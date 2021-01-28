    • News

    Capstead Mortgage Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

    DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capstead Mortgage Corporation (“Capstead” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMO) today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

    Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary

    • Recognized GAAP net income of $23.3 million or $0.19 per diluted common share
    • Generated core earnings of $19.7 million or $0.15 per diluted common share, representing an annualized 8.8% return on common equity capital
    • Paid a $0.15 dividend per common share for the fifth consecutive quarter
    • Book value per common share decreased $0.04 to $6.76 per common share
    • Agency-guaranteed residential adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) portfolio ended the quarter at $7.9 billion
    • Leverage ended the quarter at 7.26 times long-term investment capital

    Fourth Quarter Earnings and Related Discussion

    Capstead reported GAAP net income of $23.3 million or $0.19 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $29.1 million or $0.25 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported core earnings of $19.7 million or $0.15 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This compares to core earnings of $19.9 million or $0.16 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for more information on core earnings.

    Yields on the Company’s portfolio of agency-guaranteed residential ARM securities averaged 1.55% during the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 30 basis points from 1.85% reported for the third quarter of 2020. Yields declined due to lower coupon interest rates on acquisitions and on existing loans that reset lower based on prevailing interest rates, as well as higher yield adjustments for investment premium amortization due primarily to sustained high mortgage prepayment levels. Mortgage prepayments decreased modestly during the quarter to an average annualized constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of 38.67%, compared to 39.97% CPR in the prior quarter. Portfolio leverage decreased to 7.26 to one at December 31, 2020 compared to 7.55 to one at September 30, 2020.

    The following table illustrates the progression of Capstead’s portfolio of residential mortgage investments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

     

     

    Quarter Ended

    December 31, 2020

     

     

    Year Ended

    December 31, 2020

     

    Residential mortgage investments, beginning of period

     

    $

    8,273,190

     

     

    $

    11,220,630

     

    Portfolio acquisitions (principal amount)

     

     

    671,809

     

     

     

    3,061,142

     

    Investment premiums on acquisitions

     

     

    27,298

     

     

     

    112,200

     

    Portfolio runoff (principal amount)

     

     

    (999,413

    )

     

     

    (3,797,847

    )

    Sales of investments (basis)

     

     

     

     

     

    (2,620,297

    )

    Investment premium amortization

     

     

    (21,426

    )

     

     

    (77,560

    )

    (Decrease) increase in net unrealized gains on securities

    classified as available-for-sale

     

     

    (13,906

    )

     

     

    39,284

     

    Residential mortgage investments, end of period

     

    $

    7,937,552

     

     

    $

    7,937,552

     

    Decrease in residential mortgage investments

    during the indicated periods

     

    $

    (335,638

    )

     

    $

    (3,283,078

    )

    Rates on Capstead’s secured borrowings, after adjusting for hedging activities, averaged 30 basis points lower at 0.37% during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 0.67% for the prior quarter. Borrowing rates before hedging activities averaged 0.23% during the fourth quarter, a decline of three basis points over the prior quarter. Secured borrowings ended the quarter at $7.32 billion.

    Notional amounts of secured borrowings-related interest rate swap agreements averaged $3.51 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020 with fixed swap rates averaging 0.37%. Average fixed swap rates declined 58 basis points from the prior quarter as new swaps were added to hedge acquisitions and replace higher rate swaps at fixed rates of six to 11 basis points for two- to three-year terms reflecting market expectations for a prolonged period of low short-term interest rates. At December 31, 2020, the Company held $2.97 billion notional amount of secured borrowings-related interest rate swaps with fixed rates averaging 0.04%, a decrease of $1.03 billion in notional amount and 65 basis points in rate from swaps held on September 30, 2020. The Company’s duration gap, a measure of interest rate risk, decreased from approximately four months at September 30th to three and one-half months at year-end – see page 10 for further information.

    Capstead operates a highly efficient, internally-managed investment platform, particularly compared to other mortgage REITs, and has a competitive cost structure relative to a wide variety of high yielding investment vehicles. Operating costs expressed as an annualized percentage of long-term investment capital averaged 1.19% and 1.28% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. As an annualized percentage of total assets, operating costs averaged 0.14% during these periods.

