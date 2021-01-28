    • News

    Apple Reports First Quarter Results

    Revenue up 21 percent and EPS up 35 percent to new all-time records

    iPhone, Wearables, and Services set new revenue records

    CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 26, 2020. The Company posted all-time record revenue of $111.4 billion, up 21 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.68, up 35 percent. International sales accounted for 64 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

    This quarter for Apple wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season. We are also focused on how we can help the communities we’re a part of build back strongly and equitably, through efforts like our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative as well as our multi-year commitment to invest $350 billion throughout the United States.”

    Our December quarter business performance was fueled by double-digit growth in each product category, which drove all-time revenue records in each of our geographic segments and an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “These results helped us generate record operating cash flow of $38.8 billion. We also returned over $30 billion to shareholders during the quarter as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

    Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2021.

    Apple will provide live streaming of its Q1 2021 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on January 27, 2021 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call/. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

    Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

    This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; anticipated revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income/(expense), and tax rate; plans for return of capital; our goal of maintaining a net cash neutral position; and our investment plans and initiatives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that shifts in the mix of products and services and in the geographic, currency, or channel mix, component cost increases, increases in the cost of acquiring and delivering content for the Company’s services, price competition, or the introduction of new products or services, including new products or services with higher cost structures, could have on the Company’s gross margin; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company’s products, including cellular network carriers and other resellers; the risk of write-downs on the value of inventory and other assets and purchase commitment cancellation risk; the continued availability on acceptable terms, or at all, of certain components, services, and new technologies essential to the Company’s business, including components and technologies that may only be available from single or limited sources; the dependency of the Company on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties, many of which are located outside of the US and which may affect the quality, quantity, or cost of products manufactured or services rendered to the Company; the effect of product and services design and manufacturing defects on the Company’s financial performance and reputation; the dependency of the Company on third-party intellectual property and digital content, which may not be available to the Company on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the dependency of the Company on support from third-party software developers to develop and maintain software applications and services for the Company’s products; the impact of unfavorable legal proceedings or government investigations; the impact of complex and changing laws and regulations worldwide, which expose the Company to potential liabilities, increased costs, and other adverse effects on the Company’s business; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s retail stores; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s investments in new business strategies and acquisitions; the impact on the Company’s business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; the continued service and availability of key executives and employees; political events, international trade disputes, war, terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues, and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company’s products; financial risks, including risks relating to currency fluctuations, credit risks, and fluctuations in the market value of the Company’s investment portfolio; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

    Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

    NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple’s Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

    © 2021 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

    Apple Inc.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

    (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts)

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    December 26,
    2020

     

    December 28,
    2019

    Net sales:

     

     

     

    Products

    $

    95,678

     

     

    $

    79,104

     

    Services

    15,761

     

     

    12,715

     

    Total net sales (1)

    111,439

     

     

    91,819

     

    Cost of sales:

     

     

     

    Products

    62,130

     

     

    52,075

     

    Services

    4,981

     

     

    4,527

     

    Total cost of sales

    67,111

     

     

    56,602

     

    Gross margin

    44,328

     

     

    35,217

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating expenses:

     

     

     

    Research and development

    5,163

     

     

    4,451

     

    Selling, general and administrative

    5,631

     

     

    5,197

     

    Total operating expenses

    10,794

     

     

    9,648

     

     

     

     

     

    Operating income

    33,534

     

     

    25,569

     

    Other income/(expense), net

    45

     

     

    349

     

    Income before provision for income taxes

    33,579

     

     

    25,918

     

    Provision for income taxes

    4,824

     

     

    3,682

     

    Net income

    $

    28,755

     

     

    $

    22,236

     

     

     

     

     

    Earnings per share:

     

     

     

    Basic

    $

    1.70

     

     

    $

    1.26

     

    Diluted

    $

    1.68

     

     

    $

    1.25

     

    Shares used in computing earnings per share:

     

     

     

    Basic

    16,935,119

     

     

    17,660,160

     

    Diluted

    17,113,688

     

     

    17,818,417

     

     

     

     

     

    (1) Net sales by reportable segment:

     

     

     

    Americas

    $

    46,310

     

     

    $

    41,367

     

    Europe

    27,306

     

     

    23,273

     

    Greater China

    21,313

     

     

    13,578

     

    Japan

    8,285

     

     

    6,223

     

    Rest of Asia Pacific

    8,225

     

     

    7,378

     

    Total net sales

    $

    111,439

     

     

    $

    91,819

     

     

     

     

     

    (1) Net sales by category:

     

     

     

    iPhone

    $

    65,597

     

     

    $

    55,957

     

    Mac

    8,675

     

     

    7,160

     

    iPad

    8,435

     

     

    5,977

     

    Wearables, Home and Accessories

    12,971

     

     

    10,010

     

    Services

    15,761

     

     

    12,715

     

    Total net sales

    $

    111,439

     

