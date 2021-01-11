Kensington Twice Named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

Two Innovative Products, StudioDock™ and UVStand™ Monitor Stand with UVC Disinfection Compartment, Enhance Productivity and Safety in Home and Office Computing Environments

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4K—Kensington®, the worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and The Professionals’ Choice, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovations Awards Honoree for two products: StudioDock™ and UVStand™ Monitor Stand with UVC Disinfection Compartment. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Kensington StudioDock™ is the ideal desktop solution for people who want to maximize their productivity and creativity while using their USB-C-based iPad Pro or iPad Air. The iPad magnetically attaches to StudioDock in portrait or landscape modes and allows the use of a wide range of accessories that can be connected via USB (Type-A and Type-C), HDMI 2.0 video and Gigabit Ethernet ports, 3.5mm audio jack and SD 4.0 card reader. In addition to charging the iPad, the StudioDock includes Qi wireless iPhone and AirPod charging, and an optional Apple Watch charging accessory.

Kensington UVStand™ Monitor Stand with UVC Disinfection Compartment incorporates fully-contained UVC LEDs to safely, easily, and efficiently sanitize keyboards, mice, trackballs, cellphones, and other devices, by eliminating up to 99.9 percent of bacteria within 10 minutes. The spacious disinfection compartment accepts most full-sized keyboards and can be used to store desktop items to reduce desktop clutter. In addition, UVStand promotes healthy posture and optimal comfort, supporting one 34-inch monitor or two 24-inch monitors with a 40-pound weight capacity.

“We are very excited that the CTA has recognized our new StudioDock and UVStand as being among this year’s most innovative products,” explained Louie Yao, Director of Global Product Management at Kensington. “The selection of these products validates the ongoing efforts of our incredible engineering and design teams to bring to market products that increase productivity, maximize efficiency and promote the health of computer and mobile device users in home and office environments.”

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Resources

StudioDock™ Landing Page

UVStand™ Monitor Stand with UVC Disinfection Compartment

Follow Kensington on:

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 35 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as The Professionals’ Choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality, support, and sustainability.

In office and mobile environments, Kensington’s extensive portfolio of award-winning products provides trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, and ergonomic well-being.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Kensington is the inventor and worldwide leader in laptop security locks. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world’s largest designers, marketers, and manufacturers of branded business, academic, and consumer products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe.

Kensington is a registered trademark of ACCO Brands. Kensington The Professionals’ Choice, StudioDock and UVStand are trademarks of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2021 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM



Integrity Public Relations, Inc.



949-768-4423 ext. 101



ken@integritypr.net