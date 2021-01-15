Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, January 2021 Monthly Dividend and December 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    • News

    • January 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share
    • Estimated Book Value Per Share as of December 31, 2020 of $5.46
    • Estimated GAAP net income of $0.23 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, including an estimated $0.07 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments
    • Estimated 4.0% total return on equity for the quarter
    • Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm
    • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of December 31, 2020
    • Next Dividend Announcement Expected February 10, 2021

    VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of January 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid February 24, 2021 to holders of record on January 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of January 28, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on February 10, 2021.

    The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

    As of January 14, 2021, the Company had 76,381,365 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 76,073,317 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 69,295,962 shares of common stock outstanding.

    Estimated December 31, 2020 Book Value Per Share

    The Company’s estimated book value per share as of December 31, 2020 was $5.46. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders’ equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s preliminary estimated total stockholders’ equity was approximately $415.3 million with 76,073,317 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

    Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

    The Company estimates it generated net income per share of $0.23, which includes $0.07 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.195 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

    Estimated Total Return on Equity

    The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 4.0%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.215 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.195 and an increase in book value per share of $0.02 from September 30, 2020.

    RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

    Details of the RMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

    • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
    • RMBS Assets by Agency
    • Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results
    • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
    • RMBS Risk Measures

    About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

    RMBS Valuation Characteristics

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Realized

    Realized

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Dec 2020

    Oct – Dec

     

    Modeled

     

    Modeled

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Net

     

     

    Weighted

    CPR

    2020 CPR

     

    Interest

     

    Interest

     

     

     

     

     

    %

     

     

    Weighted

     

     

    Average

    (1-Month)

    (3-Month)

     

    Rate

     

    Rate

     

     

    Current

     

    Fair

    of

     

    Current

    Average

     

     

    Maturity

    (Reported

    (Reported

     

    Sensitivity

     

    Sensitivity

    Type

     

    Face

     

    Value

    Portfolio

     

    Price

    Coupon

    GWAC

    Age

    (Months)

    in Jan)

    in Jan)

     

    (-50 BPS)(1)

     

    (+50 BPS)(1)

    Pass Through RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Fixed Rate CMO

    $

    128,951

    $

    137,453

    3.26%

    $

    106.59

    4.00%

    4.40%

    42

    312

    35.50%

    25.42%

    $

    (100)

    $

    (19)

    15yr 4.0

     

    666

     

    720

    0.02%

     

    108.20

    4.00%

    4.49%

    32

    123

    22.95%

    17.45%

     

    7

     

    (7)

    15yr Total

     

    666

     

    720

    0.02%

     

    108.20

    4.00%

    4.49%

    32

    123

    22.95%

    17.45%

     

    7

     

    (7)

    20yr 2.0

     

    249,144

     

    259,441

    6.16%

     

    104.13

    2.00%

    2.86%

    2

    238

    1.41%

    1.66%

     

    579

     

    (1,173)

    20yr Total

     

    249,144

     

    259,441

    6.16%

     

    104.13

    2.00%

    2.86%

    2

    238

    1.41%

    1.66%

     

    579

     

    (1,173)

    30yr 2.5

     

    816,270

     

    869,278

    20.65%

     

    106.49

    2.50%

    3.33%

    3

    355

    3.82%

    7.27%

     

    9,440

     

    (16,753)

    30yr 3.0

     

    741,511

     

    813,838

    19.33%

     

    109.75

    3.00%

    3.49%

    5

    354

    7.32%

    18.09%

     

    13,576

     

    (17,303)

    30yr 3.5

     

    1,151,156

     

    		1,270,263

    30.17%

     

    110.35

    3.50%

    3.98%

    13

    343

    19.83%

    17.38%

     

    11,303

     

    (16,630)

    30yr 4.0

     

    183,879

     

    208,168

    4.94%

     

    113.21

    4.00%

    4.51%

    28

    325

    20.42%

    23.54%

     

    3,391

     

    (3,823)

    30yr 4.5

     

    96,264

     

    108,658

    2.58%

     

    112.87

    4.50%

    5.00%

    19

    338

    29.67%

    26.64%

     

    910

     

    (1,006)

    30yr 5.0

     

    26,807

     

    30,380

    0.72%

     

    113.33

    5.00%

    5.62%

    34

    319

    30.40%

    30.95%

     

    317

     

    (320)

    30yr Total

     

    3,015,887

     

    3,300,585

    78.40%

     

    109.44

    3.18%

    3.76%

    9

    348

    12.87%

    16.88%

     

    38,937

     

    (55,835)

    Total Pass Through RMBS

     

    3,394,648

     

    3,698,199

    87.84%

     

    108.94

    3.13%

    3.72%

    10

    338

    12.89%

    16.65%

     

    39,423

     

    (57,034)

    Structured RMBS

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest-Only Securities

     

    264,010

     

    28,696

    0.68%

     

    10.87

    4.00%

    4.57%

    78

    268

    45.29%

    44.30%

     

    (2,433)

     

    4,035

    Total Structured RMBS

     

    264,010

     

    28,696

    0.68%

     

    10.87

    4.00%

    4.57%

    78

    268

    45.29%

    44.30%

     

    (2,433)

     