    Book Value per Common Share

    Book value per share as of December 31, 2020 was $6.76, a decrease of $0.04 for the quarter. Capstead’s investment strategy attempts to mitigate risks to book value by focusing on investments in agency-guaranteed residential mortgage pass-through securities, which are considered to have little, if any, credit risk and are collateralized by ARM loans with interest rates that reset periodically to more current levels. Because of these characteristics, the fair value of the Company’s portfolio is expected to be less vulnerable to significant pricing declines caused by credit concerns or rising interest rates compared to leveraged portfolios containing a significant amount of non-agency-guaranteed securities or agency-guaranteed securities backed by longer-duration fixed-rate loans. Fair value is impacted by market conditions, including changes in interest rates and the availability of financing at reasonable rates and leverage levels.

    Management Remarks

    Commenting on current operating and market conditions, Phillip A. Reinsch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our fourth quarter results reflect the stability inherent in our short duration strategy. We declared and paid a $0.15 common dividend for the quarter, which we have now held steady for five quarters. We are the only publicly-traded mortgage REIT to have maintained its dividend payouts and generated core earnings in excess of these dividends over this timeframe.

    “Book value was relatively stable for the fourth quarter despite continued high portfolio runoff and a significant increase in longer-term interest rates, with the ten-year U.S. Treasury rate increasing 23 basis points during the quarter to end the year at 0.92%. This was due in large part to strong demand for agency-guaranteed ARM securities relative to supply, fairly stable yields on the shorter part of the yield curve and increases in value of interest rate swaps held for hedging purposes.

    “Thus far in 2021, pricing levels for agency-guaranteed ARM securities have been fairly stable relative to a further rise in longer-term interest rates. As of January 22nd, our last internal measurement date, book value per share was lower by approximately $0.01.

    “As the financial markets recalibrate for the potential of increased fiscal support from Washington and a strong post-pandemic economy recovery, expectations for further steepening of the yield curve via higher longer term interest rates are growing. Our short duration portfolio should continue to perform well in this environment. Rates on 36% of the mortgages underlying our portfolio are scheduled to reset to more current rates in approximately six months on average, while the rest of the portfolio does so in less than five years on average. This tends to insulate portfolio values and our book value from interest rate-induced bond pricing declines. Additionally, as mortgage coupons reset lower and portfolio runoff is replaced at lower current coupons, incentives for homeowners to refinance are reduced, moderating mortgage prepayment levels over time. Finally, should mortgage interest rates increase as the yield curve steepens, refinancing incentives will be further reduced.

    “With strong demand in the market for agency-guaranteed ARM securities and the transition from LIBOR to SOFR-based ARMs limiting production, projected returns on new acquisitions have declined. As a result, we chose not to replace all of our portfolio runoff in the fourth quarter and may not do so in the first quarter of 2021, putting us in position to take advantage of more compelling opportunities should they arise as the year unfolds.”

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Management believes the presentation of core earnings and core earnings per common share, both non-GAAP financial measures, when analyzed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate the Company’s performance and provides investors management’s view of the Company’s economic performance.

    Management also believes that presenting financing spreads on residential mortgage investments, a non-GAAP financial measure, provides important information for evaluating the performance of the Company’s portfolio, as opposed to total financing spreads, because this non-GAAP measure speaks specifically to the performance of the Company’s investment portfolio. See the “Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures” section of this release.

    Earnings Conference Call Details

    An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 505-6547 in the U.S., (855) 669-9657 for Canada, or (412) 902-6660 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstead.com and an archive of the webcast will be available up to the date of our next earnings press release. An audio replay can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference call, also up to the date of our next earnings press release, by dialing toll free (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for Canada, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering conference number 10151735.

    About Capstead

    Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

    Statement Concerning Forward-looking Statements

    This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will be,” “will likely continue,” “will likely result,” or words or phrases of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including without limitation, fluctuations in interest rates, the availability of suitable qualifying investments, changes in mortgage prepayments, the availability and terms of financing, changes in market conditions as a result of federal corporate and individual tax law changes, changes in legislation or regulation affecting the mortgage and banking industries or Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae securities, the availability of new investment capital, the liquidity of secondary markets and funding markets, our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal tax purposes, our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and other changes in general economic conditions. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein.

