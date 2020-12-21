ProStar Geocorp Announces It Has Acquired the Domain Name POINTMAN.COM as Part of a Trademark Dispute Settlement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProStar Geocorp announced today that the company has obtained the domain name POINTMAN.COM, as part of a settlement and transfer agreement. The transfer was based on ProStar’s prior trademark rights in the mark POINTMAN®. POINTMAN® is a registered trademark of ProStar’s and the company diligently enforced its trademark rights to secure the transfer.

As part of the settlement terms, all references of POINTMAN were relinquished by the opposing party to ProStar including removing related apps from the major app stores, including Google Play™ and the Apple Store™.

“I am very pleased that we were able to enforce our trademark rights and have the POINTMAN.COM URL transferred to ProStar,” said Page Tucker, the company’s CEO and Founder. “We plan to rebrand our entire product line using the PointMan® name, so enforcing our trademark rights to secure the transfer of the domain name was very important to us.”

Raymond Tabandeh, a partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, Los Angeles Office, who was instrumental in obtaining the settlement agreement and the transfer of the domain name on behalf of ProStar, stated, “Our client, ProStar, has invested and continues to invest substantial resources in expanding and enforcing their intellectual property portfolio. We are pleased to help our client to enhance and enforce their substantial IP portfolio, including patents, trademarks and software, and obtain this favorable result to further implement and buttress their PointMan® brand of software tools for capturing, storing and displaying precision location data for use in locating utility assets.”

About ProStar

ProStar Geocorp is incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware and is a Software as a Service company that provides patented Precision Mapping Solutions™. ProStar’s flagship solution is PointMan®, a natively cloud and mobile solution that captures, records and displays precise locations of subsurface assets, including buried utilities and pipelines. Additional information concerning ProStar is available at www.prostarcorp.com.

About Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie is consistently recognized for its record of achieving results. LRRC clients are businesses of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses and up-and-coming entrepreneurs. The firm has successfully handled complex cases involving multiple parties and jurisdictions, substantial economic claims, and the most challenging legal issues. LRRC attorneys and staff are consistently recognized as leaders in the profession, offering legal resources across nine western U.S. offices: Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Reno, Silicon Valley and Tucson.

Contacts

Page Tucker



ProStar CEO



970-242-4024



ptucker@prostarcorp.com