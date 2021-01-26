Lead Apple Card Executive Jarad Fisher Joins Dave as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Global Product Strategy and Business Expansion

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dave announced today that former lead executive of Apple Card, Jarad Fisher, has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. In the newly created role, Fisher will drive the strategy behind expanding Dave’s product suite and partnerships to benefit the company’s eight million current customers and establish Dave as a global leader in financial services. He will also have responsibility for all of Dave’s core business operations and performance, including Dave Banking.





Launched in 2017 as a way to help avoid overdraft fees, Dave has grown into the third most valuable challenger banking app in the United States and was named the 26th most disruptive private company in the world. Dave helps its eight million customers budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. To date, Dave has helped its customers avoid hundreds of millions in overdraft fees and earn more than $150MM through its job-finding feature, Side Hustle.

“Throughout my career I’ve created products that truly change lives by prioritizing simplicity and putting the customer at the center of the experience. Financial services have historically been complicated and difficult to use, especially for those who are most vulnerable,” said Fisher. “There are 180 million Americans living paycheck to paycheck so our domestic market is vast. What excites me further is the size of the global audience for Dave. Each region represents hundreds of millions of people who don’t have access to fair and transparent financial products and services.”

While at Apple, Fisher conceived of and designed the Apple Card, including creating the go-to-market strategy and managing the business through its first full year. The program has been widely recognized as the “most successful credit card launch ever.”

“Jarad brings world class fintech and consumer loyalty experience that will help Dave deliver a best-in-class banking experience to our eight million customers and beyond,” said Jason Wilk, CEO and co-founder of Dave. “His addition to the team comes on the heels of several executive additions that position Dave to become the world’s most-loved fintech brand.”

Prior to Apple, Fisher was the Director of the SkyMiles program at Delta Air Lines where he co-led the airline’s relationship with American Express and repositioned the credit card to materially improve benefits and experience for millions of cardholders. He also spent 10+ years at McKinsey & Company as an Associate Partner in the Financial Services Practice based in the Firm’s New York Office.

About Dave

Dave is a banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential. Dave helps its more than eight million customers budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit.

Contacts

Natalie Rix



press@dave.com