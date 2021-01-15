“For the Defense,” a rakontur Podcast Chronicling Famous Defense Attorneys and Their Most Fascinating Trials Launches Its Second Season on January 26, 2021

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After a lauded premiere season of the podcast For the Defense, David Oscar Markus and rakontur are set to release Season 2 on January 26, 2021. The podcast focuses on the work of the least-respected but perhaps most important profession in America: the criminal defense attorney.

In each episode Markus interviews a top criminal defense lawyer about one of their most gripping trials. Markus, a Miami trial attorney who has been called “a reincarnation of the old school criminal defense lawyer” and has represented clients from the head of the Cali Cartel to Fortune 500 companies and their CEOs, continues his partnership with rakontur, the celebrated storytellers behind Cocaine Cowboys, ESPN 30 for 30’s The U and HBO’s 537 Votes, to tell these important trial stories from the perspective of the criminal defense lawyer.

Among the Season 1 highlights: Tom Mesereau (Michael Jackson), Donna Rotunno (Harvey Weinstein), Roy Black (Ofc. Luis Alvarez), F. Lee Bailey (Sam Sheppard) .

Season 2 features:

Alan Dershowitz (O.J. Simpson)

Jose Baez (Casey Anthony)

Ron Sullivan (Aaron Hernandez)

Rob Cary (Sen. Ted Stevens)

Jayne Weintraub (Yahweh Ben Yahweh)

Abbe Lowell (Sen. John Edwards)

David Gerger (Deepwater Horizon)

Michael Tigar (Terry Nichols)

Having tried cases all over the United States, Markus is well-positioned to speak to other leading criminal defense lawyers in the country and explore with them the decision they made in a high-profile case to proceed to trial, including their trial strategy, the risks involved, and the clients themselves. The Florida Bar has approved Season 1 for CLE credit and Season 2 is in the process of being approved.

Season 1 is currently available on all podcast platforms including Apple, Spotify and Google. Season 2 will launch on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, and new episodes will be available every Tuesday.

website: www.forthedefensepodcast.com

