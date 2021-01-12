California Pizza Kitchen Announces New Board Members

Announcement Follows Successful Completion of Financial Restructuring Process and Emergence From Chapter 11

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) announced today the appointment of four new board members – Robert Webster, current co-founder and Senior Managing Director of Twin Haven Capital Partners; Jeff D. Warne, Principal at Croesus Capital, LLC; Michael P. O’Donnell, Executive Chairman of Ruth’s Hospitality Group; and Daniel M. Kokini, Managing Director at FTI Consulting. They join Jim Hyatt, Chief Executive Officer of California Pizza Kitchen and a board member since January 2018.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Robert, Jeff, Michael, and Daniel to the board as we continue to build on our business momentum following our successful restructuring in November,” said Jim Hyatt, Chief Executive Officer of California Pizza Kitchen. “Their combined knowledge and expertise in the food and hospitality business, corporate finance and investment strategy strengthen CPK and will help us accelerate our growth plans in the U.S. and abroad. It’s an exciting time for CPK.”

California Pizza Kitchen’s new board members are:

Robert Webster , Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director at Twin Haven Capital Partners, LLC, which is engaged in investment management principally for large institutions. Mr. Webster has over 35 years of diverse financial, business and transactional leadership experience. He has served on or chaired 16 corporate boards across an array of industries including having chaired boards of directors for companies engaged in the casual and family dining restaurant sectors.

, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director at Twin Haven Capital Partners, LLC, which is engaged in investment management principally for large institutions. Mr. Webster has over 35 years of diverse financial, business and transactional leadership experience. He has served on or chaired 16 corporate boards across an array of industries including having chaired boards of directors for companies engaged in the casual and family dining restaurant sectors. Jeff D. Warne , Principal of Croesus Capital, LLC, has extensive experience as a C-Suite Executive in the food and restaurant industries. He has served as President and CEO of Perkins, Marie Callender’s, LLC, and O’Charley’s Inc. Prior to that, he was President of Pick Up Stix; COO of TGI Friday’s International, and CFO of Carlson Restaurants Worldwide. Mr. Warne holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS in Accounting from St. Cloud State University, and is also a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst.

, Principal of Croesus Capital, LLC, has extensive experience as a C-Suite Executive in the food and restaurant industries. He has served as President and CEO of Perkins, Marie Callender’s, LLC, and O’Charley’s Inc. Prior to that, he was President of Pick Up Stix; COO of TGI Friday’s International, and CFO of Carlson Restaurants Worldwide. Mr. Warne holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS in Accounting from St. Cloud State University, and is also a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. Michael P. O’Donnell is the current Chairman of the board of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, the parent company of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and spent the prior 12 years as its CEO & Chairman. Mr. O’Donnell brings broad and deep experience in the restaurant business having also served on multiple private and public company boards including Hickory Tavern, a Rosser Capitol portfolio company, Logan’s Roadhouse, Cosi, Sbarro, The Ground Round, and Champps Entertainment. Mr. O’Donnell holds a BA in English from Rollins College is a current member of the Rollins College Board of Trustees.

is the current Chairman of the board of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, the parent company of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and spent the prior 12 years as its CEO & Chairman. Mr. O’Donnell brings broad and deep experience in the restaurant business having also served on multiple private and public company boards including Hickory Tavern, a Rosser Capitol portfolio company, Logan’s Roadhouse, Cosi, Sbarro, The Ground Round, and Champps Entertainment. Mr. O’Donnell holds a BA in English from Rollins College is a current member of the Rollins College Board of Trustees. Daniel M. Kokini is a Managing Director at FTI Consulting, which he joined in 2017 through its acquisition of CDG Group. Mr. Kokini has nearly 15 years of restructuring, leveraged finance, capital markets, and M&A experience. He has served as an advisor in many aspects of strategic, financial, and operational restructuring on behalf of companies, creditors, and shareholders. Prior to joining CDG Group in 2012, Mr. Kokini held roles in investment banking at BofA Merrill Lynch and Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc., and a corporate finance role at Broadview Networks. Mr. Kokini holds a BS in Finance, cum laude, from the Pennsylvania State University.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

Contacts

Heather Wilson



hwilson@skdknick.com

323-488-2886