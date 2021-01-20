MillionaireMatch Pushes Back Against False Claims That It Is for “Sugar Daddies”

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#matchmaker–MillionaireMatch, a popular, serious dating site for millionaires, elite singles and attractive singles seeking long-term relationships and marriage, today announced that it plans to aggressively address erroneous, online allegations that it is a “sugar daddy” site. The company has issued notifications to website operators advising that it should not be characterized in this way. MillionaireMatch warns that if its requests are not promptly honored, it will be compelled to initiate lawsuits to enforce its rights.

“These types of misleading statements and articles cannot be tolerated,” said Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “We are giving these sites a reasonable amount of time to take corrective action. If they are not responsive, we will utilize other options we have at our disposal, including litigation.”

MillionaireMatch has had a strict “No Sugar Daddies and Sugar Babies” policy since it was first launched. The site literally says “NO SUGAR DADDIES / BABIES” on its home page.

MillionaireMatch serves a vital, underserved segment of the dating world. Wealthy men actually have a harder time finding appropriate, long-term partners than many people would believe. MillionaireMatch carefully vets its members so it can provide a rewarding and legitimate dating experience for elite singles. All prospective members who want to be included on the site must establish the appropriate credentials. Du added, “Special people need a special place to find each other. That’s what we do.”

To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. MillionaireMatch is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality personal and professional dating site for rich and elite singles. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping users connect with rich and elite singles, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, seeking an array of qualities.

Contacts

Media Contact



Press@MillionaireMatch.com

Fiona Liu



+1-416-628-1072