     

     

     

    76,476

     

     

     

    77,427

     

    Total revenues

     

     

    131,319

     

     

     

    133,531

     

     

     

    480,735

     

     

     

    486,327

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cost of revenues

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Product licenses

     

     

    564

     

     

     

    534

     

     

     

    2,293

     

     

     

    2,131

     

    Subscription services

     

     

    3,321

     

     

     

    4,185

     

     

     

    14,833

     

     

     

    15,161

     

    Total product licenses and subscription services

     

     

    3,885

     

     

     

    4,719

     

     

     

    17,126

     

     

     

    17,292

     

    Product support

     

     

    4,743

     

     

     

    6,607

     

     

     

    23,977

     

     

     

    28,317

     

    Other services

     

     

    12,157

     

     

     

    13,310

     

     

     

    49,952

     

     

     

    54,365

     

    Total cost of revenues

     

     

    20,785

     

     

     

    24,636

     

     

     

    91,055

     

     

     

    99,974

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gross profit

     

     

    110,534

     

     

     

    108,895

     

     

     

    389,680

     

     

     

    386,353

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sales and marketing

     

     

    39,111

     

     

     

    50,267

     

     

     

    148,910

     

     

     

    191,235

     

    Research and development

     

     

    24,955

     

     

     

    25,987

     

     

     

    103,561

     

     

     

    109,423

     

    General and administrative

     

     

    19,622

     

     

     

    23,013

     

     

     

    80,136

     

     

     

    86,697

     

    Digital asset impairment losses

     

     

    26,456

     

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    70,698

     

     

     

    0

     

    Total operating expenses

     

     

    110,144

     

     

     

    99,267

     

     

     

    403,305

     

     

     

    387,355

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Income (loss) from operations

     

     

    390

     

     

     

    9,628

     

     

     

    (13,625

    )

     

     

    (1,002

    )

    Interest (expense) income, net

     

     

    (1,917

    )

     

     

    2,389

     

     

     

    710

     

     

     

    10,909

     

    Other (expense) income, net

     

     

    (2,506

    )

     

     

    (2,361

    )

     

     

    (7,038

    )

     

     

    28,356

     

    (Loss) income before income taxes

     

     

    (4,033

    )

     

     

    9,656

     

     

     

    (19,953

    )

     

     

    38,263

     

    (Benefit from) provision for income taxes

     

     

    (6,694

    )

     

     

    (2,511

    )

     

     

    (12,429

    )

     

     

    3,908

     

    Net income (loss)

     

    $

    2,661

     

     

    $

    12,167

     

     

    $

    (7,524

    )

     

    $

    34,355

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic earnings (loss) per share (1):

     

    $

    0.28

     

     

    $

    1.19

     

     

    $

    (0.78

    )

     

    $

    3.35

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings (loss) per share

     

     

    9,408

     

     

     

    10,208

     

     

     

    9,684

     

     

     

    10,256

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1):

     

    $

    0.27

     

     

    $

    1.18

     

     

    $

    (0.78

    )

     

    $

    3.33

     

    Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per share

     

     

    9,849

     

     

     

    10,301

     

     

     

    9,684

     

     

     

    10,328

     

    (1)

    Basic and fully diluted earnings (loss) per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.

    *

    Derived from audited financial statements.

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands, except per share data)

     

     

     

    December 31,

     

     

    December 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019*

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

    $

    59,675

     

     

    $

    456,727

     

    Restricted cash

     

     

    1,084

     

     

     

    1,089

     

    Short-term investments

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    108,919

     

    Accounts receivable, net

     

     

    197,461

     

     

     

    163,516

     

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    14,400

     

     

     

    23,195

     

    Total current assets

     

     

    272,620

     

     

     

    753,446

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Digital assets

     

     

    1,054,302

     

     

     

    0

     

    Property and equipment, net

     

     

    42,975

     

     

     

    50,154

     

    Right-of-use assets

     

     

    73,597

     

     

     

    85,538

     

    Deposits and other assets

     

     

    15,615

     

     

     

    8,024

     

    Deferred tax assets, net

     

     

    6,503

     

     

     

    19,409

     

    Total Assets

     

    $

    1,465,612

     

     

    $

    916,571

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current liabilities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and operating lease liabilities

     

    $

    45,119

     

     

    $

    33,919

     

    Accrued compensation and employee benefits

     

     

    49,249

     

     

     

    48,792

     

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    191,250

     

     

