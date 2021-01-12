Sumeru Equity Partners Announces Promotions and New Hires

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sumeru Equity Partners (SEP), a leading technology growth capital firm, today announced three promotions following the successful, oversubscribed closing of its Fund III. Ben Cox and Faton Gjuka, part of SEP’s Portfolio Operations team, have both been promoted to Operating Director, with Jialin Zhang rising to Senior Investment Associate.

“Ben, Faton and Jialin each represent an important element of our success, strong culture and future growth plans,” said Kyle Ryland, Managing Partner at SEP. “We’re pleased to recognize their important contributions to the firm and have been impressed with the acumen, integrity and teamwork they have all displayed.”

Alongside these promotions, SEP recently expanded its Portfolio Operations team by hiring Smita Vasudev as an Operating Principal. In the summer of 2020, Macy Huang, Raymond Shen and Blake Shott also joined the firm as Investment Associates.

Ben Cox is an Operating Director in the Portfolio Operations team, working with the firm’s investments to improve sales, product management, and customer success. Prior to joining SEP, Ben led product commercialization and operations at a private equity-backed software company, before working as a consultant at Bain & Co.

Faton Gjuka is an Operating Director in the Portfolio Operations team, working with Sumeru’s investments to improve marketing, product management, and customer retention. Previously, Faton led IoT solutions at C3.ai and consulted at Bain & Co. He began his career at GE as part of its Commercial Leadership Program.

Jialin Zhang is a Senior Associate focused on originating, executing and managing the firm’s investments. Previously, she worked in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Goldman Sachs.

Smita Vasudev is an Operating Principal focused on go-to-market acceleration, pricing and packaging strategy, and product strategy. She previously worked at Salesforce and Apple and as a consultant for Deloitte.

About Sumeru Equity Partners

Sumeru Equity Partners (SEP) is a technology-focused growth capital firm that invests in growing enterprise technology companies across software, technology-enabled services and hardware. The firm typically invests $25-200 million per transaction. SEP has a longstanding history of investing and partnering with founders and management teams to build growth leaders. The 27-person firm was founded in 2014 by an experienced team from Silver Lake. For more information, please visit www.sumeruequity.com.

