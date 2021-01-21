New App Feature Allows Professional Drivers to Start Diesel Pump, Pay for Fuel Transactions Directly from Phone

TA upgrades mobile app with driver convenience at top of mind

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) has launched a new feature to its TruckSmart mobile app, allowing professional drivers to activate the diesel pumps and pay for fuel from the comfort of their cabs. The new “PumpSmart” feature is designed to save drivers time while fueling at TA, Petro Stopping Center or TA Express locations.

The PumpSmart feature is available for UltraONE loyalty members paying for fuel with commercial payment cards*. The app securely stores members’ payment information and links to their UltraONE profile, automatically applying loyalty points to a driver’s account after fueling. TA plans to further enhance the PumpSmart feature and expand payment options in the next several months.

This latest feature is one of several recent app enhancements made by TA, as upgrading TruckSmart is a top priority as the company continues its transformation journey. In October, TA enhanced the app so drivers can redeem loyalty points at check out straight from their phone without having to visit the kiosk. In February, TA added enhanced shower flow and the ability to unlock the shower door from the app.

In addition to the new features, drivers can use TruckSmart to reserve and pay for parking and showers, and check their loyalty rewards balances and Gear level. The app is available for free download from the Google Play or AppStore on both Apple and Android devices.

“ We’re focused on enhancing the guest experience at TA and serving professional drivers in a way they want to interact with us, across every part of our business,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “ Investing in technology is a major part of the revamped travel center experience and our company transformation. We look forward to growing our capabilities and focusing on convenience for all travelers who visit us.”

*PumpSmart accepts most fleet payment cards. Consumer credit cards not included in the app feature.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.



TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, convenience stores, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

