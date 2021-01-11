OWC Announces Envoy Pro FX as Fastest, Most Compatible Waterproof, And Ultra Rugged Drive Available

Portable SSD for All Computerkind™ works with past, present, and future Macs; Windows and Linux PCs; and iPad Pro, Chromebook, and Surface devices with data speeds up to 2800MB/s

Woodstock, IL – January 11, 2021 – OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company,and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits announces the OWC Envoy Pro FX universal compatible Thunderbolt and USB Portable SSD. By supporting the max performance capability of any interface up to 2800MB/s and built like a tank with dust/drop/waterproof certification, you can transfer gigabytes of data in seconds anywhere.

The OWC Envoy Pro FX is ideal for everyone and every need for Mac and PC compatibility spanning back to 2010. Fast, tough, Bus-powered (no AC adapter needed) portability. That’s a lot of features boxes checked off. The OWC Envoy Pro FX then goes to the next level by being the ideal drive for various uses and ranging from photography, video, and document storage backups to a secondary/portable OS boot drive. The perfect on-set project drive for editing dailies, multi-angled camera shots, utilizing large sample libraries within audio projects, or portable Steam games library.

Its sleek, heat-dissipating charcoal grey aluminum housing is IP67 rated so that you can work in the dirtiest and wettest environments. Take on the urban jungle or a chaotic movie set with supreme confidence that your data is protected by MIL-STD810G certified military-level drop toughness. It’s so tough that it was sent into space and back aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Whether you’re dropping it in a puddle or suspending it in zero-G, the Envoy Pro FX has all the right stuff.



OWC Envoy Pro FX Highlights

Plug & play with past, present and future Macs, Windows and Linux PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices

Supports the max performance capability of any Thunderbolt and USB interface – up to 2800MB/s

Perfect for audio, video, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup use

Advanced storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt to deliver the fastest and most reliable portable drive performance available today

Certified 2 dustproof, drop-proof, and waterproof

dustproof, drop-proof, and waterproof Bus-powered and smaller that most compact smartphones

Fanless, heat dissipating aluminum housing for distraction-free operation

Included Thunderbolt/USB cable plugs into to any machine, anywhere

Worry-free: Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime US-based support

“The OWC Envoy Pro FX is a giant leap For All Computerkind™,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. “It’s the first portable SSD with out-of-this-world performance and compatibility. With the OWC Envoy Pro FX, you plug into past, current Thunderbolt and USB equipped Macs and PCs, or future Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 machines.”



Pricing & Availability

The OWC Envoy Pro FX 240GB to 2TB models will be available in January 2021, starting at $169 on MacSales.com.



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC’s operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

1 Up to 2711MB/s sequential read/write (max) performance based on testing a 4.0TB OWC Aura Pro P12 equipped Envoy Pro FX connected to a Windows 10 PC equipped with a Gigabyte Technology motherboard with an AMD 3960X 3.8GHz processor and 32GB RAM running AJA System Test (4K-Full resolution, 4GB file size, 16bit RGB codec, single file test). Performance will vary depending on drive and application used.



2 Dropped over 25 times at every angle from a height of four feet by a third-party testing and certification service. Water resistant for up to 30 minutes at < 1 meter.



