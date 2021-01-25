InterLinc Mortgage Services Announces Promotion of Gene F. Thompson, III to CEO

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC, a full-service mortgage banking firm, is pleased to announce that Gene F. Thompson III, who has served as President since 2010, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). James (Jim) H. VanSteenhouse, current InterLinc CEO and company founder, will now assume the role of Chairman of the Board.

InterLinc Mortgage Services purchases, sells, and services mortgage loans granted for homes, home equity, and home improvements across the United States. The company specializes in high-quality home loans with a boutique approach – delivering service without exception under the motto “ON TIME and AS AGREED!” InterLinc’s customers, either buying or refinancing their homes, enjoy the family-oriented culture that prioritizes transparency and communication, coupled with accountability.

Gene helped steward InterLinc into an era of unprecedented growth over the past ten years utilizing a combination of exceptional leadership skills, innovative marketing and extensive real estate experience – with 2020 becoming the company’s most successful year ever, funding over 2.5 billion in annual production, of which 73% where purchase originations. Gene has been at InterLinc for 15 years, during which he worked closely with Jim VanSteenHouse to achieve double-digit percentage growth in 13 of their years together.

“I first met Gene in 1997 when he was starting out in the industry,” says James H. VanSteenhouse. “Since then I have watched him grow into a dynamic and strategic leader with an incredible work ethic and vision. It is one of the proudest moments of my life to welcome Gene to his new role as InterLinc’s President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be commanding a great team to not just deliver, but overdeliver great results for InterLinc and its customers and ambitiously lead the company into its next era.”

Gene Thompson brings a dynamic combination of sales, real estate and mortgage, experience, having begun his mortgage career as an originator and quickly working his way up to regional manager, eventually starting his own firm, Texas Capital Lending, before joining InterLinc. A graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University with a BBA in Accounting, Gene has been the recipient of numerous industry awards, including the prestigious “Texas S.T.A.R. Award, Mortgage Industry Professional of the Year” and is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

“I thank Jim for his mentorship and believe that a CEO’s role means understanding team talent to position an organization for success. Jim has truly demonstrated what it means to not just create a vision but hold a team responsible for enacting that vision alongside our great employees at InterLinc,” says Gene. “Additionally, I believe great companies are made by great employees, without whom and the culture they create, there is no differentiation in the marketplace. InterLinc has great people, which is what makes us a great organization. I am beyond thrilled and honored to be taking on the role of CEO and overseeing our incredible team as we continue striving for excellence and being a leader in the industry.”

InterLinc Mortgage began with just four employees in 2004 and has grown exponentially to over 452 employees and licenses in 21 states. Since 2007, InterLinc has assisted more than 60,000 homeowners in realizing their dream of home ownership. As CEO, Gene hopes to not only triple the organization in five years but do so while maintaining InterLinc’s “boutique” feel and family culture for both employees and customers through proper scalability as well as recruiting and growing talent.

“The vision is aggressive sustainable growth while staying committed to our company culture. In 2021, I hope to grow $3.5 billion and be a $7 billion organization in 2025,” says Gene.

InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a full-service mortgage-banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 21 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast U.S. For more information visit www.interlincmortgage.com, NMLS ID 205696.

Contacts

Gayla Kirshner



713.962.9020



gayla@gcomworks.com