     

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    (in thousands, except ratios, pledged and per share amounts)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    December 31, 2020

     

     

     

    December 31, 2019

     

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Assets

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Residential mortgage investments ($7.71 and $10.83 billion

    pledged at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively)

     

    $

    7,937,552

     

     

    $

    11,220,630

     

    Cash collateral receivable from derivative counterparties

     

     

    74,411

     

     

     

    65,477

     

    Derivatives at fair value

     

     

     

     

     

    1,471

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

     

     

    257,180

     

     

     

    105,397

     

    Receivables and other assets

     

     

    136,107

     

     

     

    127,026

     

     

     

    $

    8,405,250

     

     

    $

    11,520,001

     

    Liabilities

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings

     

    $

    7,319,083

     

     

    $

    10,274,498

     

    Derivatives at fair value

     

     

    41,484

     

     

     

    29,156

     

    Unsecured borrowings

     

     

    98,493

     

     

     

    98,392

     

    Common stock dividend payable

     

     

    15,281

     

     

     

    14,605

     

    Accounts payable and accrued expenses

     

     

    20,746

     

     

     

    29,617

     

     

     

     

    7,495,087

     

     

     

    10,446,268

     

    Stockholders’ equity

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Preferred stock – $0.10 par value; 100,000 shares authorized:

    7.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series E, 10,329

    shares issued and outstanding ($258,226 aggregate liquidation

    preference) at December 31, 2020 and 2019

     

     

    250,946

     

     

     

    250,946

     

    Common stock – $0.01 par value; 250,000 shares authorized:

    96,481 and 94,606 shares issued and outstanding at

    December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

     

     

    965

     

     

     

    946

     

    Paid-in capital

     

     

    1,268,439

     

     

     

    1,252,481

     

    Accumulated deficit

     

     

    (651,071

    )

     

     

    (444,039

    )

    Accumulated other comprehensive income

     

     

    40,884

     

     

     

    13,399

     

     

     

     

    910,163

     

     

     

    1,073,733

     

     

     

    $

    8,405,250

     

     

    $

    11,520,001

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Long-term investment capital (consists of stockholders’ equity and unsecured borrowings) (unaudited)

     

    $

    1,008,656

     

     

    $

    1,172,125

     

    Portfolio leverage (secured borrowings divided by long-term investment capital) (unaudited)

     

    7.26:1

     

     

    8.77:1

     

    Book value per common share (based on shares of common stock outstanding and calculated assuming liquidation preferences for preferred stock) (unaudited)

     

    $

    6.76

     

     

    $

    8.62

     

     
     

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except per share amounts)

    (unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Quarter Ended

    December 31

     

     

    Year Ended

    December 31

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

    Interest income:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Residential mortgage investments

     

    $

    31,372

     

     

    $

    73,595

     

     

    $

    186,261

     

     

    $

    320,109

     

    Other

     

     

    17

     

     

     

    671

     

     

     

    474

     

     

     

    2,789

     

     

     

     

    31,389

     

     

     

    74,266

     

     

     

    186,735

     

     

     

    322,898

     

    Interest expense:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings

     

     

    (4,787

    )

     

     

    (51,671

    )

     

     

    (67,891

    )

     

     

    (246,140

    )

    Unsecured borrowings

     

     

    (1,910

    )

     

     

    (1,910

    )

     

     

    (7,620

    )

     

     

    (7,611

    )

     

     

     

    (6,697

    )

     

     

    (53,581

    )

     

     

    (75,511

    )

     

     

    (253,751

    )

     

     

     

    24,692

     

     

     

    20,685

     

     

     

    111,224

     

     

     

    69,147

     

    Other (expense) income:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gain (loss) on derivative instruments (net)

     

     

    1,630

     

     

     

    15,142

     

     

     

    (159,547

    )

     

     

    (90,578

    )

    Loss on sale of investments (net)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (67,820

    )

     

     

    (1,365

    )

    Compensation-related expense

     

     

    (1,759

    )

     

     

    (2,050

    )

     

     

    (8,278

    )

     

     

    (8,197

    )

    Other general and administrative expense

     

     

    (1,269

    )

     

     

    (1,105

    )

     

     

    (5,011

    )

     

     

    (4,494

    )

    Miscellaneous other (expense) revenue

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (141

    )

     

     

    149

     

     

     

     

    (1,398

    )

     

     

    11,987

     

     

     

    (240,797

    )

     

     

    (104,485

    )

