Gold Payment Fintech Coro Global Inc Appoints Founder David Dorr as CEO

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO), the fintech company behind the new payment app where gold can be used as money, announced today that it had appointed David Dorr as Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Dorr brings more than 20 years’ experience in capital markets and fintech to the leadership position. As the original visionary of the Company, he has been vital to the development and launch of the CORO app in August 2020, as well as its rapid approval in over 23 U.S. states and jurisdictions in only 5 months. CORO is a mobile payment app where users can exchange, send and save gold and U.S. dollars at the touch of a button.

Mr. Dorr is also the Founder and Managing Principal of Dorr Asset Management, an investment management and advisory firm focused on global macroeconomics. Mr. Dorr has a deep understanding of the gold industry and gold’s reliability as a universal currency, historically and today. He has been a strategic advisor to the Company through Dorr Asset Management since the Company’s inception.

“I’ve had a clear vision for Coro Global to bring back the use of gold as money in a manner that meets our modern needs. The Company is poised to make significant contributions to the way we think about gold and money in society. The next international financial crisis is inevitable, however, using gold as money helps insulate society from losses as well as build towards a sustainable financial future. I’m committed to leading and delivering that sustainable future together with my team at Coro Global,” said Mr. Dorr.

David is succeeding J. Mark Goode, who led Coro Global through its launch and initial regulatory approvals.

Brian Dorr, the Co-founder of Coro Global, has been appointed Director and Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Niquana Noel. Brian Dorr has worked alongside his brother David for over twenty (20) years and contributes a complimentary depth of knowledge and experience in fintech, operations, risk management and macroeconomics. He is also the Co-Founder of Dorr Asset Management where he additionally serves as Anti-Money Laundering Officer, deploying his experience and expertise in regulatory compliance in managing the Company’s risks.

Coro Global is additionally naming Mr. Lou Naser as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Naser has served as a Director of Coro Global since June 2020 and is the Founder and Managing Partner of Silicon Valley-based, leading international investment firm Global Wealth Partners, Inc., bringing over thirty years of investment experience and expertise to bear in the company’s decision-making and strategic direction.

“David and Brian have a level of technical expertise across gold, finance, and technology that is unparalleled. I grew up in Silicon Valley and Coro Global represents a rare opportunity to work with founders that also have the leadership skills necessary to succeed. I believe David and Brian are the best leaders to guide the Company as it innovates and builds the financial system of the future,” said Mr. Naser.

The Company is expecting to continue its expansion of the CORO app’s availability across the U.S. over the course of 2021 as well as international expansion into Mexico and Canada.

The CORO app is currently available in twenty-three U.S. states and jurisdictions on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Coro Global Inc. is a Miami, Florida-based fintech company that is creating a new financial payment system where gold can be used as money in everyday transactions as easily as fiat currencies. CORO’s platform is powered by cutting-edge Distributed Ledger Technology, allowing customers to send and receive global payments and exchange currency, including gold and dollars, seamlessly and securely.