     

    187,107

     

    Total current liabilities

     

     

    285,618

     

     

     

    269,818

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Convertible senior notes, net

     

     

    486,366

     

     

     

    0

     

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    14,662

     

     

     

    4,344

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

     

    84,328

     

     

     

    103,424

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

     

    33,382

     

     

     

    30,400

     

    Deferred tax liabilities

     

     

    8,211

     

     

     

    26

     

    Total Liabilities

     

     

    912,567

     

     

     

    408,012

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    0

     

    Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized; 16,307 shares issued and 7,623 shares outstanding, and 15,888 shares issued and 8,081 shares outstanding, respectively

     

     

    16

     

     

     

    16

     

    Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized; 1,964 shares issued and outstanding, and 2,035 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

     

     

    2

     

     

     

    2

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

     

    763,051

     

     

     

    593,583

     

    Treasury stock, at cost; 8,684 shares and 7,807 shares, respectively

     

     

    (782,104

    )

     

     

    (658,880

    )

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

     

     

    (3,885

    )

     

     

    (9,651

    )

    Retained earnings

     

     

    575,965

     

     

     

    583,489

     

    Total Stockholders’ Equity

     

     

    553,045

     

     

     

    508,559

     

    Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     

    $

    1,465,612

     

     

    $

    916,571

     

    *

    Derived from audited financial statements.

     

    MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    (in thousands)

     

     

     

    Twelve Months Ended

     

     

     

    December 31,

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019*

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net (loss) income

     

    $

    (7,524

    )

     

    $

    34,355

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

     

     

    13,332

     

     

     

    8,594

     

    Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets

     

     

    8,210

     

     

     

    8,105

     

    Credit losses and sales allowances

     

     

    2,732

     

     

     

    124

     

    Net realized (gain) loss on short-term investments

     

     

    (94

    )

     

     

    41

     

    Deferred taxes

     

     

    (20,830

    )

     

     

    (2,614

    )

    Release of liabilities for unrecognized tax benefits

     

     

    0

     

     

     

    (2,837

    )

    Share-based compensation expense

     

     

    11,153

     

     

     

    10,209

     

    Digital asset impairment losses

     

     

    70,698

     

     

     

    0

     

    Gain on partial lease termination

     

     

    (2,820

    )

     

     

    0

     

    Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs on convertible senior notes

     

     

    1,543

     

     

     

    0

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable

     

     

    (774

    )

     

     

    (3,672

    )

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

     

     

    2,346

     

     

     

    6,415

     

    Deposits and other assets

     

     

    416

     

     

     

    761

     

    Accounts payable and accrued expenses

     

     

    9,445

     

     

     

    (7,321

    )

    Accrued compensation and employee benefits

     

     

    (6,827

    )

     

     

    (2,658

    )

    Deferred revenue and advance payments

     

     

    (20,223

    )

     

     

    20,836

     

    Operating lease liabilities

     

     

    (11,171

    )

     

     

    (8,620

    )

    Other long-term liabilities

     

     

    4,007

     

     

     

    (851

    )

    Net cash provided by operating activities

     

     

    53,619

     

     

     

    60,867

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Investing activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Purchases of digital assets

     

     

    (1,125,000

    )

     

     

    0

     

    Proceeds from redemption of short-term investments

     

     

    119,886

     

     

     

    684,356

     

    Purchases of property and equipment

     

     

    (3,651

    )

     

     

    (10,182

    )

    Purchases of short-term investments

     

     

    (9,928

    )

     

     

    (320,487

    )

    Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

     

     

    (1,018,693

    )

     

     

    353,687

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Financing activities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Proceeds from convertible senior notes classified as debt

     

     

    496,473

     

     

     

    0

     

    Proceeds from convertible senior notes classified as equity

     

     

    153,527

     

     

     

    0

     

    Issuance costs paid for convertible senior notes

     

     

    (14,625

    )

     

     

    0

     

    Proceeds from sale of class A common stock under exercise of employee stock options

     

     

    51,082

     

     

     

    6,569

     

    Purchases of treasury stock

     

     

    (123,224

    )

     

     

    (72,719

    )

    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

     

     

    563,233

     

     

     

    (66,150

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

     

     

    4,784

     

     

     

    (1,374

    )

    Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

     

     

    (397,057

    )

     

     

    347,030

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year

     

     

    457,816

     

     

     

    110,786

     

    Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year

     

    $

    60,759

     

     

    $

    457,816

     

