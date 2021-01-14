Kraft Mac & Cheese Developing and Testing Its First Recyclable Fiber-Based Microwavable Cup

This packaging innovation, a first for the Kraft Mac & Cheese brand, is expected to be in market later this year

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kraft Mac & Cheese, a beloved staple on American tables for over 80 years, today announced it is developing and testing the brand’s first-ever recyclable fiber-based microwavable cup. Upon testing completion, the brand will launch a new Kraft Mac & Cheese Shapes variety later in 2021 using the new cup and design.





The fiber-based microwavable cup currently being trialed is microwave safe and filled with the same delicious Kraft Mac & Cheese families know and love. In addition, the innovative cup will eliminate the plastic label through new direct print technology. The intent of the design change from plastic to fiber is to reduce plastic use and to be both recyclable and compostable in industrial composting facilities. Kraft is working with outside partners to certify and incorporate the appropriate recycling labeling to help consumers know exactly what to do with the packaging after they have enjoyed their meal.

“ Consumers are at the heart of everything we do and we know they’re looking for more sustainable packaging options without sacrificing the convenience or taste they love from Kraft Mac & Cheese,” said Matt Carpenter, Marketing Director at Kraft Heinz. “ In our journey to develop our first recyclable fiber-based microwavable Kraft Mac & Cheese cup, it was critical to partner with fans who share our passion. Their invaluable feedback is helping to create packaging solutions with both today’s consumer and future generations in mind.”

Kraft Mac & Cheese already offers consumers the taste they love with no artificial preservatives, flavors or dyes and this more sustainable microwavable cup is another step forward for the iconic brand. Watch for more information from Kraft on where and when the new Kraft Mac & Cheese Shapes variety, using the new cup and design currently in development, will be available later this year.

This innovation supports the Kraft Heinz Company’s journey toward responsible, sustainable practices extending to every facet of our business including a commitment that aims to make 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

