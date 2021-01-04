MedMen Relaunches MedMen Red

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedMen is pleased to announce the relaunch of its signature house brand, MedMen Red in all California and Nevada locations. The line, first introduced in November 2019, is the intersection of premium quality and value, providing our customers with exceptional cannabis products at very compelling prices. Cultivated locally in each state through a meticulous growing process, which takes about 14 weeks from seed to sale, every product is carefully considered.





“MedMen is proud to relaunch its popular MedMen Red products in California and Nevada. MedMen is committed to providing high quality products for our customers,” said CEO and Chairman of the Board Tom Lynch. “And through MedMen Red we can guarantee our customers the standard of product they have come to expect from the MedMen brand.”

Offering a full product suite, including flower ($38/3.5g, $65/7g), pre-rolls ($9/single, $38/7-pack), cartridges ($38/1g), disposable vapes ($25/0.3g), and edibles ($15/10-pack), the MedMen Red line curates high quality, accessible cannabis for all. Our premium flower strains include White Runtz, a derivative of Leafly’s Strain of the Year 2020, as well as two strains, GMO Cookies and MAC, with over 30% cannabinoid content. The line of disposable vapes and cartridges include classic strains like Pineapple Express, Northern Lights and Maui Wowie, while succulent flavors of Dragon Fruit, Key Lime, Mango, Strawberry, and Pineapple comprise the gummy offering.

To learn more about MedMen Red, please visit Ember, MedMen’s digital editorial platform. Ember is high culture for all, providing a point of view on style, wellness, food, and travel through a cannabis filtered lens.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is North America’s premium cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago and New York. Through a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte and MedMen Red, and a team of cannabis-educated associates, MedMen has defined the next generation discovery platform for cannabis and all its benefits. MedMen’s industry-leading technology enables a fully compliant, owned-and-operated delivery service and MedMen Buds, a nationwide loyalty program. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more at www.medmen.com

