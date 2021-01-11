Arculus™ Unveils Intuitive Cold Storage Device for Cryptocurrency in the Shape of a Credit Card

Arculus provides 3-factor authentication security in a slim form that doesn’t require a battery

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arculus today unveiled the latest cold storage device for cryptocurrency that provides easy-to-use functionality along with advanced 3-factor authentication security in a slim metallic form factor. The Arculus Key card requires no battery or charging, and is the size and shape of a credit card that provides a truly air-gapped crypto key storage solution that connects to a mobile app via an encrypted NFC connection. The Arculus Wallet mobile app provides intuitive controls, advanced security protection and the ability to manage multiple cryptocurrency wallets in one device.





“The growth of cryptocurrency is driving demand for a simple solution that delivers the mobility and state-of-the-art security needed to make cryptocurrency more viable for more consumers,” said Adam Lowe, Chief Innovation Officer. “The Arculus solution will broaden cryptocurrency adoption because of the familiar behavior consumers have using their payment cards, creating an improved user experience as compared to products currently on the market.”

How It Works

The Arculus Key card easily and reliably connects to the Arculus Wallet mobile app by tapping it on the back of the phone, providing increased mobility without sacrificing security or needing a battery. This enables true 3-factor authentication security across different form factors:

Something You Know – The Arculus Wallet app requires a 6-digit personal PIN to access the information. Something You Are – The Arculus Wallet app leverages the biometric security systems on mobile devices (e.g., fingerprint or facial recognition). Something You Have – Ranked as one of the highest assurance levels of security, the Arculus Key card contains an EAL 6+ embedded secure element that holds your encrypted keys and must be physically near the mobile device to enable transactions.

If a customer loses their Arculus Key card, they can restore their wallets with a series of recovery passphrases created in the original account profile. The list of passphrases should be stored separately from the mobile device and card.

The feature-rich Arculus Wallet app allows users to send, receive and exchange cryptocurrency by merely using the “tap to transact” authentication, which allows the user to securely authorize the transaction with the Arculus Key card. The app stores numerous crypto wallets and supports all of the top coins/tokens by market, including:

● Bitcoin ● XRP ● Ethereum ● Bitcoin Cash ● TrueUSD(TUSD) ● Tether (USDT-ERC20) ● Litecoin ● Dia ● BUSD ● USDC ● Uniswap (UNI) ● BUSD Token ● Aave token

With Arculus, consumers can manage all their crypto assets, send funds to others, exchange fiat currency for crypto, or swap crypto-to-crypto. This is all done while maintaining true, air-gapped signing and security features.

Availability

The Arculus Key card will be available in Q2 of 2021 to both consumer and business clients. The e-commerce site will go live in February 2021, and consumers can be added to the waiting list for the Arculus Key card. The free Arculus Wallet app will be available for iOS and Android devices in Q1 of 2021 for free download.

About Arculus

Arculus was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the Arculus solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit http://www.arculus.co

Arculus is a brand name of CompoSecure, L.L.C., a pioneer and category leader in premium financial cards and technology. CompoSecure offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. For more information, please visit http://www.composecure.com.

