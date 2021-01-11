CES 2021: Kingston Digital Introduces Workflow Product Series

Transfer Video, Photos and Audio Simultaneously

Use the Readers with the Dock or On-The-Go

Flexible System to Help Future-Proof Workflow

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2021–Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announces the Workflow Station and accompanying Readers. Aptly named, the dock enhances content creators’ post-production workflow.





Kingston’s Workflow Station and Readers give users the freedom to create and customize a file offload setup that fits their needs allowing them to transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once1. Whether on a 4K/8K multi-cam shoot with portable audio recorders or filming B-Roll with drones and GoPros, with the customizable Workflow Station Dock you can simultaneously connect the USB miniHub, SD or microSD readers that the shoot requires to transfer footage quickly. Workflow Readers can also be used standalone by connecting to a laptop via the included USB-C® cable giving users the flexibility to have their workflow on-the-go. Whether shooting on location or working back at your desk, Kingston Is With You.

“It’s not just the flexibility of the Workflow Station and its Readers that is sure to aid content creators, but also the speed,” said Carissa Blegen, product manager, Kingston. “Workflow Station products support incredible USB 3.2 speeds, which together with Kingston’s high-performance memory cards and USB flash drives get users through the post-production process faster than ever.”

Workflow Station and Readers are backed by a two-year warranty with free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com.

If you’re virtually attending CES and would like to schedule a meeting with Kingston, members of the media may email pr@kingston.com.

Workflow Station and Readers Features and Specifications:

Offload Files Quicker 1 : Transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once.

Transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once. Flexible Workflow System 1 : Use only the hub and readers that fit your setup.

Use only the hub and readers that fit your setup. Portable Versatility: Use the card readers on-the-go via their included USB-C.

Use the card readers on-the-go via their included USB-C. Incredible Performance: Workflow Station products support USB 3.2 speeds which get you to editing quicker.

Workflow Station (Dock and USB miniHub):

Interface: Dock: USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB miniHub: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Connector: Dock: USB-C USB miniHub: USB-C Supported USB Inputs: USB miniHub: USB-A, USB-C Package Includes: [Workflow] Dock, USB miniHub, USB-C to USB-C cable, power adapter, 4 power adapter country converters, and quick start guide Dimensions: Dock: 160.27 x 70.27 x 55.77 mm USB miniHub: 62.87×16.87x50mm Weight: Dock: 292g USB miniHub: 30g Operating temperature: -0°C~60°C Storage temperature: -25°C~85°C Warranty/support: 2-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with: Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)

[Workflow] SD Reader

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Connector: USB-C Supported Cards: Supports UHS-II SD cards. Backwards-compatible with UHS-I SD cards Package Includes: Dual slot SD reader, USB-C to USB-C cable, and quick start guide Dimensions: 62.87mm x 16.87mm x 50mm Weight: 31g Operating temperature: -0°C~60°C Storage temperature: -25°C~85°C Warranty/support: 2-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with: Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)

[Workflow] microSD Reader

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Connector: USB-C Supported Cards: Supports UHS-II microSD cards. Backwards-compatible with UHS-I microSD cards Package Includes: Dual slot microSD reader, USB-C to USB-C cable, and quick start guide Dimensions: 62.87mm x 16.87mm x 50mm Weight: 29g Operating temperature: -0°C~60°C Storage temperature: -25°C~85°C Warranty/support: 2-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with: Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)

Workflow Product Series Workflow Station Workflow SD Reader Workflow microSD Reader WFS-U WFS-SD WFS-SDC

Operating System USB 2.0 USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Windows® 10 Yes Yes Windows® 8.1 Yes Yes Windows® 8 Yes Yes Mac OS (v. 10.10.x +) Yes Yes

USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.



1 Compatible with Kingston [Workflow] Products only. [Workflow Station] includes Dock and USB miniHub. SD/microSD readers sold separately.