    Net income (loss)

     

     

    23,294

     

     

     

    32,672

     

     

     

    (129,573

    )

     

     

    (35,338

    )

    Less preferred stock dividends

     

     

    (4,842

    )

     

     

    (4,842

    )

     

     

    (19,368

    )

     

     

    (19,368

    )

    Net income (loss) available to common

    stockholders

     

    $

    18,452

     

     

    $

    27,830

     

     

    $

    (148,941

    		)

     

    $

    (54,706

    		)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net income (loss) per common share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

    $

    0.30

     

     

    $

    (1.56

    )

     

    $

    (0.62

    )

    Diluted

     

     

    0.19

     

     

     

    0.29

     

     

     

    (1.56

    )

     

     

    (0.62

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted average shares of common stock

    outstanding:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Basic

     

     

    95,713

     

     

     

    93,991

     

     

     

    95,492

     

     

     

    88,722

     

    Diluted

     

     

    96,088

     

     

     

    94,293

     

     

     

    95,492

     

     

     

    88,722

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash dividends declared per share:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Common

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    0.60

     

     

    $

    0.47

     

    Series E preferred

     

     

    0.47

     

     

     

    0.47

     

     

     

    1.88

     

     

     

    1.88

     

     

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND SELECT OPERATING STATISTICS

    (in thousands, except per share amounts, percentages annualized, unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    Q4

     

     

    Q3

     

     

    Q2

     

     

    Q1

     

     

    Q4

     

    Quarterly Statements of Operations:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest income:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Residential mortgage investments

     

    $

    31,372

     

     

    $

    37,571

     

     

    $

    48,111

     

     

    $

    69,207

     

     

    $

    73,595

     

    Other

     

     

    17

     

     

     

    26

     

     

     

    28

     

     

     

    403

     

     

     

    671

     

     

     

     

    31,389

     

     

     

    37,597

     

     

     

    48,139

     

     

     

    69,610

     

     

     

    74,266

     

    Interest expense:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings

     

     

    (4,787

    )

     

     

    (4,809

    )

     

     

    (13,039

    )

     

     

    (45,256

    )

     

     

    (51,671

    )

    Unsecured borrowings

     

     

    (1,910

    )

     

     

    (1,910

    )

     

     

    (1,900

    )

     

     

    (1,900

    )

     

     

    (1,910

    )

     

     

     

    (6,697

    )

     

     

    (6,719

    )

     

     

    (14,939

    )

     

     

    (47,156

    )

     

     

    (53,581

    )

     

     

     

    24,692

     

     

     

    30,878

     

     

     

    33,200

     

     

     

    22,454

     

     

     

    20,685

     

    Other (expense) income:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gain (loss) on derivative instruments (net)

     

     

    1,630

     

     

     

    1,510

     

     

     

    (6,948

    )

     

     

    (155,739

    )

     

     

    15,142

     

    Loss on sale of investments (net)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (67,820

    )

     

     

     

    Compensation-related expense

     

     

    (1,759

    )

     

     

    (1,985

    )

     

     

    (2,330

    )

     

     

    (2,204

    )

     

     

    (2,050

    )

    Other general and administrative expense

     

     

    (1,269

    )

     

     

    (1,321

    )

     

     

    (1,219

    )

     

     

    (1,202

    )

     

     

    (1,105

    )

    Miscellaneous other revenue (expense)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    1

     

     

     

    (142

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (1,398

    )

     

     

    (1,796

    )

     

     

    (10,496

    )

     

     

    (227,107

    )

     

     

    11,987

     

    Net income (loss)

     

    $

    23,294

     

     

    $

    29,082

     

     

    $

    22,704

     

     

    $

    (204,653

    )

     

    $

    32,672

     

    Net income (loss) per diluted common share

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

    $

    0.25

     

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

    $

    (2.21

    )

     

    $

    0.29

     

    Average diluted shares of common stock

    outstanding

     

     

    96,088

     

     

     

    96,024

     

     

     

    95,887

     

     

     

    94,897

     

     

     

    94,293

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Core earnings

     

    $

    19,667

     

     

    $

    19,868

     

     

    $

    21,917

     

     

    $

    19,811

     

     

    $

    19,109

     

    Core earnings per diluted common share

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.16

     

     

     

    0.18

     

     

