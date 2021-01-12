Oticon Introduces Oticon More, World’s First Hearing Aid with On-Board Deep Neural Network

Trained on 12 million real-life sounds, Oticon More works like the brain for optimal hearing performance

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligence–Hearing aid manufacturer Oticon, Inc. is challenging the conventions of hearing aid technology once again. The company today launched Oticon More™, the first-ever hearing aid built with an on-board deep neural network (DNN), to give people with mild-to-severe hearing loss a fuller, more balanced and more effortless hearing experience.





The DNN in Oticon More is trained on 12 million real-life sounds to give the brain more of the information it needs to decipher the intricate details of sound. Based on this extensive experiential learning – not on a limited set of man-made rules – it processes speech in noise more like the human brain. This results in a more natural representation of sounds that improves wearers’ speech understanding, reduces listening effort and enables people with hearing loss to remember more of what is being said, even in noisy environments.

“With Oticon More, wearers receive a more natural representation of all sounds,” says Donald Schum, PhD, Vice President of Audiology, Oticon, Inc. “The DNN in Oticon More has learned the way the brain learns, naturally over time. Every sound that passes through the hearing aid is compared to the results discovered in the learning phase. This enables Oticon More to provide a more natural, full and precisely balanced sound scene, making it easier for the brain to perform optimally.”

Powerful, more intelligent sound processing

Oticon More with BrainHearing™ technology delivers what the brain needs to make better sense of sound. Built on Oticon’s most intelligent platform yet, Oticon More provides 30% more sound to the brain and improves speech understanding by 15%.*

Industry-leading innovation in sound processing technology ensures Oticon More delivers the information wearers need to decipher sounds and fully engage in any conversation. The hearing aid scans and analyzes the sound scene 500 times per second, capturing and processing the intricate details of sound with better contrast, balance and clarity than ever before.

Oticon More builds on Oticon’s legacy of award-winning product innovation and industry firsts. The hearing aid was recently named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Health & Wellness and Wearable Technologies categories.

Connectivity and convenience

Oticon More offers a wide range of connectivity options for a high-quality listening experience in everyday situations. The hearing aid supports direct streaming from iPhone® and select Android™ devices. For people who want the convenience of rechargeable batteries, Oticon More comes in a discreet lithium-ion based rechargeable style (miniRITE R) that provides a full day of battery life**, including streaming, after just three hours of charging.

The new hearing solution is built for individuals with mild-to-severe hearing loss. Wearers can select from eight attractive colors to blend with hair or skin tones.

For information about Oticon More, visit www.oticon.com/more.

*Compared to Oticon Opn S™, Santurette, et al. 2020. Oticon More clinical evidence. Oticon Whitepaper.



**Lithium-ion performance varies depending on hearing loss, lifestyle and streaming behavior.

iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android, Google Play, and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

Oticon, Inc. – Life-Changing Technology

Oticon is one of the world’s most innovative hearing device manufacturers, with more than 110 years’ experience in the design and development of hearing aids for adults and children. Our comprehensive portfolio of life-changing technology improves not only the quality of hearing but the overall quality of life for people with hearing loss. Oticon challenges conventions and pushes the limits of technology to bring to market hearing solutions that exceed the needs and expectations of people with hearing loss, so that they can live their lives without limit. Our groundbreaking BrainHearing™ technology is helping to provide better hearing with less effort by giving the brain the clearest, purest sound signals to decode. For more information visit www.oticon.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Denise DiMeglio



Gregory FCA



610-228-2102



Denise@gregoryfca.com