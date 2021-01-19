Moonbug Entertainment Partners With Future Today to Expand the Reach of Its Arsenal of Kids’ Content

TV Viewers Now Have Free, Subscriptionless Access to Wildly Popular Children’s Series Including Blippi, CoComelon, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle and Supa Strikas Across Major Streaming Platforms

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Future Today, the only full-stack streaming solution that packages branded channels and delivers audiences to watch them, today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Moonbug Entertainment Ltd., one of the largest digital media companies in the world, with the launch of five new omni-platform streaming channels dedicated to Moonbug’s most popular children’s series.





The new channels from Moonbug and Future Today offer more than 750 episodes of Moonbug’s original programming and over 100 hours of content from hit shows including Blippi, CoComelon, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle and Supa Strikas. With these entirely free, COPPA compliant channels, Moonbug’s content can be ubiquitously enjoyed wherever, whenever, and on nearly every major streaming platform including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more.

“We want our content to be widely accessible for families around the globe and, in today’s evolving video landscape, streaming platforms are more important than ever,” said Andy Yeatman, Head of the Americas at Moonbug. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Future Today to seamlessly elevate and monetize our vast and growing library of content.”

The new branded apps for Moonbug include:

Blippi – Blippi has taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 25 million YouTube subscribers and 700 million views per month. Blippi is a fun and funny host with Educational Videos for Kids and Toddlers series. Watch and laugh as Blippi teaches your child numbers, colors, shapes, words and more. CoComelon – The worldwide children’s phenomenon has surpassed 100 million subscribers on YouTube and has garnered nearly 100 billion views on the platform. CoComelon teaches children how to take on everyday activities and role models positive behavior with a sense of enthusiasm. Little Baby Bum – Little Baby Bum has captivated audiences around the world with its playful nursery rhyme storylines that help kids learn and develop cognitive, emotional and physical life skills. Let Twinkle, Buster and Mia and all of their nursery rhyme friends lead you through their fun and educational universe. My Magic Pet Morphle – an animation series for kids about a girl Mila and her magic pet Morphle, who can morph into anything Mila wants him to. Together they have all sorts of adventures, and together with the audience, they learn new things along the way. Supa Strikas – packed with adventure, comedy and heart-stopping football action, Supa Strikas is a journey through the world of soccer like you have never seen before!

In addition to launching the new branded channels, Future Today also offers more than 130 episodes of Moonbug’s kids’ intellectual properties, such as ARPO, Care Bears, Cozy Coupe, KiiYii, The Ring-a-Tangs, The Sharksons and T-Rex Ranch on its flagship FAST and AVOD-supported kids and family-themed channel HappyKids.

“Moonbug has a keen eye for finding the best in new content and once added to their portfolio, their ability to expand brands to multiple lines of business is unparalleled. We are happy to be extending our partnership with Moonbug while helping them reach new and engaged audiences across the CTV landscape,” said David Di Lorenzo, SVP Kids & Family at Future Today. “Extending our partnership with Moonbug will deliver an entirely new experience for fans with more Moonbug branded channels in the U.S. and Canada.” In recent years, the two companies have released some of the most sought-after free streaming networks and programming for kids and families to let their imaginations run wild, learn, and explore across numerous genres in original animation adventures.

Future Today and the HappyKids network of channels have quickly become one of the largest publishers of family-friendly content on streaming platforms, with a portfolio of over 150 apps for channels dedicated to the genre, and provides 24/7 access to many of today’s most popular TV series and movies free of charge to viewers across the world.

About Future Today Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Filmrise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Learn more about Future Today here.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids’ lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum and My Magic Pet Morphle. Moonbug’s content is available in 26 languages.

In just two years, it has become a kids’ programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Joyn, Sky and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids’ entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

Contacts

Andrew Laszacs



Bob Gold & Associates



310–320–2010 – office



310–940–4458 – cell



FutureToday@bobgoldpr.com