     

    0.16

     

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Select Operating and Performance Statistics:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Common dividends declared per share

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.15

     

     

     

    0.15

     

    Book value per common share

     

     

    6.76

     

     

     

    6.80

     

     

     

    6.79

     

     

     

    6.07

     

     

     

    8.62

     

    Average portfolio outstanding (cost basis)

     

     

    8,073,304

     

     

     

    8,119,230

     

     

     

    8,255,393

     

     

     

    11,122,713

     

     

     

    11,030,623

     

    Average secured borrowings

     

     

    7,407,784

     

     

     

    7,447,333

     

     

     

    7,646,755

     

     

     

    10,336,879

     

     

     

    10,194,263

     

    Average long-term investment capital

    (“LTIC”)

     

     

    1,015,854

     

     

     

    1,018,407

     

     

     

    987,792

     

     

     

    1,124,307

     

     

     

    1,172,897

     

    Constant prepayment rate (“CPR”)

     

     

    38.67

    %

     

     

    39.97

    %

     

     

    32.89

    %

     

     

    26.71

    %

     

     

    29.39

    %

    Total financing spreads

     

     

    1.19

     

     

     

    1.47

     

     

     

    1.52

     

     

     

    0.66

     

     

     

    0.57

     

    Yields on residential mortgage

    investments

     

     

    1.55

     

     

     

    1.85

     

     

     

    2.33

     

     

     

    2.49

     

     

     

    2.67

     

    Secured borrowing rates (a)

     

     

    0.37

     

     

     

    0.67

     

     

     

    1.09

     

     

     

    1.72

     

     

     

    1.97

     

    Financing spreads on residential

    mortgage investments

     

     

    1.19

     

     

     

    1.18

     

     

     

    1.25

     

     

     

    0.77

     

     

     

    0.70

     

    Operating costs as a percentage of LTIC

     

     

    1.19

     

     

     

    1.29

     

     

     

    1.45

     

     

     

    1.22

     

     

     

    1.07

     

    Quarterly economic return (change in book

    value plus dividends)

     

     

    1.62

     

     

     

    2.36

     

     

     

    14.33

     

     

     

    (27.84

    )

     

     

    1.98

     

    Return on common equity capital (b)

     

     

    8.85

     

     

     

    8.94

     

     

     

    10.76

     

     

     

    7.77

     

     

     

    6.89

     

    (a)

    Secured borrowing rates exclude the effects of amortization of the net unrealized gains (losses) included in Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) on de-designated derivative instruments and include net interest cash flows on non-designated derivative instruments to better compare the components of financing spreads on residential mortgage investments. See “Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures” for details on the impact of non-designated derivative instruments.

    (b)

    Calculated using core earnings less preferred dividends on an annualized basis over average common equity for the period.

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

    (in thousands, percentages annualized, unaudited)

    The Company defines core earnings as GAAP net income (loss) excluding (a) unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, (b) realized loss (gain) on termination of derivative instruments, (c) amortization of unrealized (gain) loss of derivative instruments held at the time of de-designation, and (d) realized loss (gain) on securities. The following reconciles GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted common share to core earnings and core earnings per common share:

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    Q4

     

     

    Q3

     

     

    Q2

     

     

    Q1

     

     

    Q4

     

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per

    Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per

    Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per

    Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per

    Share

     

     

    Amount

     

    Per

    Share

     

    Net income (loss)

     

    $

    23,294

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

    $

    29,082

     

    $

    0.25

     

     

    $

    22,704

     

    $

    0.19

     

     

    $

    (204,653

    )

    $

    (2.21

    )

     

    $

    32,672

     

    $

    0.29

     

    Unrealized (gain) loss on

    non-designated derivative

    instruments

     

     

    (25,989

    )

     

    (0.27

    )

     

     

    (35,419

    )

     

    (0.37

    )

     

     

    (2,229

    )

     

    (0.02

    )

     

     

    56,182

     

     

    0.59

     

     

     

    (51,017

    )

     

    (0.54

    )

    Realized loss on

    termination

    of non-designated

    derivative instruments

     

     

    21,870

     

     

    0.23

     

     

     

    26,187

     

     

    0.28

     

     

     

    1,320

     

     

    0.01

     

     

     

    100,565

     

     

    1.06

     

     

     

    39,312

     

     

