MackeyRMS Reaches Significant Milestones and Experiences Record Growth in 2020

New client wins driven by surging buy-side demand for work-from-anywhere applications that support front-office investment teams

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MackeyRMS, a provider of SaaS-based research management software engineered to optimize the way fundamental analysts and portfolio managers generate, share, debate and act on proprietary investment research, today announced record growth in 2020 driven by surging buy-side demand for work-from-anywhere applications that support front-office investment teams.

“We are grateful that our cloud-based platform and talented team were in a position to help our clients make a seamless and effective switch to remote working in a particularly tumultuous year,” said Chris Mackey, founder and CEO of MackeyRMS. “As the front-office investment teams we serve continue to work remotely in some capacity in 2021, the need for work-from-anywhere technologies has only increased. Mackey is committed to building off the momentum of 2020 and empowering investment teams for many years to come.”

Mackey milestones for 2020 include:

Client Growth: Mackey saw double-digit client growth in 2020, with key client wins across APAC, EMEA and the Americas, user expansion across several top clients, remote implementation of a top-10 asset manager and further expansion of its asset owner client segment.

Platform Usage Increase: 2020 was a global stress test across all buy-side front-office processes and systems as investment teams worldwide had to abruptly switch to working from home. During that time, overall platform usage remained steady as clients were able to make the switch seamlessly. The firm also saw a significant usage spike in its mobile application as well as an increase in new research content authored within the Mackey platform, as opposed to being entered into the system through a third-party application.

Product Innovation: Mackey launched a newly redesigned mobile app suite for iOS and Android devices to meet client demand after seeing a spike in its mobile application usage by as much as 50 percent in the first half of 2020. The suite was reengineered to provide users powerful, full-featured RMS capability from their mobile device, including access to their firm’s full research library and functionality online and offline. The update resulted in a 63 percent increase in mobile app usage in the second half of 2020, compared to the first six months of the year. The mobile update was followed by a series of key software developments, including integrations with all major messaging applications (Symphony, MS Teams and Slack), new workflow automation features, and connection via API with the Refinitiv Fundamentals data package.

Industry-Leading Research: Mackey released the results of its 2020 Investor Survey: Modernizing Research Management. The report surveyed a total of 100 investing, technology, operations and compliance professionals in the asset management industry to assess their views and plans for improving internal research management. The survey found clear indications of an industry-wide desire to modernize the research management process due to the need for accessibility, transparency, and work-from-anywhere capability.

Industry Recognition: Mackey was recognized through a variety of industry awards and publications, underscoring the company’s innovative and timely service offering. The company was shortlisted in 10 award categories throughout the year, including Best RMS, Best Front-Office Technology Provider, Best Cloud-Based Front-Office Solution, and Most Innovative Tech Firm. Mackey’s Ashley Butler was also named a finalist in Markets Media’s 2020 Women in Finance Market’s Choice Awards.

In 2021, MackeyRMS will continue to develop innovative solutions to help fundamental analysts and portfolio managers optimize the way they generate, share, debate and act on proprietary investment research.

About MackeyRMS



MackeyRMS is a SaaS-based research management platform engineered to optimize the way analysts and portfolio managers generate, share, debate and act on investment research conducted for actively managed portfolios. Relied upon as a single system of record for research supporting the investment process, Mackey is used by many of the world’s leading investment managers to organize key investment workflows, engender trust from investors, and streamline regulatory and compliance oversight. Mackey is used by institutional asset managers and asset owners across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. For more information, please visit: www.mackeyrms.com.

