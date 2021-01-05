Presidio Completes Acquisition of Arkphire

Acquisition creates a new global IT solutions business

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presidio, Inc., a leading North American IT solutions provider, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Arkphire, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Arkphire is a leading IT product procurement and IT services company serving customers internationally across more than 90 countries.

The combined capabilities from Presidio and Arkphire create a new global IT solutions business with an ability to serve customers in all major markets. Commenting on the acquisition, Presidio CEO Bob Cagnazzi said: “We are very excited to formally complete the acquisition and to combine the strengths of both organizations in order to provide the highest levels of service to our customers globally. In particular, we will be seeking to leverage Arkphire’s experience, expertise and global footprint to provide Presidio with a platform to drive business expansion across both Europe and Asia Pacific.”

Paschal Naylor, chief executive at Arkphire said: “We are delighted to formally close this highly significant agreement with Presidio. We now look forward to building a very effective working partnership with the team from Presidio, ensuring we expand our capabilities to deliver an even stronger service offering in response to our respective customers’ needs.”

The combined entity creates a full services lifecycle business with global managed services capabilities for customers and stronger solution offerings and services capabilities for customers at scale.

About Presidio

Presidio is a leading IT services and solutions provider that helps customers connect IT of today to IT of tomorrow. Our deep technology expertise across cloud, security, modern IT infrastructure and networking underpin our ability to help customers accelerate time-to-outcome via agile digital platforms. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation and design.

As of June 30, 2020, we served approximately 7,300 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range of industries. Approximately 2,800 Presidio professionals, including 1,600 technical engineers, are based in over 57 offices across the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national scale of a $2.8 billion-dollar industry leader. We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry. For more information visit: www.presidio.com

About Arkphire

Arkphire is a leading IT product procurement and IT services company, serving customers internationally across more than 90 countries. Arkphire provides integrated technology solutions that span desktops, networking, cyber security, cloud and data centre, enabling the digital workspace and supporting businesses on their digital transformation journey.

Following its acquisition of Trilogy Technologies in 2020, Arkphire is now positioned as the largest and fastest growing Irish headquartered IT procurement and IT managed services business.

Arkphire Group has an unrivalled network of partnership accreditations with leading global IT vendors and is a Check Point 4-Star, Cisco Gold, Citrix Platinum, Dell Technologies Titanium, HP Platinum, IBM Gold, Lenovo Platinum and Microsoft Gold Partner. Arkphire is also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER).

Arkphire group employs over 250 people and generates revenues of over €160m.

For more information visit www.arkphire.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” or “potential.” Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, without limitation: statements about the potential benefits of the acquisition, anticipated growth rates, and Presidio’s plans, objectives and expectations. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business combinations or disposals; competitive developments; and other risks and uncertainties.

