CORRECTING and REPLACING Smartphone Shipments Return to Positive Growth in the Fourth Quarter Driven by Record Performance by Apple, According to IDC

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

SMARTPHONE SHIPMENTS RETURN TO POSITIVE GROWTH IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DRIVEN BY RECORD PERFORMANCE BY APPLE, ACCORDING TO IDC

The worldwide smartphone market continued to improve in the holiday quarter of 2020 (4Q20) returning to familiar ground with 4.3% year-over-year growth. According to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, smartphone vendors shipped a total of 385.9 million devices during the quarter. While the full year 2020 declined 5.9% compared to 2019, the progress toward market recovery has been impressive and IDC believes the momentum heading into 2021 will remain strong.

“There are a lot of elements at play that are fueling the smartphone market recovery – pent-up demand, continued supply push on 5G, aggressive promotions, and the popularity of low to mid-priced phones,” said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “Vendors also seem to be better prepared for the second lockdown, ensuring they have the right channel set up ready to fulfill orders and reach the end consumer. Lockdowns also have people spending less on areas like leisure, travel, and dining out – and smartphones are benefitting from this. In addition to all these factors, the fast recovery and resilience of the smartphone supply chain also has to be given some credit.”

In terms of vendors, there was a clear shift among the Top 5. Apple delivered a phenomenal performance in 4Q20, returning to the number 1 position with 90.1 million devices shipped, driven by the success of the iPhone 12 series. This represents the highest shipment volume from a vendor in a single quarter and resulted in 23.4% market share and 22.2% year-over-year growth. Samsung moved to number 2 with 73.9 million device shipments and 19.1% market share. With the continued success of the A series and growth in nearly every region, Samsung saw year-over-year growth of 6.2%. Xiaomi finished the quarter in the third position with shipments of 43.3 million and 11.2% market share while OPPO was fourth with shipments of 33.8 million and 8.8% market share. Both companies successfully capitalized on declining Huawei shipments, growing 32.0% and 10.7% year over year respectively, by focusing on aggressive product portfolios and building partnerships. Huawei fell to the number 5 spot with shipments of 32.3 million and 8.4% market share. The company continues to suffer under the weight of U.S. sanctions and saw a dramatic year-over-year decline of 42.4%.

“The recovery of both the smartphone market and its supply chain has been truly impressive and the year-end growth is testament to how far we’ve come,” said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “The majority of the world is either in some form of lockdown or still waiting to return to normal day-to-day life, yet smartphone sales are rebounding as though nothing ever happened. This illustrates the importance of smartphones in everyone’s life and provides a strong foundation for market demand. As the world progresses towards a post-pandemic environment, IDC believes demand will grow and the market recovery will accelerate.”

Top 5 Smartphone Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2020 (shipments in millions of units) Company 2020Q4 Shipment Volumes 2020Q4 Market Share 2019Q4 Shipment Volumes 2019Q4 Market Share Year-Over-Year Change Apple 90.1 23.4% 73.8 19.9% 22.2% Samsung 73.9 19.1% 69.5 18.8% 6.2% Xiaomi 43.3 11.2% 32.8 8.9% 32.0% OPPO 33.8 8.8% 30.6 8.3% 10.7% Huawei 32.3 8.4% 56.2 15.2% -42.4% Others 112.4 29.1% 107.1 28.9% 5.0% Total 385.9 100.0% 369.9 100.0% 4.3% Source: IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, January 27, 2021

Notes:

Data are preliminary and subject to change.

Company shipments are branded device shipments and exclude OEM sales for all vendors.

The “Company” represents the current parent company (or holding company) for all brands owned and operated as a subsidiary.

Figures represent new shipments only and exclude refurbished units.

Top 5 Smartphone Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Calendar Year 2020 (shipments in millions of units) Vendor 2020 Shipment Volumes 2020 Market Share 2019 Shipment Volumes 2019 Market Share Year-Over-Year Change Samsung 266.7 20.6% 295.8 21.6% -9.8% Apple 206.1 15.9% 191.0 13.9% 7.9% Huawei 189.0 14.6% 240.6 17.5% -21.5% Xiaomi 147.8 11.4% 125.6 9.2% 17.6% vivo 111.7 8.6% 110.1 8.0% 1.5% Others 371.0 28.7% 409.5 29.8% -9.4% Total 1,292.2 100.0% 1,372.6 100.0% -5.9% Source: IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, January 27, 2021

Notes:

Data are preliminary and subject to change.

Company shipments are branded device shipments and exclude OEM sales for all vendors.

The “Company” represents the current parent company (or holding company) for all brands owned and operated as a subsidiary.

Figures represent new shipments only and exclude refurbished units.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

For more information about IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, please contact Kathy Nagamine at 650-350-6423 or knagamine@idc.com.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Ryan Reith



+1 508-935-4301



rreith@idc.com

Nabila Popal



+1 508-872-8200



npopal@idc.com

Bryan Ma



+65 6829-7733



bma@idc.com

Anthony Scarsella



+1 508-935-4712



ascarsella@idc.com

Michael Shirer



+1 508-935-4200



press@idc.com