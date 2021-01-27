TD Ameritrade Network Kicks off 2021 with Unprecedented Momentum

TD Ameritrade Network Meets Demand from New-to-Market Investors with Broadened Distribution, Expanded Lineup of Original Content, and Slick New Web Presence

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a year unlike any other comes to a close and a new one begins, the TD Ameritrade Network1 announced it now offers its live streaming market analysis and educational programming for retail investors through streaming services such as SLING TV, VIZIO SmartCast®, DistroTV and on Fire TV via Amazon’s news app or a standalone Fire TV app.

This announcement caps off a year of unprecedented momentum for the TD Ameritrade Network, which saw viewership more than double year over year as interest in the financial markets reaches new heights.

This year, the TD Ameritrade Network expanded its lineup to include two new shows: “Mid-Day Trade,” hosted by veteran trader Kevin Hincks, airs live on business days from 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET and helps traders work through hypothetical example trades designed to illustrate various strategies when it matters most. “Market Overtime,” the TD Ameritrade Network’s first-ever show focused on helping long-term investors understand how current market events affect their strategy, is hosted by Nicole Petallides, former Fox Business Network anchor, and airs live from 5 – 5:30 p.m. ET on business days.

The TD Ameritrade Network also recently launched a new, streamlined website at www.tdameritradenetwork.com. Featuring a new, easy-to-navigate interface, the new website serves up curated content via a sophisticated AI-powered recommendation engine, making it easier than ever for viewers to access the information they may want most from the TD Ameritrade Network’s unique lineup of timely market content.

“2020 brought an unprecedented influx of retail investors to the markets during a time of heightened volatility, making unbiased market analysis more important than ever,” JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at brokerage affiliate TD Ameritrade, Inc. “The demand we’ve seen reflects that. As the new year begins, the TD Ameritrade Network is offering retail investors some of the best content out there, and now with its expanded programming lineup, easy-to-navigate web presence and broader distribution, it’s reaching, educating and empowering more investors than ever before.”

“We welcome the addition of the live streaming market analysis and educational programming from the TD Ameritrade Network to our diverse channel lineup,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO at DistroTV parent DistroScale. “As individual investors are faced with a market that is more dynamic than ever, coupled with the seismic shift as to how people consume content and shop, the TD Ameritrade Network channel is a valuable addition to us as an independent, free streaming network, and it supports our mission to deliver a growing and diverse lineup of video content for our global-minded audience.”

The original programming from the TD Ameritrade Network had 23.5M views across all channels in 2020, including two special “Town Hall” sessions in spring 2020 aimed at helping investors navigate the financial uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TD Ameritrade Network can be viewed by anyone for free on tdameritradenetwork.com, on Amazon’s news app on Fire TV, SLING TV, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, DistroTV as well as a dedicated app on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Roku and iOS. Brokerage clients of TD Ameritrade, Inc. can also view programming via the thinkorswim® Mobile app or within the thinkorswim platform. On-demand video is available on www.tdameritradenetwork.com under “Videos” or on TD Ameritrade Network social media pages – Twitter: @TDANetwork, Facebook: TD Ameritrade Network and YouTube: TD Ameritrade Network.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to approximately 13 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.5 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing more than 3 million daily average revenue trades per day for our clients, one-third of which come from mobile devices. We leverage the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org), and a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

1 The TD Ameritrade Network is a direct-to-consumer, broadband-delivered broadcast channel, distributing original, live news broadcasts and educational content produced by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company, a subsidiary of Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.

Contacts

Margaret Farrell



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



(203) 434-2240



margaret.farrell@tdameritrade.com