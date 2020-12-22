California Resources Corporation Announces CEO Departure

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) (the “Company”) announced today that Todd A. Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be leaving the Company on December 31. Mark A. (“Mac”) McFarland, the Company’s Executive Chairman, will serve as interim Chief Executive Officer and James N. Chapman will serve as Lead Independent Director. The Board of Directors will launch a search process for the Company’s next CEO.

Mr. McFarland said, “ Todd has led this organization through a very challenging period of time in our industry and the Company’s new board is thankful for his service and dedication. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on providing affordable energy in a safe and environmentally responsible manner and will engage proactively with our employees, regulators and stakeholders. In addition to our CEO search, we have initiated a full-scale business review and strategic repositioning effort with specific emphasis on cost reductions, capital discipline and asset rationalization to create value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Stevens said, “ It has been an honor to work with the men and women of CRC over the last 6+ years. I want to express my deepest gratitude to them and wish them and the Company all the best in the future.”

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. The Company operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, the Company focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

