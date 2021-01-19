Conn’s HomePlus to Join Longview Mall Demonstrating Adaptive Reuse Progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that Conn’s HomePlus, specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, will join the dynamic tenant lineup at Longview Mall, in Longview, Texas. As the only hybrid shopping center in the market, with both enclosed and open air formats, and situated among Longview’s dynamic retail and entertainment corridor, Longview Mall is the retail powerhouse in East Texas.

Conn’s HomePlus is scheduled to open January 22, 2021 and will be located in the former Sears space at Longview Mall. In addition, Washington Prime Group is continuing discussions with another exciting national retailer to be located adjacent to Conn’s HomePlus.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “Refrigerators, washers and dryers, televisions and home theater systems, personal computers, gaming consoles, fitness equipment, mattresses and furniture are just a few of the home related goods offered by our newest member of the Washington Prime Group family at Longview Mall. Conn’s HomePlus has just about everything you need whether you’re looking for a cardiovascular workout or new kitchen appliances to keep your food fresh.”

“The new Conn’s HomePlus location within Longview Mall is part of our continuing momentum in the state of Texas,” said Norm Miller, Conn’s HomePlus Chairman and CEO. “Our loyal customers have helped us Make It Happen for the last 131 years and we look forward to serving the Longview community.”

Longview, situated 120 miles east of Dallas in Gregg and Harrison counties, is a diversified market with a strong economic base serving a densely populated regional area. Not only is Longview Mall the only hybrid regional mall for the Longview market, it enjoys a large trade area that extends far beyond the limits of its namesake city. Due to its accessibility from I-20, the market serves as a regional hub for employment and retail in the East Texas area. Longview is home to LeTourneau University, a private university with enrollment of nearly 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group: National footprint with local flavor. With about 100 town centers throughout the US, we’re as American as apple pie. As a matter of fact, we are also as American as deep dish pizza in Chicago, Hawaiian poke salad, vegan spring rolls in Malibu, El Paso Tex-Mex, Maryland crab cakes, kimchi in Orange County, Memphis barbeque and a Kansas City porterhouse. Our well regarded infrastructure, from Hawaii to Connecticut, and pretty much everywhere else in between, allows our tenant and sponsor partners to benefit from the operating efficacy and economies of scale at a large national real estate company, alongside local management who possess comprehensive knowledge of the specific locale within which they reside. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

