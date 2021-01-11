World’s First Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory Marks One Year Anniversary; Announces Creation of iATL Partner Alliance

iATL develops new connected vehicle applications and helps industry adapt to COVID disruptions

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CV2X–The first technology lab to bring together automakers, cellular network operators, traffic technology companies, semiconductor manufacturers and Departments of Transportation to develop connected vehicle applications marked its first year of operation.

The Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL™) opened on January 10, 2020 before the COVID pandemic, but quickly adapted to continue the development of connected vehicle safety applications. During the year, the iATL continued its mission by turning part of the lab into a television studio so partners could continue development activities virtually.

The creation of the iATL Partner Alliance was also announced. The Alliance is made up of public and private organizations with either a direct connection to the lab or actively support the development and deployment of connected vehicle technology. (A list of charter Alliance members is below.)

“Audi is excited to partner with public and private iATL stakeholders, together creating the future of connected vehicle safety innovations,” said Brad Stertz, director, Government Affairs, Audi of America. “With iATL partner organizations, we are able to introduce cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies that alert drivers when they’re approaching school zones or buses, protecting children. In the future, when C-V2X becomes available to the public it will provide an immediate benefit to vulnerable road users.”

“ITS America is proud to join the iATL Partner Alliance,” said ITS America President & CEO Shailen Bhatt. “The development and deployment of connected vehicle technology is the best tool in our toolbox to save lives on U.S. roads.”

“AT&T is pleased to be a charter Alliance member and iATL’s exclusive communications provider,” said Brian Greaves, AT&T AVP for Connected Car Solutions. “As a pioneer in IoT and vehicle communications, AT&T is proud to work with iATL and their Alliance members to enable safer roadways through solutions that improve driver awareness and support vulnerable road users.”

“Qualcomm Technologies sees the iATL Partner Alliance as a pivotal development in helping put C-V2X on the road,” said Jim Misener, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The alliance galvanizes stakeholders in the Atlanta region and will help attract technology interests from around the nation. We look forward to being a member of this strategic alliance.”

During 2020 several new connected vehicle applications and related products were announced, developed and deployed, including: (For a complete list, visit https://theiatl.com/projects/)

Virtual transit bus priority (Georgia and Massachusetts)

Bicycle detection and peloton priority for traffic signals (California)

Virtual acceptance testing and certification of Intelligent Transportation Systems (California)

Emergency vehicle preemption performance monitoring system (Georgia)

Remote advanced smart traffic corridor compatibility (Hawaii)

FCC C-V2X experimental licensing program (Georgia, Texas)

Connected vehicle school bus safety application (Audi)

Connected vehicle school zone safety application (Audi)

“The impressive list of accomplishments at the iATL in 2020 in spite of the pandemic shows what a talented group of people can do when given the opportunity in the right environment, be it in-person or virtual,” said Bryan Mulligan, Executive Director of the iATL. “The year 2021 promises to bring even more exciting innovations and partnerships.”

The 4,400 square foot facility includes dozens of different types of electronic devices that control everything from traffic signals to school zone safety beacons to electronic crosswalks. Automakers and others can develop interactive safety apps that engage with the devices in the lab and on roadways within a 5-mile radius outfitted with connected infrastructure.

iATL Partner Alliance Charter Members

Audi of America

AT&T

Applied Information

Carbon Film

City of Alpharetta

Connex2x, Inc.

Gades

Goldwings

Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce

Holland & Knight

JAM Services Inc.

Industrial Remote Monitoring, Inc.

ITS America

Mobotrex

Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

NexTech Systems, Inc.,

North Fulton Community Improvement District

Paradigm

Path Master

Pope & Land

Ocean State Signal Company Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Ridar Systems

Traffic Control Corporation

Temple, Inc.

About the iATL

The Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory, iATL™, is the world’s first facility for developing connected vehicle applications for both vehicles and traffic control devices such as traffic signals. The primary function of the iATL is to serve as an engineering technical facility for testing connected vehicle application functionality and performance between the transportation infrastructure and motor vehicles, the infrastructure and vulnerable road users, motor vehicles and vulnerable road users and other configurations. The iATL is surrounded by more than 120 connected devices operating in the City of Alpharetta, GA which provides a diverse range of topography, flora, seasonal weather and construction for real-world testing in normal traffic. The iATL is sponsored by Applied Information, Inc. For more information, visit www.theiatl.com