    0.42

     

    Amortization of unrealized

    gain, net of unrealized

    losses on de-designated

    derivative instruments

     

     

    492

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    18

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    122

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    (103

    )

     

    (0.00

    )

     

     

    (1,858

    )

     

    (0.02

    )

    Realized loss on sale of

    investments

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    67,820

     

     

    0.72

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Core earnings

     

    $

    19,667

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

    $

    19,868

     

    $

    0.16

     

     

    $

    21,917

     

    $

    0.18

     

     

    $

    19,811

     

    $

    0.16

     

     

    $

    19,109

     

    $

    0.15

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    The following reconciles total financing spreads to financing spreads on residential mortgage investments:

     

     

    2020

     

     

    2019

     

     

     

    Q4

     

     

    Q3

     

     

    Q2

     

     

    Q1

     

     

    Q4

     

    Total financing spreads

     

     

    1.19

    %

     

     

    1.47

    %

     

     

    1.52

    %

     

     

    0.66

    %

     

     

    0.57

    %

    Impact of yields on other interest-earning assets*

     

     

    0.02

     

     

     

    0.03

     

     

     

    0.04

     

     

     

    0.02

     

     

     

    0.01

     

    Impact of borrowing rates on other

    interest-paying liabilities*

     

     

    0.10

     

     

     

    0.10

     

     

     

    0.09

     

     

     

    0.05

     

     

     

    0.05

     

    Impact of amortization of unrealized gain, net of

    unrealized losses on de-designated derivative

    instruments

     

     

    0.01

     

     

     

    0.00

     

     

     

    0.01

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (0.07

    )

    Impact of net cash flows received on non-designated

    derivative instruments

     

     

    (0.13

    )

     

     

    (0.42

    )

     

     

    (0.41

    )

     

     

    0.04

     

     

     

    0.14

     

    Financing spreads on residential mortgage

    investments

     

     

    1.19

     

     

     

    1.18

     

     

     

    1.25

     

     

     

    0.77

     

     

     

    0.70

     

    *

    Other interest-earning assets consist primarily of overnight investments and cash collateral receivable from secured borrowing and derivative counterparties. Other interest-paying liabilities consist of unsecured borrowings and, at times, may consist of cash collateral payable to derivative counterparties.

     

    CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION

    FAIR VALUE AND SWAP MATURITY DISCLOSURES

    (in thousands, unaudited)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    December 31, 2020

     

    December 31, 2019

     

     

     

    Unpaid

    Principal

    Balance

     

     

    Investment Premiums

     

     

    Basis or

    Notional

    Amount

     

     

    Fair

    Value

     

     

    Unrealized Gains

    (Losses)

     

     

    Unrealized Gains

    (Losses)

     

    Residential mortgage investments

    classified as available-for-sale: (a)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac securities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current-reset ARMs

     

    $

    2,590,956

     

     

    $

    97,214

     

     

    $

    2,688,170

     

     

    $

    2,702,720

     

     

    $

    14,550

     

     

    $

    33,573

     

    Longer-to-reset ARMs

     

     

    4,391,694

     

     

     

    155,707

     

     

     

    4,547,401

     

     

     

    4,607,369

     

     

     

    59,968

     

     

     

    7,267

     

    Ginnie Mae securities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current-reset ARMs

     

     

    165,022

     

     

     

    4,610

     

     

     

    169,632

     

     

     

    171,173

     

     

     

    1,541

     

     

     

    2,699

     

    Longer-to-reset ARMs

     

     

    434,704

     

     

     

    13,094

     

     

     

    447,798

     

     

     

    456,290

     

     

     

    8,492

     

     

     

    1,728

     

     

     

    $

    7,582,376

     

     

    $

    270,625

     

     

    $

    7,853,001

     

     

    $

    7,937,552

     

     

    $

    84,551

     

     

    $

    45,267

     

    Derivative instruments: (b)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest rate swap agreements:

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Secured borrowings-related

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    2,974,500

     

     

    $

    1,813

     

     

    $

    (2,182

    )

     

    $

    (2,712

    )

    Unsecured borrowings-related

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    100,000

     

     

     

    (41,484

    )

     

     

    (41,484

    )

     

     

    (29,156

    )

    Contacts

    Lindsey Crabbe

    (214) 874-2339

    Read full story here

