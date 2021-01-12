Hunter Fan Company Celebrates 135th Anniversary With a Look to the Future

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This year marks 135 years since John Hunter invented the first ceiling fan in 1886. Hunter Fan Company, the leading manufacturer of ceiling fans, celebrates its milestone anniversary by releasing new designs in its residential and commercial lines, adding to its product categories and expanding partnerships across the United States in 2021.

“For 135 years, Hunter Fan Company has set the standard for quality and innovation in the ceiling fan industry, and we are continuing to look for that next level of product,” said John Alexander, CEO of Hunter Fan Company. “We have a team of in-house designers and engineers that are constantly questioning how we can do more. Our history is important to us, but what is more important is our future.”

This year, the company will release new products with enhanced technology to its customers for indoor and outdoor spaces. The brand plans to expand its new lighting collection in fall 2021 with a wide selection of pendant, chandelier, flush mount and other lighting options.

Additionally, Hunter Fan Company will release a commemorative version of the Hunter Original ceiling fan, first created in the early 1900s. The fan will feature a modern take on the originally crafted design, offering a cast-iron housing and a unique oil bath system that continually lubricates bearings, virtually eliminating noise and wear.

Over the century, the Hunter Fan Company has continued to release new and improved technology, including the industry’s first Apple HomeKit® line known as the SIMPLEconnect® WiFi® smart fan collection. In 2019, Hunter’s engineers created a state-of-the-art precision blade and optimized motor to deliver the SureSpeed® Guarantee for 20 percent higher airflow velocity than leading competitors. This year, the company will release its newest SIMPLEconnect innovation at a special anniversary price.

As part of its year-long anniversary celebration and commitment to giving back, the company will also expand its partnership in 2021 with the St. Jude Dream Home to provide ceiling fans and lights to homes in five markets across the U.S. The brand will be giving away products throughout 2021. Customers interested in product giveaways and the latest new product releases may connect with the company on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Youtube and Twitter. To learn more about Hunter Fan Company, visit hunterfan.com.

