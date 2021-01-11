GoFundMe Hires Musa Tariq as Chief Marketing Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoFundMe, the world’s leading fundraising platform, announced today that Musa Tariq has joined its team as chief marketing officer. In this role, Tariq will be responsible for driving the company’s marketing, brand, and communications functions. He will join the company’s executive team and report to CEO Tim Cadogan.





Tariq is a distinguished marketing executive with experience leading consumer global brands. Before joining GoFundMe, Tariq was global head of marketing for Airbnb Experiences where he drove brand awareness and adoption of that rapidly growing part of Airbnb’s business. Prior to Airbnb, he was the chief brand officer at Ford Motor Company and has also held marketing leadership roles at Apple, Nike and Burberry. Tariq has a B.S. in Geography and Economics from London School of Economics and Political Science.

“Musa brings a wealth of knowledge through his experience working at some of the world’s most trusted and beloved brands,” said CEO Tim Cadogan. “With his deep understanding of global consumer markets and expertise in building communities online, Musa will be instrumental in helping us bring the positive power of GoFundMe to more people worldwide and find new and dynamic ways of telling the powerful stories of our community.”

“GoFundMe is synonymous with hope and the simple act of helping one another, something the past year has proved the world continues to need more than ever,” said Musa Tariq, chief marketing officer of GoFundMe. “I’m thrilled to join a team working to effect such positive change in the world and build new, meaningful connections between GoFundMe and its global community of fundraisers, donors, charities, partners and organizations.”

Last month, GoFundMe welcomed new President Juan Benitez to further develop and scale the company’s payments, engineering, product, and partnerships functions. Prior to GoFundMe, Benitez was the General Manager of Braintree and a key leader responsible for growing the company from a small start-up to a global payments platform. Together, Tariq and Benitez will enhance the current fundraising experience and find new ways to inspire hope and change lives through giving.

Tariq joins the company after a monumental year as the GoFundMe community displayed an extraordinary outpouring of generosity to support those in need. From helping small businesses stay afloat to fighting racial injustices, GoFundMe was a mirror of society’s most pressing issues around the world. Last year marked a decade for GoFundMe, which announced in December that over $10 billion has been raised through more than 150 million donations on its platform to help individuals, causes, charities and organizations.

