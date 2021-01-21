Ivanti Recognized as a Leader in the 2020-2021 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UEM Software

Ivanti recognized for deep security capabilities, strong support of a broad range of devices, and extensive channel reach

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the automation platform that helps make every IT connection smarter and more secure, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46957820, January 2021). This comes on the heels of Ivanti acquiring MobileIron, a provider of mobile-centric UEM solutions.

“We believe this is validation that Ivanti/MobileIron provides one of the most robust overall UEM solutions for mobile and PC devices,” said Alan Braithwaite, senior director of product management at Ivanti. “The acquisition of MobileIron accelerated our UEM roadmap by helping enable us to discover, manage and secure any endpoint on any network. Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to deliver even more value to our customers by delivering a truly integrated platform that converges our UEM, security and IT service management stacks and enables customers to proactively and autonomously self-heal, self-secure, and self-service devices in the everywhere enterprise.”

Today, Ivanti’s UEM solution increases user and IT productivity by helping IT administrators gather detailed device data, automate software and OS deployments, personalize workspace environments, and fix user issues quickly. It simplifies management processes by integrating actions with multiple IT solutions through a single Ivanti console and delivering automation across a broad range of systems, including Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, Linux, Unix, iOS, Android, and IoT devices.

The IDC MarketScape report states, “Ivanti/MobileIron has strong support for both Windows and macOS endpoints, at a very detailed level, including OS and third-party patching, hardware/software inventory, remote control, application delivery and provisioning and support for legacy management functions and features, such as device imaging both Windows and Mac), GPO management support (Windows), printer management and setup (Windows/macOS) and modern and legacy app distribution (Windows macOS) (DMG file distribution and managed Mac App Store support).”

“With the acquisition of MobileIron, Ivanti expanded its capabilities around modern endpoint management and security to become a powerful leader in UEM. The combined company also has an extensive global network of mobile operators, resellers, and partners in enterprise infrastructure software,” said Phil Hochmuth, program vice president of enterprise mobility at IDC. “With the respective strengths of each company coming together, enterprises and SMBs looking to centralize their mobility management functions and tools should consider Ivanti.”

To access a complimentary excerpt of the report, click here.

