Araceli Hotel & Resort Selects Suite Of Agilysys Property Management And Point Of Sale Solutions For New Property

New Resort Hotel Looks To Agilysys For Cloud-Native SaaS Solutions Including Agilysys Stay PMS, rGuest Book, rGuest Express And InfoGenesis POS

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the Araceli Hotel & Resort has selected Agilysys cloud-native SaaS solutions for its new Orland Park, IL property including Agilysys Stay PMS, rGuest Book online reservations, rGuest Express for mobile check-in/out with digital keys, and Agilysys InfoGenesis POS.

Planning to open in mid-2021, the Araceli will offer a 144-room hotel, an onsite dinner theater with online event streaming capabilities, a wine tasting experience and a future water park, combining to promise a unique guest experience. With such a robust guest vision, the hotel required a hospitality solution vendor that could help make their dream a reality by providing an integrated set of modern solutions to enable the complete guest journey.

“It was important to us to find a technology solution partner that could help us deliver an amazing experience for each guest,” said Kevin McLemore, the hotel’s owner and general manager. “Agilysys understood our vision and offered a comprehensive flexible solution suite that others couldn’t. The Agilysys team’s creativity, and collaborative approach has helped us solve real-time guest experience challenges throughout our solution design process.”

The Araceli will begin their guests’ journey with Agilysys rGuest Book for online reservations that combines booking for rooms, activities, and packages in a single experience. Agilysys rGuest Express will provide mobile check-in including digital room keys enabling a contactless front desk. Agilysys Stay PMS will provide ready access to guest preferences, allowing staff to connect on a personal level at every interaction throughout their stay, while offering Araceli fast time to value through improved operational efficiency and elevated guest service. And Agilysys InfoGenesis POS will provide a modern streamlined food & beverage experience at every venue.

“Araceli and Agilysys are building a strong partnership, and we are thrilled to add them to our list of hotel and resort customers,” said Prabuddha Biswas, Ph.D., CTO at Agilysys. “I am confident that Araceli will find that the combination of rGuest Book, rGuest Express, Agilysys Stay PMS, and InfoGenesis POS will help them drive guest loyalty and revenue with an exceptional guest experience while optimizing operational efficiencies.”

rGuest Book is a cloud-native SaaS commission-free, direct-channel reservation system that’s designed to move guests effortlessly through the booking process. Book a single room, or multiple rooms at once, while attractively presenting all of the activities, promotions and options the property has to offer. Real-time room availability allows selling to the last room to boost the value of the entire property, while seamless integration with PMS enables better guest service and operational management. And as a mobile-friendly solution, the responsive design provides a flexible booking process whether on a phone, tablet or desktop.

rGuest Express is a cloud-native SaaS solution that enables guests to check-in and check-out via a mobile device or lobby kiosk with support for digital keys, ID verification and key encoding. With rGuest Express, guests benefit from a streamlined experience, and the hotel enjoys reduced lines at the front desk, greater staff productivity, and reduced operating costs.

Agilysys Stay is a cloud-native SaaS, PMS that allows users to focus on connecting with guests on a personal level. As a one-stop solution, Stay provides the capability to increase revenue, improve occupancy and inventory management, reduce costs, and increase brand and guest satisfaction for properties from small destination resorts to large national chains. Agilysys Stay delivers intuitive PMS functionality across operations that empowers users to deliver more meaningful guest experiences.

InfoGenesis POS is a modern, award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow the property to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

Contacts

Media: Robert Shecterle, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6046, robert.shecterle@agilysys.com

Investors: Jessica Hennessy, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6116, Jessica.hennessy@agilysys.com