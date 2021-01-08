MightySignal Upgrades Tech Stack to M1 Mac Mini

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppDev–MightySignal, a provider of mobile SDK intelligence, announced that they are now scanning iOS apps using the new M1 Mac mini. Previously, the company relied heavily on iPhones as part of a hardware stack that gathers data about the software development kits (SDKs) embedded in iOS apps. However, as the size of MightySignal’s customer base increased, the phone-based tech lab encountered scanning bandwidth limitations. Starting this month, the M1 Mac mini will be the company’s primary iOS app scanning device.

CEO Ryan Buckley says, “The M1 machines will be able to handle about 80% of the iOS apps we need to scan for our many customers, which will greatly improve our output.”

MightySignal’s comprehensive data offers insight into mobile user and developer trends in the app market, including the number of app downloads, user base size and monthly active users; app reviews; mobile advertising intelligence, such as ad frequency and creative design galleries; and installs or uninstalls of SDKs installed in Android and iOS apps. SDKs are often used to manage app functionality such as location tracking, ad attribution, monetization, user analytics, and more.

“Simply put, by passing as many apps as we can through the M1 Mac mini, there are a lot fewer parts,” Buckley says. “It’s more centralized, which makes it easier to debug. And the processing power in a M1 Mac mini is a lot greater than it is on the phones.”

National publications have cited MightySignal data, including the presence and proliferation of location-tracking SDKs, in recent investigative reports. MightySignal’s data is refreshed constantly and is served in several ways, including an API that can port raw data into other software platforms for further analysis. Journalists interested in accessing this data or learning more may contact Buckley directly at ryan@mightysignal.com.

