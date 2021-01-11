Pioneer’s Latest Modular Solutions NEX In-Dash Receiver Expands Installation Flexibility

Modular design combines a large touchscreen display with a hideaway control unit to provide vehicles with limited or restricted dash space an in-dash upgrade solution to integrate the latest automotive connectivity

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES – Today at the CES 2021 all-digital experience, Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. debuted the DMH-WC5700NEX, the latest Pioneer modular solutions in-dash receiver that expands its lineup of products designed to provide vehicles with limited or restricted dash space an in-dash upgrade solution.

The DMH-WC5700NEX includes Alexa Built-in, Android Auto™ (wired/wireless), Apple CarPlay® (wired/wireless), plus a variety of multimedia entertainment capabilities. The 6.8-inch touchscreen DMH-C5700NEX is similar in design and features to the 9-inch DMH-WC6600NEX introduced in 2020, but with the ability to fit a wider variety of vehicles including traditional 2DIN applications.

Since the introduction of the first Pioneer modular solutions in-dash receivers in 2019, Metra Electronics® has introduced several dash kits and fully integrated dash kit packages designed to integrate the modular solutions products, including the DMH-WC5700NEX, into specific vehicles1.

Due to the modular form factor and availability of two different optional extension cables2, the DMH-WC5700NEX is also suitable for fully custom installation by an installation specialist, further expanding its application to an even wider range of vehicles when compared to traditional in-dash receivers.

“With the DMH-WC5700NEX, Pioneer provides an automotive upgrade solution for many different vehicles that typically have been extremely restrictive or even impossible with regard to the installation of an aftermarket in-dash receiver, including several popular late model Chevrolet vehicles such as the Silverado and Camaro,” said Ted Cardenas, vice president of marketing for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. “With this solution, owners of these vehicles now have an option for adding Amazon Alexa, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more to enhance and upgrade their driving experience.”

The DMH-WC5700NEX also features Hi-Res Audio playback capability, FLAC file playback, 13-band graphic equalizer, time alignment, 4V RCA preamplifier outputs (front/rear/subwoofer), Bluetooth® connectivity for audio streaming and hands-free communication, built-in HD Radio™ capability, SiriusXM Ready® (requires SiriusXM tuner and subscription, sold separately), RGB illumination, rear camera input, HDMI® video input for rear seat entertainment and more.

The Pioneer DMH-WC5700NEX is planned for summer 2021 availability.

For more information follow us on:



Twitter at twitter.com/PioneerUSA

Facebook at facebook.com/PioneerNorthAmerica

YouTube at youtube.com/pioneerelectronics

Instagram at instagram.com/pioneercaraudio

Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., headquartered in Torrance, Calif., is a preeminent manufacturer of leading-edge technology solutions for the mobile electronics aftermarket. Its affiliate Pioneer Automotive Technologies (PAT) is a key supplier for Tier 1 automotive entertainment systems and components to vehicle manufactures. Pioneer is focused on creating the ultimate in-car entertainment experience with high performance audio and video components, as well as connectivity with today’s smart devices.

Warning: Read the operation manual as well as all instructions and cautions before use. Pay attention to the road, limit glances to the device, and do not use any feature if it cannot be operated both safely and legally in your location and environment. Distracted driving may result in serious injury, including death. Do not install product where the screen may obstruct the driver’s clear view of the road, impair the performance of a vehicle’s operating systems or safety features, including air bags, block vehicle indicators (lights) or controls or hazard lamp buttons, or impair the driver’s ability to safely operate the vehicle.

1 The Pioneer DMH-WC5700NEX is compatible with Metra Electronics dash kits and packages designed originally for the Pioneer DMH-C2550NEX and DMH-C2500NEX. For more information, see Metra’s catalog here.

2 Pioneer CD-RGB150E (1.5m RGB extension cable) and RD-RGB150A (1.5m RGB extension cable plus power/speaker harness and FM antenna extension) extension cables.

PIONEER and the Pioneer logo are registered trademarks of Pioneer Corporation.

Amazon and Alexa Built-in are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Chevrolet, SILVERADO, and CAMARO are registered trademarks of General Motors LLC.

A product with the Hi-Res Audio logo is conformed to the High-Resolution Audio standard defined by Japan Audio Society.

Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG.

Sirius, XM, SiriusXM, SiriusXM Ready and all related marks and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc. and its subsidiaries.

HD Radio is a registered trademark or trademark of iBiquity Digital Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

HDMI is a registered trademark of HDMI LICENSING, L.L.C.

Contacts

Hannah Johnston, 623.201.5562, pioneer@allisonpr.com