     

    $

    91,819

     

    Apple Inc.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

    (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value)

     

     

    December 26,
    2020

     

    September 26,
    2020

    ASSETS:

    Current assets:

     

     

     

    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    36,010

     

     

    $

    38,016

     

    Marketable securities

    40,816

     

     

    52,927

     

    Accounts receivable, net

    27,101

     

     

    16,120

     

    Inventories

    4,973

     

     

    4,061

     

    Vendor non-trade receivables

    31,519

     

     

    21,325

     

    Other current assets

    13,687

     

     

    11,264

     

    Total current assets

    154,106

     

     

    143,713

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-current assets:

     

     

     

    Marketable securities

    118,745

     

     

    100,887

     

    Property, plant and equipment, net

    37,933

     

     

    36,766

     

    Other non-current assets

    43,270

     

     

    42,522

     

    Total non-current assets

    199,948

     

     

    180,175

     

    Total assets

    $

    354,054

     

     

    $

    323,888

     

     

     

     

     

    LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

    Current liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts payable

    $

    63,846

     

     

    $

    42,296

     

    Other current liabilities

    48,504

     

     

    42,684

     

    Deferred revenue

    7,395

     

     

    6,643

     

    Commercial paper

    5,000

     

     

    4,996

     

    Term debt

    7,762

     

     

    8,773

     

    Total current liabilities

    132,507

     

     

    105,392

     

     

     

     

     

    Non-current liabilities:

     

     

     

    Term debt

    99,281

     

     

    98,667

     

    Other non-current liabilities

    56,042

     

     

    54,490

     

    Total non-current liabilities

    155,323

     

     

    153,157

     

    Total liabilities

    287,830

     

     

    258,549

     

     

     

     

     

    Commitments and contingencies

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Shareholders’ equity:

     

     

     

    Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 16,823,263 and 16,976,763 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

    51,744

     

     

    50,779

     

    Retained earnings

    14,301

     

     

    14,966

     

    Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

    179

     

     

    (406)

     

    Total shareholders’ equity

    66,224

     

     

    65,339

     

    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

    $

    354,054

     

     

    $

    323,888

     

     

    Apple Inc.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

    (In millions)

     

     

    Three Months Ended

     

    December 26,
    2020

     

    December 28,
    2019

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances

    $

    39,789

     

     

    $

    50,224

     

    Operating activities:

     

     

     

    Net income

    28,755

     

     

    22,236

     

    Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:

     

     

     

    Depreciation and amortization

    2,666

     

     

    2,816

     

    Share-based compensation expense

    2,020

     

     

    1,710

     

    Deferred income tax benefit

    (58)

     

     

    (349)

     

    Other

    25

     

     

    (142)

     

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

     

     

     

    Accounts receivable, net

    (10,945)

     

     

    2,015

     

    Inventories

    (950)

     

     

    (28)

     

    Vendor non-trade receivables

    (10,194)

     

     

    3,902

     

    Other current and non-current assets

    (3,526)

     

     

    (7,054)

     

    Accounts payable

    21,670

     

     

    (1,089)

     

    Deferred revenue

    1,341

     

     

    985

     

    Other current and non-current liabilities

    7,959

     

     

    5,514

     

    Cash generated by operating activities

    38,763

     

     

    30,516

     

    Investing activities:

     

     

     

    Purchases of marketable securities

    (39,800)

     

     

    (37,416)

     

    Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

    25,177

     

     

    19,740

     

    Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

    9,344

     

     

    7,280

     

    Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

    (3,500)

     

     

    (2,107)

     

    Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net

    (9)

     

     

    (958)

     

    Other

    204

     

     

    (207)

     

    Cash used in investing activities

    (8,584)

     

     

    (13,668)

     

    Financing activities:

     

     

     

    Proceeds from issuance of common stock

     

     

    2

     

    Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

    (2,861)

     

     

    (1,379)

     

    Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents

    (3,613)

     

     

    (3,539)

     

    Repurchases of common stock

    (24,775)

     

     

    (20,706)

     

    Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net

     

     

    2,210

     

    Repayments of term debt

    (1,000)

     

     

    (1,000)

     

    Proceeds from/(Repayments of) commercial paper, net

    22

     

     

    (979)

     

    Other

    (22)

     

     

    (16)

     

    Cash used in financing activities

    (32,249)

     

     

    (25,407)

     

    Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    (2,070)

     

     

    (8,559)

     

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances

    $

    37,719

     

     

    $

    41,665

     

    Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

     

     

     

    Cash paid for income taxes, net

    $

    1,787

     

     

    $

    4,393

     

    Cash paid for interest

    $

    619

     

     

    $

    771

     

     

    Contacts

    Apple

    Press Contact:
    Kristin Huguet, (408) 974-2414

    khuguet@apple.com

    Investor Relations Contact:
    Tejas Gala, (669) 227-2402

    tgala@apple.com