    4,035

    Long TBA Positions

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    FNCL 2.0 TBA

     

    465,000

     

    483,090

    11.47%

     

    103.89

    2.00%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    5,781

     

    (9,527)

    Total Long TBA

     

    465,000

     

    483,090

    11.47%

     

    103.89

    2.00%

     

     

     

     

     

     

    5,781

     

    (9,527)

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    4,123,658

    $

    4,209,985

    100.00%

     

     

    3.06%

    3.78%

    15

    333

    15.23%

    20.12%

    $

    42,771

    $

    (62,526)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Interest

     

    Interest

     

     

    Average

     

    Hedge

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Rate

     

    Rate

     

     

    Notional

     

    Period

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Sensitivity

     

    Sensitivity

    Hedge

     

    Balance

     

    End

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (-50 BPS)(1)

     

    (+50 BPS)(1)

    Eurodollar Futures

    $

    (50,000)

     

    Dec-2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (250)

     

    250

    Swaps

     

    (820,000)

     

    Apr-2025

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (8,479)

     

    18,680

    5-Year Treasury Futures

     

    (69,000)

     

    Mar-2021(2)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (1,956)

     

    2,610

    TBA

     

    (328,000)

     

    Jan-2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (2,151)

     

    3,571

    Swaptions

     

    (667,300)

     

    May-2021

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    (4,274)

     

    4,049

    Hedge Total

    $

    (1,934,300)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    (17,110)

    $

    29,160

    Rate Shock Grand Total

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    $

    25,661

    $

     

    (1)

    Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option

    adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

    (2)

    Five-year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $126.16 at December 31, 2020. The market value of the short position was $87.1 million.

    RMBS Assets by Agency

     

     

     

     

    Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

     

     

    Percentage

     

     

    Fair

    of

     

     

     

    Fair

    of

    Asset Category

     

    Value(1)

    Portfolio

     

    Asset Category

     

    Value(1)

    Portfolio

    As of December 31, 2020

     

     

     

     

    As of December 31, 2020

     

     

     

    Fannie Mae

    $

    2,733,960

    73.4%

     

    Non-Whole Pool Assets

    $

    476,890

    12.8%

    Freddie Mac

     

    992,935

    26.6%

     

    Whole Pool Assets

     

    3,250,005

    87.2%

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,726,895

    100.0%

     

    Total Mortgage Assets

    $

    3,726,895

    100.0%

    (1)

    Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $483.1 million.

    Borrowings By Counterparty

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    ($ in thousands)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Weighted

    Weighted

     

     

     

     

     

    % of

     

    Average

    Average

     

     

     

    Total

     

    Total

     

    Repo

    Maturity

    Longest

    As of December 31, 2020

     

    Borrowings

     

    Debt

     

    Rate

    in Days

    Maturity

    Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

    $

    421,363

     

    11.7%

     

    0.22%

    41

    3/4/2021

    Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

     

    362,434

     

    10.1%

     

    0.25%

    30

    2/11/2021

    Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc

     

    340,953

     

    9.5%

     

    0.24%

    18

    1/26/2021

    J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

     

    335,287

     

    9.3%

     

    0.24%

    70

    3/12/2021

    ASL Capital Markets Inc.

     

    291,724

     

    8.1%

     

    0.21%

    35

    2/16/2021

    Citigroup Global Markets Inc

     

    222,559

     

    6.2%

     

    0.23%

    12

    1/19/2021

    Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

     

    214,128

     

    6.0%

     

    0.23%

    24

    2/12/2021

    RBC Capital Markets, LLC

     

    163,155

     

    4.5%

     

    0.22%

    12

    1/12/2021

    Barclays Capital Inc.

     

    158,409

     

    4.4%

     

    0.23%

    12

    1/12/2021

    Daiwa Securities America Inc.

     

    151,432

     

    4.2%

     

    0.24%

    37

    3/4/2021

    Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

     

    150,672

     

    4.2%

     

    0.22%

    14

    1/29/2021

    ING Financial Markets LLC

     

    126,331

     

    3.5%

     

    0.22%

    14

    1/14/2021

    ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc

     

    115,495

     

    3.2%

     

    0.22%

    13

    1/22/2021

    ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

     

    109,827

     

    3.1%

     

    0.23%

    13

    1/13/2021

    Nomura Securities International, Inc.

     

    104,422

     

    2.9%

     

    0.21%

    48

    2/22/2021

    South Street Securities, LLC

     

    79,298

     

    2.2%

     

    0.28%

    102

    5/13/2021

    Goldman, Sachs & Co.

     

    77,823

     

    2.2%

     

    0.22%

    47

    2/16/2021

    Bank of Montreal

     

    69,598

     

    1.9%

     

    0.22%

    42

    2/11/2021

    Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC

     

    51,655

     

    1.4%

     

    0.27%

    14

    1/14/2021

    Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co.

     

    25,465

     

    0.7%

     

    0.26%

    4

    1/4/2021

    J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC

     

    23,556

     

    0.7%

     

    0.23%

    15

    1/15/2021

    Total Borrowings

    $

    3,595,586

     

    100.0%

     

    0.23%

    31

    5/13/2021

     

    Contacts

    Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

    Robert E. Cauley

    Telephone: (772) 231-1400

