CyberPower PFC Sinewave Mini-Tower UPS System Named a Finalist in 2020 CRN® Tech Innovator Awards

Significant update to CP1500PFCLCD earns recognition in Power Management Technology category

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Batterybackup—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, announced today that CRN,® a brand of The Channel Company, has named CyberPower a finalist in the 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. CyberPower was recognized in the power management technology category for its new PFC Sinewave Mini-Tower UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) model CP1500PFCLCD.

The annual award program honors innovative vendors in the IT channel across 49 technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to security to storage to networking. CRN editors assessed hundreds of vendor products along multiple criteria, including uniqueness, key capabilities, technological competency and addressing customer needs.

Launched in 2020, CyberPower’s new series of PFC Sinewave Mini-Tower UPS Systems replaces its best-selling product line with enhanced features for even easier power management. The UPS systems offer utility-grade, sine wave battery output to deliver the highest level of power quality, ideal for high-end equipment such as desktop PCs, Mac computers, home entertainment equipment and gaming systems that require active PFC (power factor correction).

“We’re pleased to bring a new generation of PFC Sinewave Mini-Tower UPS Systems to our channel partners with features such as a redesigned color LCD panel for at-a-glance power management,” said Tracey McMeekin, senior product manager at CyberPower. “The CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD model provides the highest output in the series at 1500 VA/1000 Watts, and includes remote monitoring and management capabilities.”

“CRN’s Tech Innovator Awards celebrate technology vendors that empower end users and promote business growth for solution providers with pioneering, purpose-built solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to each of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award finalists. We are honored to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are powering IT transformation and innovation.”

The Tech Innovator Awards are featured in the December 2020 issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers and online resellers. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

Note to editor: A product image is available at: https://dl4jz3rbrsfum.cloudfront.net/images/news/8267-cpu-web-pressrelease-CRN-social.png.

Contacts

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.



Tim Madsen, 952-403-9500



tmadsen@cpsww.com

The Channel Company



Jennifer Hogan



jhogan@thechannelcompany.com